My favorite Oscar win: Anton Furst and Peter Young for ‘Batman’

There’s a stand-by in Oscar season, if you’re one of us who obsesses on guessing below-the-line categories, that I learned never to forget last year: Don’t bet against a Tim Burton film in the Best Art Direction category.
Last year it was “Alice in Wonderland” that took the award, when I and a number of others thought “The King’s Speech” might grab it in a bit of a sweep scenario for the eventual Best Picture winner. Three years prior, it was this season’s expected victor, Dante Ferretti, winning the award for Burton’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Eight years before that, the inarguable work of Rick Heinrichs and his team took it for “Sleepy Hollow.”
That run started, though, in 1989, when Anton Furst and Peter Young beat out James Cameron’s “The Abyss,” Terry Gilliam’s “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” Best Picture winner “Driving Miss Daisy” and Edward Zwick’s “Glory” for their towering Gothic creations on the year’s (and, to that time, the industry’s) biggest hit: “Batman.”
The spring and summer of 1989 were dominated by a solitary image — the Batman logo — plastered on lunch boxes, hats, posters, anything marketable. It was a beautiful image, a painting by Furst, in fact, boldly stretched across the film’s one-sheets and cut off on the sides, indicating that, indeed, this film would be big, too big even for the poster.
That was the start of the film’s visual identity, but when we got a load of what Furst and his team had been busy cooking up on London sound stages, it was just awe-inspiring. I’ve written briefly about this before, but the design stemmed from one line in Sam Hamm’s script for the film, which read something like, “Gotham City: As if hell had erupted through the sidewalk and kept growing.” It was up to Furst and Burton to translate that, and the hard work paid off in the form of an Oscar win.
Benjamin Melniker, the film’s executive producer, was walking around the five-square-block set one day and said to fellow producer Michael E. Uslan that it was more impressive than the sets he’d seen on “Ben-Hur.” Being someone who had seen some lavish MGM productions in his time, from “Doctor Zhivago” to “Gigi” to “2001: A Space Odyssey,” that was high praise indeed.
It wasn’t just the creativity and scale of the work, though. Furst and company came up with some specific art department elements that, to this day, are just, well, awesome. The Batmobile, anyone? The gadgetry and attention to detail? Yes, I’m a dork for the character, but this was some impressive commitment to bringing Batman to life on all levels, and that it received an Oscar still, to this day, surprises me. Not because it’s not deserving, of course, but because, well, the Academy is just never so cool.
They were pretty cool when they tapped Kevin Kilne for a win the year before, too (which Roth outlined yesterday). And again a few decades later on a new Batman franchise when they gave Heath Ledger an award, however expected.
Other Oscar wins that have always stuck out as personal favorites include Jeff Bridges finally getting his trophy for “Crazy Heart” in 2009, Kim Basinger getting some love for “L.A. Confidential” in 1997, both wins for “The Usual Suspects” (for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, Kevin Spacey) in 1995, the Best Picture victories for “Unforgiven” (1992), “Annie Hall” (1977) and “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network” original screenplay win in 1976 and cinematography wins for films like “JFK” and “Apocalypse Now.” And nomination-wise, I love to look back and see that films like “Speed” were recognized for film editing. That just never happens anymore.
But I have to say, this is my favorite. Tragically, Furst threw himself from a parking garage in 1991 after breaking up with then girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo and amid prescription drug dependence and heavy drinking. He had never reached the success of “Batman” again and, indeed, never felt he had been properly paid for his contribution to such a global blockbuster. But his (Oscar-winning) work lives on nevertheless.
I didn’t think Speed won Film Editing. Wasn’t it Forrets Gump that year?
*Forrest Gump
Yeah. I guess I always just thought it was cool that “Speed” was even nominated. That never happens anymore. All Best Picture rank and file nonsense.
You are correct, sir.
Forrest Gump: Picture, Director, Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, and Visual Effects
Bourne Ultimatum won film editing so I wouldn’t say this stuff never happens but yes it is rare.
I don’t equate Bourne to a film like Speed at all.
You said “best picture rank and file” and Bourne was not nominated for the best picture. Also they are both big budget action films. Not sure what other criteria you were using.
My favorite nomination was Hal Holbrook in ‘Into the Wild’ I thought film deserved more than just two. My favorite win was ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ winning for best screenplay. The most original film of the 2000s
Surprised I didn’t mention Kaufman since I did on the podcast Friday, but I totally agree, of course.
If I may, the most egregious of all snubs in the Oscars history, for me personally, has to be “Fellowship of the Ring” (my favorite film of the past decade) losing Best Art Direction to the gaudy, overwrought designs of “Moulin Rouge” (A film that I hate on so many levels that I’ve made clear in other posts before). A truly despicable decision on the part of the Academy. That is an achievement that truly defines what great set design that is. Imaginative, expansive, detailed, gorgeous, unique and the bringing to life of a vision on paper that I would’ve though impossible to bring to the screen properly. I only recently discovered that glaring mistake in recent years (as I didn’t follow the Oscars back then), and I’m still stunned that they didn’t award it. It would seem entirely like the kind of design they respond to in this category, and they actually liked the film (enough to award it major nominations across the board!). A thorough disappointment in my book. It was only slightly made up by “Return” winning the category 2 years later, but that installment wasn’t nearly as impressive on that front as “Fellowship”, which features the two most impressive location designs I’ve even seen committed to film, the Shire (and Bilbo’s hobbit-hole) and the entire city of Rivendell (jaw-droppingly gorgeous).
I’d be curious to hear other peoples personal snubs that are less talked about than others that they find truly offensive. So please, offer em’ up
Wow, can’t agree at all there. “Moulin Rouge!” is easily one of my favorite ever winners in that category. I can’t even imagine disputing the stunning work on display there.
believe it, I recommend watching “Fellowship” again, you’ll understand what I’m talking about.
Ledger, Tomei, Kline, Waltz, Spacey, etc. Love me supporting categories. They tend to pick sometimes slightly more out there performances. Always thought it was amusing and kind of cool that Ultimatum took Best Editing. Sound Editing/Mixing weren’t too unexpected, but I like that its a 3 time award winner.
On a less dour note, Winners I do like:
Roman Polanski’s surprise win for “The Pianist”, I’d add Harwood’s screenplay to that if he had been competing in a category that didn’t also happen to feature “Adaptation.”
“Juno” and “Milk” winning Original screenplay. It’s unfortunate that “Milk” had to win at the expense of “WALL-E”, but it was nonetheless deserving of one of the most engaging and narratively tight biopics ever screen-written.
All three of “The Social Network’s” wins, especially Score.
Danny Boyle winning “Best director” was the highlight of that sweeper for me.
“Benjamin Button” winning for VFX and Makeup were both hugely deserved.
Some of my favourite wins:
2010: Best Original Score: Reznor and Ross
2002: Best Director: Roman Polanski
2000: Best Original Song: ‘Things Have Changed’
1993: Best Original Song: ‘Streets of Philadelphia’
1992: Best Picture and Director: Unforgiven/Clint Eastwood
1987: All the winners that year!
1977: Best Original Score: The Spy Who Loved Me
1974: Best Original Screenplay: Chinatown
1962: Best Original Screenplay: Divorce Italian-Style
1943: Best Picture and Director: Casablanca/Michael Curtiz
A few of my favourite nominations:
2011: Best Director: Terrence Malick
2007: Best Director: Julian Schnabel
2003: Best Original Song: ‘Belleville Rendezvous’
2001: Best Director: David Lynch
2000: Best Editing: Wonder Boys
1997: Best Supporting Actor: Robert Forster
1990: Best Actor: Gerard Depardieu
1990: Best Supporting Actor: Al Pacino
1990: Best Director: Barbet Schroeder
1974: Best Supporting Actor: Michael V. Gazzo
I’ll stop there, as I could seriously go on all night!
Nice choice on the art direction win for Batman. It boggles my mind that Batman Returns didn’t get a nod in that same category, though.
Great pick, Kris. Didn’t originally jump to mind but it certainly should have!
After 20 years of watching the Oscars live, Roman Polanski winning still remains the biggest surprised I witnesed (and one of my favourite wins as well)
Original screenplay wins for “Eternal Sunshine” and “Lost in Translation” are certainly two of my favorites, as is “Bourne Ultimatum’s” win for film editing and Legder’s win. I also agree with Kris that the win for Basinger in “L.A. Confidential” was very cool.
As for some nominations that quickly come to mind:
Best supp. actor: Mark Walhberg, 2006
Best Original Screenplay: When Harry met Sally, 1989
All the nominations for City of God
Best Director: Malick, 2011
Best Art Direction: Alien, 1979
Best Cinematography and Editing: Terminator 2, 1991