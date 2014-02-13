Man of Steel on a collision course for Doomsday in ‘Superman: Doomed’

(CBR) It’s Superman vs. Doomsday, but DC Comics is billing it as more than just a rematch. The monstrous alien is set to make an impact across multiple titles starting this May in a crossover titled “Superman: Doomed,” and CBR News has the exclusive first details of the event.

“Superman: Doomed” is the first major conflict between Superman and Doomsday depicted in the New 52 era. Doomsday famously “killed” Superman in 1992’s “The Death of Superman” storyline, one of the most successful and highly publicized comic book events of its time. The character was first introduced to New 52 continuity in a Villains Month one-shot last September, and has been a mounting threat in “Superman/Wonder Woman” since the series started last fall.

The event starts in the “Superman: Doomed” #1 one-shot, written by outgoing “Superman” writer Scott Lobdell, with “Action Comics” writer Greg Pak and “Superman/Wonder Woman” writer Charles Soule, and art and cover by Ken Lashley.

Here’s DC’s official description of “Superman: Doomed” #1, on sale May 7: “Beginning the super-event you have been waiting for in The New 52: Superman vs. Doomsday in a way you’ve never seen before! And with Doomsday’s deadly new abilities, in this battle there can be no winners. The Man of Steel must unleash insane levels of power in order to do the job, only to terrify the world he’s saving. Beating Doomsday is only the beginning of this never-ending battle!”

“Action Comics” #31 is also scheduled for May 7, written by Pak and illustrated by Aaron Kuder: “Superman barely survived his battle with Doomsday and now realizes that his wounds are not healing. Not only that, but he’s suffering disturbing physical and emotional side effects. He is changing . . . and the newly enlisted Men of S.T.E.E.L.–Metallo, Ghost Soldier, Atomic Skull and Steel–are about to find out into what!”

“Superman: Doomed” rolls on a week later, with “Superman/Wonder Woman” #8, from Soule and artists Tony Daniel and Batt, slated for May 14: “SUPERMAN: DOOMED continues! Wonder Woman must deal with what Superman is becoming. Will she have to slay her lover to save him?”

“Superman” #31 is the fourth “Superman: Doomed” installment, from Lobdell and artist Ed Benes, scheduled for release on May 28: “SUPERMAN: DOOMED continues as Superman continues to change. Plus, Lois’s psi powers spike again as we see the looming shadow of Brainiac!”

“Doomsday’s introduction to the modern New 52 universe is something we’re thinking a lot about — how we use him and how we can reflect what he means to someone who’s been reading DC Comics a long time versus someone who’s just jumped on with the New 52,” Soule told CBR last September. “There’s a real opportunity to create a story that resonates with old readers while at the same time doing something that’s really fresh to new readers. That’s a high bar to set, but I think we’re doing some good work on that front.”

A Doomsday event was teased last month in DC’s April 2014 solicitations: The listings for “Superman,” “Action Comics” and “Superman/Doomsday” all included promised Doomsday content, with the “Superman” #30 description reading, “Superman has his hands full as Doomsday cuts a swath of destruction through the heart of the earth itself!”