Netflix has debuted the first teaser for season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher. The teaser sees Castle burning his Presidential pardon in a tweet simply captioned, “Back to work.”

Returning to work will be Jon Bernthal (as Frank Castle), Ben Barnes (Billy Russo — not yet the Jigsaw), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), and Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle). New cast members have already been announced for the second season, including Corbin Bernsen (Anderson Schultz), Annette O’Toole (Eliza Schultz), Giorgia Whigham (Amy Bendix), Floriana Lima (Krista Dumont), and Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim).

The video says season 2 is “coming soon” but the release date seems to have leaked early. According to Comic Book, a tweet (now deleted) from the official Netflix Twitter account for the Middle East and North Africa pegged the release date as January 18th.

We don’t know if The Punisher will get a third season, as Netflix has been cancelling several of their Marvel shows, even though Daredevil was their fourth most popular show when it was cancelled. Only The Punisher and Jessica Jones (currently in production on its third season) remain at Netflix. The service tends to announce these cancellations shortly after the release of the final season, so we probably won’t know The Punisher‘s fate for at least a few more weeks.

On the bright side, a Disney executive gave hope to Marvel fans last month by hinting that these shows might be brought back for the new Disney+ streaming service. So who knows? Maybe they can get back to work.

