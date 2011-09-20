Listen to 3 previously unreleased Nirvana tracks from ‘Nevermind’ reissue

#Nirvana
09.20.11 7 years ago

By now, you’ve heard of Nirana’s massive “Nevermind” reissue, due next Tuesday. What you may not have heard are three alternate versions of tracks from that album.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” live from the Paramount in 1991, a Smart Studio version of “Breed” and a Boombox demo of “On a Plain” each have been overhauled for the second disc of the super-deluxe version of the re-release.

Check out the complete tracklist of each version of the massive reissue project here.

The original 1991 album came out on Sept. 24; this 20th anniversary set will be out Sept. 27.

Many, many other events and promotions have swirled around the release, including a sit-down with Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and producer Butch Vig on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and a special “Nevermind” tribute concert at EMP in Seattle.

Nirvana – Breed (Smart Studios Version)

Nirvana – On A Plain (Boombox Demo Version)

Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Live From The Paramount)

TOPICS#Nirvana
TAGSNevermindNIRVANASMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT

