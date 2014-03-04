New ‘Godzilla’ photos focus on the human element

#Godzilla #Bryan Cranston
and 03.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) As the marketing campaign, to say nothing of anticipation, has increased over the past couple of weeks for “Godzilla”, we”ve seen a poster, an earth-shaking new trailer and, finally, an “Empire” cover revealing the King of the Monsters in all his glory. And now the magazine has debuted some behind-the-scenes photos featuring director Gareth Edwards and stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

There”s also a handy size guide for Godzilla”s various incarnations over the years. It should come as no surprise that the version debuting May 16 from Legendary Pictures is the biggest of the bunch.

(via Collider)

