It seems like every few months there’s talk of whether or not the upcoming season of Sherlock will be its last, but fans are just as concerned about where the next episodes will take us. A new episode description gives us an idea and hints at some backstory for Mary, but the new trailer shows Watson is in need of Lassie.

We know Season 4 is set to debut on January 1, 2017 and fans have watched the first trailer and the silent teaser. The BBC also revealed the first two episode titles, “The Six Thatchers” and “The Lying Detective.” That first episode, directed by the series’ first female director, Rachel Talalay (Doctor Who, The Flash, Supergirl) [Edit: Coky Giedroyc directed the un-aired pilot] now has a description:

In episode one of this new series, written by Mark Gatiss, Sherlock waits to see where Moriarty will make his posthumous move.

One mysterious case in particular baffles Scotland Yard – but Sherlock is more interested in a seemingly-trivial detail. Why is someone destroying images of the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher? Is there a madman on the loose? Or is there a much darker purpose at work? Something with its roots deep in Mary Watson’s past…

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Sherlock Holmes, with Martin Freeman as John Watson, Mark Gatiss as Mycroft, Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade, Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson, Amanda Abbington as Mary Watson and Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper.

We already knew there’d be a baby in the mix from previous images released but the BBC also just let us know the name of John and Mary’s new daughter, Rosamund Mary Watson, in a fun Twitter post.

And in case you were wondering, this isn’t a prop from the set. This announcement was actually published in The Telegraph’s births, marriages, and deaths section.

