Madonna collaborating with M.I.A., Nicki Minaj on new track

11.28.11

It’s hard to imagine who can go toe-to-toe with famed diva Madonna, but M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj are giving it a shot.

This weekend, M.I.A. Tweeted that she was recording with the other two over pop stars (in a post that was only somewhat comprehensible).

“summond to NYC by bitchesses > MADONNA and @NICKIMINAJ > cofffffiiiiiiieeeeeeeeee it iz a good day to get me tho trustttt bitches,” she wrote.

Minaj appeared on the leaked version of “Give Me All Your Love,” the demo that leaked earlier this month. Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary seemed to insinuate a proper, non-demo version was on its way. This collaboration of “bitchesses” could be an effort to re-record the track.

M.I.A. has been fairly quiet since the release of her last album “MAYA” last year, while Minaj is busy with a follow-up to “Pink Friday,” aside from her numerous guest spots on albums this year. That sophomore set, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” is currently due on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) in 2012.

