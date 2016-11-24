New ‘Sherlock’ Images Will Get You Primed For Season 4

BBC One

Fans have been waiting since 2014 for new Sherlock episodes — outside of the one-off time traveling Christmas Special, “The Abominable Bride” — so it’s pretty safe to say that they’re more than ready for more crime solving antics. Details about the upcoming fourth season have been slowly leaking out, and between the presence of an adorable blood hound and a cracking first trailer, Sherlock appears to be back to form after a somewhat shaky third season. BBC One/PBS Masterpiece has benevolently released more images from the new episodes, including a first look at Baby Watson. To the surprise of no one who has watched the show, it doesn’t look like the fastidious detective is a fan of the infant.

In this new batch of images, we get a good look at Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, Martin Freeman’s Watson, and Amanda Abbington’s Mary, who was a welcome addition to the team last season. Old favorites like Mycroft Holmes (Mark Gatiss) and Mrs. Hudson (Una Stubbs) are present and accounted for, as well as our best look at Culverton Smith, the new villain played by the legendary Toby Jones.

BBC One

BBC One