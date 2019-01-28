Warner Bros. Pictures

There are approximately 17 Harley Quinn movies in various stages of development, including Suicide Squad 2, the Joker and Harley standalone (featuring… Dr. Phil?), and Gotham City Sirens, which director David Ayer described as “a story about three fantastic women [Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman] who are trying to find their way in the world, and realize that they have more power together than they do individually.” But the only Harley movie that’s 100 percent happening is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Yes, that’s the official title.

“It’s not a very serious movie so we thought the title should reflect that,” Margot Robbie said about the goofy title. “Birds of Prey makes it sound really serious and that’s kind of like Harley adding her, ‘Don’t worry, I’m in this too.’ I love a long title. I actually said that when we were thinking of the title. You know what’s a great title? Did you ever see The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared? Long title, but I love it.” The Oscar-nominated actress also revealed Harley’s new look in Birds of Prey, teasing, “Miss me?”