Marvel blames Hydra for leaked ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ trailer

The new trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” was supposed to air for the first time during next week's episode of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Instead, it leaked tonight (Oct. 22), a whole six nights early.

The high quality video clip is being stripped from sites at a pretty quick pace. But still, that's gotta hurt a little for Marvel.

So Marvel, in its wisdom, knows where to place the blame: Hydra.

Dammit, Hydra. – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

That's right, the terrorist organization that hangs over many stories in the Marvel Universe — and fueled adventures in both “Captain America” films and 2012's “The Avengers” — may be the reason you're chasing dragons on YouTube right now.

Hail Hydra, sorry ABC. This second “Avengers” film is in theaters on May 1, 2015.

UPDATE: The official “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer has gone up.