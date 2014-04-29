Marvel’s Joe Quesada says Zod was the true hero of ‘Man of Steel’

(CBR) The decision makers at Warner Bros. were happy enough with Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” to give him the keys to their next two DC Comics-based movies, including the just-announced “Justice League”. A major figure across the aisle, however, isn”t as pleased with the director”s work.
Joe Quesada, chief creative officer at Marvel Entertainment, appeared on the “Fatman on Batman” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the big-screen efforts of his Distinguished Competition. There, Quesada made it clear that he isn”t a fan of “Man of Steel”, saying the film left him feeling “angry.”
“As a comic book fan, I wanted to love that movie so much,” he said. “I wanted to love it so much, and I didn”t love it so much. Again, there are little things here and there that you could pick at and things like that, but I just think at the end of the day, Zod was the hero of the movie to me.”
“He wanted to save his race, and Superman didn”t let him,” Quesada continued. “Zod, in this particular incarnation, struck me as not necessarily an evil man, but a man of … he had a particular … he had his orders, he had a mission. He was a zealot of sorts, but he was a zealot … again, correct me if I”m wrong … but he didn”t say, ‘I want to rebuild Krypton,” and then come back and destroy this little planet. ‘All I want is to rebuild this planet. And the only reason I”m blowing everything to bits here is because you”ve got what I want, and you”re not giving it to me. So please, give me my people, and I”ll leave.””
Snyder and DC have at least two more opportunities to impress Quesada, with the “Man of Steel” sequel arriving in May 2016, and “Justice League”, rumored for release the following year.
(via ComicBook.com)
What a surprise. A marvel douchebag dislikes the movie and saw Gen. Zod as the “hero”. Does his dumb, fat-ass know that the movie is about Superman saving Earth. Not Krypton.
I agree. It’s obvious he really didn’t see the movie and wasn’t paying attention. Those so called orders weren’t given to him, those were his own idiotic, fascist orders. Quesada obviously condones genocide. Didn’t he hear the dialogue line that Zod refuses to share or is he deaf? Obviously he wasn’t even paying attention to the movie. I buy Marvel comics because they have some really good artists but if their editorial staff is as ignorant and stupid as this guy is, I will change my mind. I know he is one of the people who runs Marvel, but if the rest of the management is as ignorant as he is, that is a very bad sign.
The people of Krypton all were predestined for a job. Zod was born to be a soldier. He didn’t choose the title. His whole existence was to ensure his peoples survival. I agree with the guys statement. Zod was not evil. This movie was interesting in that the two opponents had the same objective, but wanted solve it differently. The two opponents being Supermans father and Zod. I enjoyed it unlike this guy.
Quesada is either clueless or dishonest. Sure zod wasn’t purely evil, his main motivation was to do his duty and revive his species. But Quesada seems to forget that he was going to do it by wiping out humanity. During the movie, he was asked why he couldn’t share earth with the humans and zod said hell no – he didn’t want his people to have to adapt to earths current atmosphere. So without question, he was willing to genocide humanity when it wasn’t even necessary, yet Quesada considers him a hero? Then again, you look at some of the absolute garbage Quesada has put out and it’s no surprise that he couldn’t figure out what was going on in Man of Steel.
The Marvel company is truly run by inane morons. No wonder none of their movies have any depth.
You’re a dumb-ass and an ignorant dick who obviously hasn’t watched a Marvel movie. Go back to your mom’s basement and fuck off to Hello, Kitty.
Yes, if only Marvel could create great films with depth like their Distinguished Competition, such as Jonah Hex, and Green Lantern, or even these new super-deep DC movies being made by Zack Snyder, who is universally noted for his focus on substance over style.
He also thinks Hitler was the real hero of WW2. LOL
Yeah like he was going to leave peacefully. Another hater
Man of Steel was weak due to the idiotic decision to let everyone know he was Clark Kent and then conveniently forget at the end.
So revealing hes Clark to Lois and the Preacher is everyone? Go watch the movie again.
The guy behind Spidey’s “One More Day” shouldn’t be casting stones in his glass house of what constitutes good storytelling.
The guy behind Spidey’s “One More Day” shouldn’t be casting stones in his glass house of what constitutes good storytelling.
Did he miss all the moments that showed how Kryptonian culture was unsustainable on its own planet and its leaders were too short-sighted to admit their mistakes? How about the implications that Zod would raise the next generation to be a military race which would then go on to conquer other planets as soon as they’d exhausted Earth’s resources?