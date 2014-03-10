Miles Teller on what to expect from Josh Trank’s ‘Fantastic Four’

(CBR) Miles Teller, who had been rumored since at least early August for the role of Reed Richards in Fox”s “Fantastic Four” reboot, tried unsuccessfully for months to dodge questions about the project. But now that his casting is official, he”s free to talk, at least in broad terms, about Josh Trank”s take on Marvel”s First Family – which sounds like what you”d expect from the director of “Chronicle”.

“When I read the script, I didn”t feel like I was reading this larger-than-life, incredible superhero tale,” the 26-year-old actor told IGN. These are all very human people that end up having to become, I guess, what is known as the Fantastic Four. So for me it was just a really good story and gives me an opportunity to play something different from my own skin. It”s a proper character and that”s my favorite stuff to do.”

Admitting that he didn”t grow up as “a comic book kid,” he said what drew him to Fantastic Four was Trank”s involvement.

“I think Josh Trank is a very creative, inventive guy,” he said. “You look at “Chronicle”, you look at what he did for that budget and just how he told the story was really well done. I want to chase directors at this point, and then the cast kind of came together – Michael B. [Jordan], Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell – I was very excited.”

“Fantastic Four” opens on June 19, 2015.