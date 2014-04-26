10 Objects On My Desk That’d Make Better Movie Franchises Than ‘Peeps: The Movie’

Did you know that Peeps, the diabetic coma inducing Easter candy, has been optioned into a film adaptation? Like as a real idea someone really had in this universe and not in the one inhabited by writers of The Onion? It's true!

This news followed hot on the heels of Disney announcement that 'It's A Small World' was the next Disney World ride to get the movie treatment and Mattel dropping their press release about making a live-action Barbie film. So if the trend is to just take random brands, put them in a blender, and option whatever puree comes out the other side, two can play that game. With the help of Louis Virtel and Drew McWeeny, we discovered at least ten new franchises just waiting to happen on my desk.