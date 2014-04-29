Marvel’s Joe Quesada says Zod was the true hero of ‘Man of Steel’

(CBR) The decision makers at Warner Bros. were happy enough with Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” to give him the keys to their next two DC Comics-based movies, including the just-announced “Justice League”. A major figure across the aisle, however, isn”t as pleased with the director”s work.

Joe Quesada, chief creative officer at Marvel Entertainment, appeared on the “Fatman on Batman” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the big-screen efforts of his Distinguished Competition. There, Quesada made it clear that he isn”t a fan of “Man of Steel”, saying the film left him feeling “angry.”

“As a comic book fan, I wanted to love that movie so much,” he said. “I wanted to love it so much, and I didn”t love it so much. Again, there are little things here and there that you could pick at and things like that, but I just think at the end of the day, Zod was the hero of the movie to me.”

“He wanted to save his race, and Superman didn”t let him,” Quesada continued. “Zod, in this particular incarnation, struck me as not necessarily an evil man, but a man of … he had a particular … he had his orders, he had a mission. He was a zealot of sorts, but he was a zealot … again, correct me if I”m wrong … but he didn”t say, ‘I want to rebuild Krypton,” and then come back and destroy this little planet. ‘All I want is to rebuild this planet. And the only reason I”m blowing everything to bits here is because you”ve got what I want, and you”re not giving it to me. So please, give me my people, and I”ll leave.””

Snyder and DC have at least two more opportunities to impress Quesada, with the “Man of Steel” sequel arriving in May 2016, and “Justice League”, rumored for release the following year.

