While fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones count down the time they have left before the final season eventually (and hopefully) premieres in 2019, the show’s remaining stars have been having plenty of fun teasing the press about it. This is especially true of Maisie Williams, who has repeatedly left interviewers with the tiniest morsels of information in numerous articles. Most recently, she spoke to The Guardian about shooting Arya Stark’s final scene.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” she said, adding that it was a “beautiful” way to end things:

“I was alone — shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches… It wasn’t something I planned, but in that moment I realised what the show meant to me.”

Williams, who previously commemorated the series’ forthcoming conclusion with yet another tattoo, noted that while many of her fellow cast members were “mourning” the end, she was okay with it. “I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do,” she said. “Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.” Well, you can blame George for that one.

(Via The Guardian)