Netflix

Ever since Netflix revealed Henry Cavill in costume as Geralt of Rivia, the loner monster hunter who’s struggling to find his place in a world where beasts are generally less wicked than people, fans of the video game series have been curious for more. That curiosity has extended into mutters about Halloween costumes and wigs, but nonetheless, Netflix knows how to reel in numbers for their original series, for better or worse. To that end, the streamer has now unveiled a look at Geralt’s horse, Roach.

Cavill is still rocking that sketchy wig, and the horse matters, especially since fans were apparently wondering if Cavill had secretly revealed Roach on Instagram, but alas, that was another horse. What a tease. People also noted that Geralt’s only been carrying one sword thus far, rather than his customary two swords (one silver), and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich addressed this matter on Twitter without really explaining what’s to come on the sword thing.