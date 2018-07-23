Maisie Williams Is Getting Another ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tattoo Before The Final Season Airs

#Game of Thrones
Between the matching tattoos and carpool karaoke and well wishes, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have been chummy since day one of Game of Thrones. It’s a stark (sorry) contrast to the at-times uneasy relationship between their characters, Sansa and Arya, who finally made nice in the season seven finale. To further cement their friendship and to commemorate the final season of the HBO series, Williams, like her on-screen sister before her, recently got another Thrones tattoo. Except this one can’t be mistaken for a spoiler.

Williams and Turner even apparently went to the same artist.

“No One” is, of course, a reference to Arya’s training at the House of Black and White. Or maybe the Alicia Keys song. It’s impossible to tell, really. The tattoo also continues Williams’ lengthy goodbye to Game of Thrones, which began with a caption (“#lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep”) and picture of blood-splattered shoes that led some to believe that all the female characters on the show are going to die, minus Arya. Imagine if that happens (it won’t): HBO spent all that money on self-detonating scripts and multiple endings and drones and other Mission: Impossible-level sh*t, only for an Instagram picture to ruin everything. A girl is… sorry?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

