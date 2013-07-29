Miley Cyrus can’t stop breaking records on VEVO, tops Eminem and Rihanna

Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” video can”t stop drawing viewers. The clip has become the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on VEVO.

It only took “Stop” 37 days to reach the milestone, surpassing previous record holder, Eminem and Rihanna”s 2010 hit, “Love The Way You Lie,” which needed 39 days. The song sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Cyrus”s video premiered June 19 on Vevo and delivered 10.7 million views in the first 24 hours. In doing so, Cyrus broke Justin Bieber”s 24-hour record for “Beauty & The Beat.” However, One Direction then broke Cyrus”s record a few days later with the quintet”s video for “Best Song Ever,” which drew 10.8 views in its first full day.

Cyrus”s new album, which features “We Can”t Stop,” will come out later this year. Among her collaborators are Dr. Luke, will.i.am, Mike Will, Pharrell, and Future. She has previously described exploring hip hop and country on the set. She’s working on the album when Cyrus is not busy posting nude for a very good cause, or recording an a cappella version of “On My Own.” Cyrus posted the audio of her performing the “Les Miserable” tune over the weekend. The clip is below.