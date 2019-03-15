The Longest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Ever Won’t Be The Series Finale

HBO

The longest Game of Thrones episode to date is the season seven finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” which clocks in at 79 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s a hefty increase from the 62-minute pilot (which is regularly a drama’s lengthiest episode), but that sub-80 minutes won’t even crack the top-three in the final season. HBO announced the air dates and run times for the eighth and final season of mega-hit Game of Thrones; of the six episodes, three are over 80 minutes (the premiere is a slim-by-comparison 54 minutes). Surprisingly, the series finale, which airs May 19, isn’t the longest episode of the season. That honor goes to episode three, the one with the “most sustained action sequence ever made for television or film.” All that misery and suffering better be worth it.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Season 8, episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 0:54 Season 8, episode 2

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 0:58 Season 8, episode 3

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 1:22 Season 8, episode 4

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 1:18 Season 8, episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 1:20 Season 8, episode 6

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m.

Estimated running time: 1:20

It’s worth mentioning that the finale airs the same weekend that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens in theaters, a.k.a. the best weekend of the year.