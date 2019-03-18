Paramount Pictures

There’s still a little less than a month to go before the final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO, but fans are already hard at work trying to decode the prequel series. (Then again, they’ve had plenty of help from none other than author George R.R. Martin.) Excessive speculating and ever-churning rumor mills notwithstanding, there are a few things that we do know for certain about the prequel, which at this point is simply a pilot. For example, the Oscar-nominated actress Miranda Richardson has joined the cast.

According to Deadline, the Sleepy Hollow and The Crying Game alum joins fellow Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in the potential series from Martin and writer Jane Goldman. Little is known about precisely who Richardson will be playing in the Game of Thrones prequel, though it will be a regular role. The rest of the previously announced cast includes Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

As for the prequel’s plot, Deadline notes that it “takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones,” adding that it “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” The new show was co-created by Goldman and Martin and developed from a story originally written by the pair. Goldman will also serve as showrunner.

