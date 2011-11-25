A Fish Called Biopic

As I floated around the web recently, I found myself struck by a pair of (on the surface) unrelated articles on The Guardian‘s culture site. One dealt with John Cleese taking steps to transform his dream of staging an “A Fish Called Wanda” musical into a manifest reality and the other with the possibility of Aaron Sorkin penning a Steve Jobs biopic. Alright, they are unrelated. And yet I could not help but remember how much I loved “A Fish Called Wanda” and think to myself, ‘Hmmm, Sorkin, Jobs, biopic: Oscar bait.’
It occurs to me that comedies are often given a perfunctory pat on the head in the form of a nomination, or altogether ignored by the Academy. To be fair, “Wanda” was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director and Kevin Klein won for Best Supporting actor — but the film itself was not given a Best Picture nod (though “Working Girl” was). The revolutionary, enduring and entertaining “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” also failed to make the cut. The reality is that these films are unlikely to secure a Best Picture win against something like “Rain Man.” Oscar overwhelmingly favors drama. Which brings me to a query: Has the time come for the Academy to take a page from the HFPA’s book and introduce a new category?
Is it fair to say that “A Fish Called Wanda” was a better film than “Rain Man?” Perhaps. Perhaps not. But the more salient question is do they belong in the same category? If we break it down to the most human elements, how is a person going to feel about themselves if they (with their vote) effectively say a movie about a group of wacky con artists is better than the story of a man overcoming his greed and prejudice to find the beauty and wisdom his autistic brother has to offer?
It is a bit limited and dismissive, but the term “Oscar bait” exists for a reason. There are certain cinematic endeavors that one gets the sense the Academy is “supposed” to like. They indicate a level of gravitas by virtue of the individual and combined talent attached to the project and/or the subject matter. A Sorkin biopic about one of the past century’s most influential and innovative leaders of industry (Steve Jobs) would, by virtue of its very existence, be an awards contender, even in its most nascent stage. By that I mean, we would assume on some level that source material and the skill of the man adapting it will necessarily equate to some form of genius. If and when a film with all the “right” ingredients does not produce a transcendent final product (which happens), denial sometimes comes into play. We are meant to believe that the “weightier” films are necessarily also the worthier films. Where, then, does that leave the films that critics and audiences alike really do favor (whether we are meant to or not)?
Statistically speaking Oscar says that dramas are worthier and more challenging films. Only two comedies have won Best Picture in the last 34 years, “Annie Hall” in 1977 and “Shakespeare In Love” in 1998, which happens to be the same year that “Rushmore” (a film that deserved a bit of recognition in its own right) was released. Certainly, it is a delicate thing to bring a story that expresses the darker elements of the human experience to life, but as any stand-up comedian will tell you, it’s no small thing to make someone laugh. And as the Muppets would say, laughter is the third greatest gift in the world.
Let’s take a snapshot of the Best Picture field for 2000. The nominees: “Chocolat,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Traffic” and the winner, “Gladiator.” First I would say that there were two dramas more deserving of recognition than four out of those five in the form of “Memento” and “Requiem for a Dream.” I would also say that “Almost Famous” and “Best In Show” are far better films than “Chocolat,” for example. (I could write a three-page article that addresses the multiple tiers of my disdain for “Chocolat.” But then I’d have to watch it again. So, no.)
In 2004 Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” won Best Picture, a selection we may or may not agree with. Some may feel that the dramedies “Sideways” or “Finding Neverland” were more deserving. Whatever your take on “Million Dollar Baby”‘s win, it becomes clear that there was a strong enough field that year to warrant a separate category for comedy or musical. I would argue that “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Mean Girls” and “Shaun of the Dead” were all worthy contenders.
1999, the year of “American Beauty” (which happens to be a film I really enjoyed) also represents a great year for comedy. “Toy Story 2,” “Election,” “Being John Malkovich,” “Galaxy Quest” and oh yes, “South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” could have constituted the nominees for Best Picture Comedy or Musical that year. I’d likely say “South Park” deserved it. I love “Being John Malkovich” and “Election” and “Malkovich” offered the most nuanced exploration of human nature, but “South Park” had the most to say about society at large. Also, I busted a gut watching it.
Of course the door has been opened recently for a broader spectrum of films to be nominated. But let’s face it: nominated isn’t winning.
There have been plenty of films over the past several decades that deserved the attention of the Academy and/or the box office boost said attention may provide. Just a few examples: “Stranger Than Fiction,” “Fanboys,” “Office Space,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Bad Santa” and “The Princess Bride.” All right, there does need to be a line. The fact remains, there are comedies deserving of the industry’s awards attention.
Is the Academy always going to “get it right” as far as we are concerned? No, clearly not. Nor are we all going to agree on what “getting it right” is. The creation of a separate category for comedy, however, would in essence force Oscar to take making with the funny seriously. That’s a step in the right direction.
For year-round entertainment news and commentary follow @JRothC on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
very well argued case. it’s the great sullivans travels dilemma of the oscar age, and time is often kinder to the un-nominated comedies than the oscar-bait shoo-ins. And yet we live in a world where A Beautiful Mind, Driving Miss Daisy, Chocolat, Frost/Nixon, The Blind Side, Cider House Rules are considered worthier, better films by the Academy than This is Spinal Tap, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Anchorman, Princess Bride, and Groundhog Day.
On a tangent – I think the hardest question would be, how many laughs does a movie need in order to be considered a comedy? where would the descendants, or beginners stand – films that are equally poignant and have serious themes/subtext? Or would the barometer be more of an overarching lightness of touch, a breeziness and charm that makes the whole movie more feel-good in nature? If that were the case, this year would have a good crop:
the descendants
beginners
bridesmaids
midnight in paris
the artist
Frost/Nixon is one of the best films of the past decade, and your post doesn’t make much sense because it’s only worth making a point about weak dramas and strong comedies if they’re competing against each other (in the same year!)
I think Win Win would get in this year if there were such a category.
This is a great post. I am against the idea of a Best Picture Oscar, though, just because the Academy has a terrible sense of humor. The films that they often reward (Little Miss Sunshine) are admired more for their dramatic moments and “tight” screenplays than for actual comedy (for the record, I like Little Miss Sunshine).
My favorite comedies are never acknowledged by the Academy: the films of Albert Brooks, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Knocked Up.
The Academy’s idea of a comedy is The King’s Speech.
It’s a great thought, but I think such a category would hurt real comedies and become even more frustrating than if they continued to ignore that Comedy exists.
Great comedies are very rare, and your favorite comedies are not award-worthy. It would seem you haven’t seen many films.
At least I have a last name, johnnybon. It’s also pretty easy to hide behind anonymity without offering up comedies you prefer youself. C’mon, rookie.
I think you raise a really valid point about which comedies are valued — it’s sometimes an interesting line to draw. Would we consider The Blues Brothers worthy then? How about now, in retrospect?
Sorry jonnybon, i just took that personally. No offense intended. I hope we’re cool.
No, take it personally. I mean, if someone wants to call Frost/Nixon one of the best films of a decade, then deign to tell someone ELSE he/she should watch more films, one should feel right to get irritated.
I think we should agree to disagree, Kris. But there are many film fans who would agree with me. I don’t see any reason to be “irritated.”
I meet a lot of film fans in my day-to-day, to say the least. Never once has anyone called Frost/Nixon one of the best films of the decade. In any case, you’re free to feel that way and I fully respect your opinion. I would humbly suggest you extend the same respect to Ryan.
I respect your opinion too and read your articles and listen to your podcast with that irritating woman. I usually agree with you. I’d be interested to hear your criticism of Frost/Nixon.
Wouldn’t a Best Comedy Film category would also be open to the same criticism the Best Animated Film category gets? Some feel it’s just there to get them out of the way to Best Picture by giving them a predictable and exclusive award as a consolation prize.
But still, I don’t like the idea of a Best Comedy category. It should honor technique and creative application rather than effectiveness in its slotted genre, but comedy isn’t something as easy to identify as animation or documentaries. It’s all in the eye of the beholder if they can appreciate a given context as funny (or let alone, if they should). Where would films like Dogtooth fall, for instance? Or Fargo?
Besides, they’re already exploiting this award at the Globes by misplacing films here and there… :-/ The Oscars, as messy as they are, are fine without this abuse.
that’s exactly how i felt with the animated feature category.
At the time I think there were some good reasons for bringing in the Best Animated feature category, but the necessity of it has really been undermined by the expansion of BP nominees to ten.
However, while the new BP nominating rules don’t change that, if an animated movie gets in, then it’ll be far more clear it’s very well liked inside the Academy, having fought hard for its 5% of #1 votes.
But… how long will it be until it happens again, I don’t know. :(
I couldn’t disagree more with this article. The worst thing about the Globes is the comedy category. The Academy should not and will not introduce a comedy category, ever. If a film is good enough, they vote for it in Best Picture.
Except they don’t, and clearly need training wheels, hence the point of the article.
Well, I guess it’s all a matter of opinion. In my opinion, there are more great dramas than great comedies that have missed out on a Best Picture nom.
Probably owed merely to percentages, because there are simply more great dramas than great comedies available to choose from.
That was sort of my point.
By the way, I agree that Groundhog Day and South Park should have been nominated, but that’s going back to the 90s. To my memory, they haven’t missed out on any great comedies since then.
Last year it probably would have looked something like this:
The Kids Are All Right
Easy A
I Love You, Phillip Morris
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Red
Are we including animated movies? If so shouldn’t Toy Story 3 and possibly Tangled?
First of all, this article lost me with “Fanboys”. Everything else was going great until that part.
These articles and ideas (while well intented) keep on supporting the belief that a drama is automatically better than a comedy and they keep supporting the voters thinking on this subject.
These ideas tell voters “you’re right, we won’t bother you anymore, keep voting for dramas because comedies now have their own category”.
However, the bigger issue is that there never seems to be enough to nominate. The Animated Category is the best example, specially those years when they’ve had five nominees. Mediocre animated movies have been able to call themselves Oscar Nominees because there just wasn’t enough.
The fact that this was a good year for a comedy category, or one or two years mentioned in your article, doesn’t mean it’ll always be like this.
I second that. Seriously, Fanboys? It was an okay film, but hardly Best Comedy of the Year material.
Noted :). I somewhat tossed that in as a shout out to a friend who loves it ;). And I actually don’t think all of the films mentioned are best picture material (that’s why I said there does need to be a line). I think many of them are worthy of recognition, and I think comedy in general is worthy of recognition.
I would agree with many of the comments about how problematic separate categories become. It’s absolutely true that not every year would yield worthy candidates.
The issue for me, is that it is highly unlikely that a comedy will win Best Picture. Perhaps it is a non issue. Perhaps awards are just naturally geared towards a certain flavor of cinema and we should accept that. I just find it interesting to think about the the ways we distinguish what has value. Sometimes it makes sense, sometimes it doesn’t.
You had me up until you considered Fanboys Oscar-worthy.
@kipjmooney
Addressed in comment above kip :)!
You had me until you called Fanboys Oscar-worthy.
@kipjmooney
The Oscars can’t be all things for all people. The danger of something like this is that it would relegate comedy to a ghetto, thereby letting the Academy off the hook. Isn’t it better to try and change the culture from within? That is, to keep pushing for comedies to be recognised. I also think a separate category would create a raft of problems when it comes to judging. Does Best Comedy mean the funniest film? Or the best overall film that has some humour? You just know the Academy would favour the latter interpretation and reward, say, The Descendants or Midnight In Paris over Bridesmaids. With dramedies inevitably in the awards mix each year it would just turn into a kind of de facto consolation prize for films that don’t win BP.
I’m kinda on the fence about this one. Yes, it would be a good thing for great comedies to be recognized. But the problem I think is that it’s still going to feel like a lesser category. Kinda like the Best animated film. Also I do not think there are enough “great” comedies per year to warrant a separate category. I will admit that there are a lot more great dramas than comedies. Still, it doesn’t give the Academy an excuse to completely ignore a “great” comedy that comes out every once in a while.
This idea is fun to think about, but I definitely don’t support it. As we’ve seen during the 10-wide BP years, adding more BP nominees only invites more criticism as to what gets left out and what gets included.
You lay out a list of comedies that might deserve Academy recognition, but so many of them would never have had a chance at a nomination even if there was a “Comedy” category. Shaun of the Dead, Galaxy Quest, Office Space, and Napoleon Dynamite come to mind. The category would more likely become a repeat of the lazy choices made by the Golden Globes– nominate the year’s only musical and then throw in a few Oscar bait dramedies that decide to market themselves as comedies. Maybe one legitimate comedy gets in.
Simply put, we don’t live in a world where the Academy will ever make out-of-the-box nominations en masse. So if we’re going to wish that they would, why not just wish that they’d do so within the current Best Picture system, thereby maintaining the idea that the year’s best films are honored in one category?
I don’t agree with a new category, but the Acadmey should just stop being so uptight. I would have loved to see Best in Show nominated. Same for South Park.
There should also be an article about the lack of respect animation directors receive.
Frost/Nixon was a great movie, Fanboys was terrible.
No, a best comedy category would be inappropriate. Partially, because the show is long enough, partially because it would mean you would also need a cateogry for horror/scifi since that gets mistreated pretty badly, as well.
What should really happen, first, is people who feel this way (amongst both Oscarologists AND Oscar-voters) should put their money where their mouth is, and start pushing people who made us laugh successfully. Ivan Reitman has gotten some ink lately for this complaint, hopefully he’s voting his mind.
Are there comedic performances this year that would be worthy of mention? I say Cameron Diaz, who just raked in $100 mil in a performance I can’t see anyone else pulling off with BAD TEACHER. The problem is that it’s hard to shower praise on aperformance like this with a straight face. Saying “it was such a multi-faceted performance” makes you sound liek a jackass, however, we had a character whose shallow, selfish motivations drove her to increasingly creative and ultimately beneficial actions, ultimately resulting in a slight yet profound (and partially believable) character shift. But when you say that about BAD TEACHER, you just feel stupid.
But, second to Viola Davis (who has fortunately won the battle against those clueless critics who tried to attack her movie), Cameron gets my vote for Best Actress. And if I had a ballot, feeling that Viola is liekly safe, Cameron would get my #1 vote.