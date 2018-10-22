Disney

The last time we see Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, he’s just helped save sister Leia and the rest of the Resistance from the First Order (it’s an arc that begins and ends with a projection). It’s also (possibly) the last time we’ll ever see Luke in Star Wars: shortly after his act of heroism, the Jedi, mentally exhausted after becoming one with the Force, dies peacefully on Ahch-To.

Luke’s fate has been the source of much debate since The Last Jedi was released last year; there’s even been calls for a canon-correcting remake. For his part, writer Rian Johnson has said that he doesn’t want to get “too explicit” explaining the ending, “because I like people being able to have their own interpretations. But I think definitely the act of what he does at the end literally just takes everything out of him… He’s having his final act be something of myth-making in a way.” Mark Hamill has a slightly different take.

“THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate,” the actor tweeted, while including a panel from The Last Jedi comic book. “Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses. #SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie.” (Jedi Junkie is your new Halloween costume.)

Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.#SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie pic.twitter.com/CmavbUUBJh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2018

That’s a depressing way of processing Luke’s death, although in Hamill’s mind, the notorious freeloader “teleported to a nudist colony.” So maybe things aren’t too bad. Either way, not unlike crack, Midi-chlorians are, indeed, whack.

