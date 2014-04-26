10 Objects On My Desk That’d Make Better Movie Franchises Than ‘Peeps: The Movie’

, and 04.26.14 4 years ago

Did you know that Peeps, the diabetic coma inducing Easter candy, has been optioned into a film adaptation? Like as a real idea someone really had in this universe and not in the one inhabited by writers of The Onion? It's true! 

This news followed hot on the heels of Disney announcement that 'It's A Small World' was the next Disney World ride to get the movie treatment and Mattel dropping their press release about making a live-action Barbie film. So if the trend is to just take random brands, put them in a blender, and option whatever puree comes out the other side, two can play that game. With the help of Louis Virtel and Drew McWeeny, we discovered at least ten new franchises just waiting to happen on my desk.

Around The Web

TAGSBARBIE MOVIEFAKE MOVIESIts a Small World moviemovie franchiseMOVIE IDEASnew franchisePeeps the Movieterrible franchise ideas

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP