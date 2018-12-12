Netflix

Despite the fact that Daredevil was one of Netflix’s most popular shows when the streamer decided to cancel it, some have assumed that blind vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock would return to Marvel’s ever-expanding universe via the MCU, Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, or some other means. (The same goes for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, both of which were also canceled.) According to a new Variety report, however, there’s a good chance that this cannot legally happen for some time.

Per Variety, sources familiar with internal matters claim that “the deal for the original four Marvel shows includes a clause that prevents the characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.” In other words, Murdock, Luke and Danny Rand can’t just pop up somewhere else in the MCU now that their respective series have been done away with at Netflix. At least, they can’t before late 2020, which would mark two years since their cancellations.

As for the two remaining Marvel Netflix shows, The Punisher and Jessica Jones, their second and third seasons are due to premiere sometime in 2019. And if the streamer decides to cancel one or both as swiftly as it decided to ax Daredevil, then neither will be able to return to screens anywhere until 2021. As unfortunate as this all may seem, however, audiences should note that these shows will always be available to stream in the Netflix catalog. So if the news has got you feeling down, you can rewatch every one picking on “the immortal Iron Fist” again in The Defenders.

(Via Variety)