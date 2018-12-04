Warner Brothers

It sounds like a Simpsons joke (“Hi, I’m Troy McClure, you may remember me from such movies as The Contrabulous Fabtraption of Professor Horatio Hufnagel…”), but no fooling, the official title of the Birds of Prey movie is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Harleen Quinzel herself, Margot Robbie, confirmed as much on Monday’s The Tonight Show, where she explained the lengthy, Joker-booting title to Jimmy Fallon. (Come to think of, Fallon will probably play the Joker in the future, considering how often he laughs. Then again, everyone will play the Joker at some point.)

“It’s not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that,” the Oscar-nominated actress said. “Birds of Prey makes it sound really serious and that’s kind of like Harley adding her, don’t worry, I’m in this too.” Robbie added that she loves a long title, and “I actually said that when we were thinking of the title. You know what’s a great title? Did you ever see The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared? Long title, but I love it.”

Other quality movies with extremely long titles include Best Picture-winning Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. I think I speak for all #content creators, though, when I say: we’ll stick with Birds of Prey for SEO purposes, thanks.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Birds of Prey (And Etc.) comes out February 7, 2020.