Next ‘Agents of SHIELD’ episode will include more ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ footage

While Hydra may have spoiled Marvel's plans to premiere the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” teaser on next week's episode of “Agents of SHIELD,” the ABC series is promising something more to entice viewers.

ABC and Marvel have revealed that more new “Ultron” footage will be unveiled during the october 28 episode of the series,

Details are scare, but “SHIELD” viewers are being promised an “exclusive piece from Marvel's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron,'” which could be just about anything.

The episode will also debut co-star Adrianne Palicki's full Mockingbird get-up.

The teaser for the Joss Whedon-directed “Ultron” was leaked earlier this week, with Marvel responding humorously by blaming the fictional terrorist group Hydra. Once it was officially released, the clip went on to earn a staggering 34.3 million global views in 24 hours.

“Ultron” features returning stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Samuel L. Jackson, plus newcomers Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and the voice of James Spader.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, while “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015.