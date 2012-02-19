‘Midnight in Paris,’ ‘Descendants’ take WGA Awards

Well, were you honestly expecting anything else? Thanks to a slew of WGA ineligibilities — notably that of Best Picture Oscar frontrunner “The Artist” — the competition for these particular Guild awards had already been considerably narrowed, and true enough, the winners were precisely the two films that been set up to triumph here all season long. Only in one of the two screenplay categories can tonight’s result be seriously considered as a bellwether for Oscar night; the other remains a virtual toss-up.
In a season heavy on veteran nominees, the Guild played along by adding to the laurels to two multiple previous honorees: Woody Allen took his fifth WGA award in the Best Original Screenplay category for “Midnight in Paris,” while Alexander Payne took his third Best Adapted Screenplay gong for “The Descendants,” sharing the prize with fellow writers (if not collaborators) Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.
Interestingly, both men have higher strike rates with this group than with the Academy. Aside from “Annie Hall” and “Hannah and Her Sisters,” for which he won both awards, Allen was rewarded by the Guild for “Broadway Danny Rose” and “Crimes and Misdemeanors” — but lost the Oscar to “Places in the Heart” and “Dead Poets Society,” respectively. Payne, meanwhile, won here in 1999 for “Election” — preceding his WGA and Oscar wins for “Sideways” by five years — but sadly fell to “The Cider House Rules” on Oscar night. (Advantage: Guild.)
On all three of these divergences, the WGA winner was hampered by the lack of a Best Picture nod — not a problem either man faces this year. That said, I’m thinking Allen may once more have to settle for Guild gold: though he also won the Golden Globe, Michel Hazanavicius recently beat him to the BAFTA for “The Artist,” and the French phenomenon’s momentum is such that I expect many voters to check it off in this category without too much thought.
It’s been seven years since a Best Picture nominee failed to take a writing Oscar. While conventional logic would have “The Artist” at a disadvantage in this category due to its lack of words — screenwriting may not be dialogue, but it’s the easiest way for a lot of non-experts to define and evaluate the craft — there’s just as much chance that voters will be tickled by the novelty of awarding a mostly silent work here. There may be lingering sentiment in the Academy for Allen to win another Oscar — even if the man himself couldn’t give a damn — but given the minimal presence of “Midnight in Paris” in the Best Picture conversation, how does it stack up against their overall love for Hazanavicius’s film?
Over in Best Adapted Screenplay, however, things are looking a little less complicated. A couple of weeks ago, there seemed to be a brief window here for “Moneyball,” or even “Hugo,” as momentum for “The Descendants” slowed. But Alexander Payne’s film has come roaring back this weekend. While another writing win at the USC Scripter Awards doesn’t mean much in the scheme of things, the family dramedy’s surprise win with the American Cinema Editors last night is a show of strength to any observers who thought it might be headed for an “Up in the Air”-style slump.
Finally, the documentary screenplay prize went to a film not nominated by the Academy: terrorist study “Better This World” beat a high-profile field including Oscar nominees “Pina” (not exactly a writing achievement) and “If a Tree Falls,” as well as critical favorites “Senna” and “Nostalgia for the Light.” That means the three biggest Guilds have awarded for docs not on the Oscar list. (The DGA went for “Project Nim,” the PGA for “Beats, Rhymes and Life.”) That category is just out to trip us up this year.
Anyway, another one down. The full list of honorees:
Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, “The Descendants”
Best Documentary Screenplay: Katie Galloway and Kelly Duane de la Vega, “Better This World”
Paul Selvin Award: Tate Taylor, “The Help”
Laurel Award: Eric Roth
I think Moneyball is superior to The Descendants.
If it doesn’t win screenplay, isn’t Moneyball going home empty on Oscar night? I am under the impression that screenplay is its only real chance to win (although personally I’d vote for it in Film Editing).
I totally agree that it’s superior — but I don’t think voters will have any qualms about sending it home empty-handed.
I will be very disappointed if Moneyball goes home empty-handed. Although with Dujardin ahead of Clooney for Best Actor, I guess The Descendants is in the exact same situation if were to lose screenplay.
Just watched ‘Moneyball’ again today for the 4th time (rented it On Demand to show my mom and grandma – who loves baseball). They loved it. Each time I watch it, I come away with more appreciation of it’s directing, acting, writing, editing, sound, etc.. Such a stellar film. I do hope it wins something.
I still wonder about ‘Midnight in Paris’. I do think it’s a strong 2nd (well ahead of ‘A Separation’, ‘Bridesmaids’, etc), but perhaps a distant 2nd, anyway.
I smell “Moneyball” as a distinct possibility to upset “The Descendants” on Oscar night, in the same manner as “Precious” bet “Up in the Air” a few years back, but there’s no doubt that “The Descendants” is clearly the favorite to win that award right now.
On the other hand, it’s nice to see “Midnight in Paris” coming in with the momentum right now. It being the only category my favorite film of the year has a chance to win in, and it’s closest competitor is an extremely inferior script, it’s the only race I’m truly invested in. I think “Midnight in Paris” will definitely win now.
Guy: On a side note. I’m pretty sure the photo you used isn’t credible and was photoshopped. In it, It appears that Allen is conversing and actually giving direction to the actors, so that can’t be right. ;)
“I think “Midnight in Paris” will definitely win now.”
Why does this win now make you sure? It’s hardly relevant without “The Artist” in the mix.
That’s a very good point, Guy. I’m chalking it up to momentum. It just seems like “Midnight in Paris” is the one to beat in this category. It’s obviously a tight race, but whereas I’d have been more skeptical in the past few weeks about it pulling ahead, it does seem like it has the momentum going in.
As I say in the article, The Artist just won the BAFTA in this category. I don’t think Midnight in Paris has discernibly more momentum.
Midnight in Paris has the Golden Globe for Screenplay. That’s usually significant. Remember, the Golden Globe winner for Best Screenplay usually wins its corresponding screenaplay award at the Oscars (exceptions include Up in the Air, The Queen and About Schmidt (which wasn’t even nominated)). I’m just saying, Midnight in Paris is looking pretty good to me.
Again, I mentioned Allen’s Globe win in the article. I’m taking everything into account. I’m just saying Midnight in Paris doesn’t have a particular advantage in the race. It’s close.
Midnight in Paris also won the Critics Choice, which I believe also gives it an edge. Last year, The King’s Speech was ineligible for the WGA and it won the BAFTA, but it also won the Critics Choice, which The Artist didn’t this year. I think that puts The Artist at a disadvantage. Another thing I think puts it at a disadvantage is that Michel Hazanavicius will most likely win Best Director, so I’m thinking they want to give Woody the award here. I honestly believe this is Woody’s to lose (even though The Artist definitely has a shot).
I only want “Descendants” to win for Jim Rash.
Academy Award Winner Dean Pelton has a nice ring to it.
I’m rooting for MiP. But it’s not a lock win for MiP.
I’m calling for a TIE between Moneyball and The Descendants.
I rewatched the Artist today and it totally deserves the Best Origianl Screenplay win.