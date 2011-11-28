Off the Carpet: Critical condition

I probably use the phrase “take a deep breath” to signal a pause before an awards frame plunge a bit too often this time of year, but the fact is this afternoon really is your last chance to breathe in some (somewhat) unsullied air before the precursor circuit really starts to mold this season into something resembling what it will be in three months’ time.
Today, the New York Film Critics Circle will be screening David FIncher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Today was the group’s original date for voting on its year-end superlatives (already noted as asinine in its early nature), but due to the fact that this film had a ready-by date that was immovable (and it still has color timing to be completed, but is nevertheless in a shape in which Fincher is comfortable screening it), they decided to move the date one day. No one asked them to do it, but they did.
The issue with “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” was different. It really isn’t ready and wouldn’t be before December 2. So, NYFCC president John Anderson publicly and other members privately cast doubts on the film’s quality as a result. I’ll let you be the judge of that professionalism.
So the NYFCC didn’t get to be FIRST! after all, because the Gotham Awards will be held tonight in New York. (HitFix’s Greg Ellwood will be covering from on the ground.) And the NYFCC votes tomorrow, now, beginning at 9:30am ET. And there is no way they will be done with things by 11am. Why does that time matter? Because that’s when the Independent Spirit Award nominations are announced.
Way to clog up the works with your nonsense, guys.
The rest of the circuit will begin to file in line after that, a progression already outlined last week. What, then, do we have to look for? What films and performances need the exposure of this circuit? What elements are clinging onto a precious foothold that could use an extra boost?
I’m thinking one actor who could really use some wind in his sails is Woody Harrelson. A committed campaign has been assembled around him and his film, “Rampart,” is on the screen here in Los Angeles for its one-week qualifying run, but if he’s to figure into the race at all, I think he needs some critical support.
Elsewhere, Tilda Swinton is hanging on on the edge of the Best Actress conversation for dear life. Her performance in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” is one of the year’s best and deserves to be on a higher rung. Someone needs to spring for her. Meanwhile, the performance that beat her out for Best Actress at Cannes, Kirsten Dunst in “Melancholia,” could use some muscle from the precursors to have any impact whatsoever (though I don’t really think it would make much of a difference for her one way or the other, ultimately).
One film that could have a better-than-deserved showing is “The Artist.” If Jean Dujardin hopes to make a play on a Best Actor Oscar that is somewhat up for grabs, he’d do well to best George Clooney as much as he can along the circuit. Gary Oldman could use some help, as BAFTA won’t be coming to the rescue for a little while yet.
Best Picture winners on the circuit don’t count for much. Just ask “The Social Network.” Indeed, it’s significant when the critics line up behind a contender, but that won’t be a story this year because I don’t see them filing in behind one horse. “The Descendants” will have a good run, and “The Tree of Life” will surely find its champions, but it should be a little more scattered than in recent years.
Speaking of “The Tree of Life,” Brad Pitt could really use a little gas in the tank. Now’s the time.
Last year saw a single critics’ fave. 2009 saw “The Hurt Locker” take the lion’s share with “Up in the Air” and “Avatar” taking a few honors here and there. 2008 was dominated by “Slumdog Millionaire” and 2007 was all about “No Country for Old Men” for the most part. But this year, I expect more slices of the pie, for a (welcome) change.
I hope I’m right.
Anyway, that’s just a sampling. If you have any ideas for performances or films that could use the critics’ love in the coming weeks, rifle off your FYCs. You never know who’s reading…
Guy and I have updated the Contenders section in full. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes.
Armond White is no longer president of the NYFCC?
No.
Michael Shannon and Michael Fassbender. Any recognition they get this week I’ll be happy to see.
I think a lot of films and performances could use some critics’ love in the following weeks. As mentioned – Gary Oldman, actually the whole film – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, especially the supporting cast – they tend to be ignored as of now, because the film is not yet oficially released in the USA.
Films like “Like crazy” and Felicity Jones need that. So does Elisabeth Olsen, as she may be passed by in favor of Rooney Mara.
Also “We need to talk about Kevin”, the performances from “A Dangerous method” and “Warrior”.
I’m rooting for Benedict Cumberbatch to stay in conversation, but it’s unlikely.
Personally rooting for Take Shelter– not just Michael Shannon, but Jessica Chastain (it’s my favorite of her performances) and the film in general.
Also plugging Shame the film in addition it its performances.
And though I haven’t seen it, if A Separation is as good as I’ve heard, then I hope people consider it in places other than Best Foreign Film.
ELIZABETH OLSEN…..please for the love of God let her receive the recognition she deserves! I too find numerous parallel’s between Jennifer Lawrence’s breakout last year and Olsen’s here, yet Olsen and her film sadly aren’t receiving the same consideration. I hope Olsen drives Close out of the race, Albert Nobbs just didn’t work for me, and a large part of that was Close’s performance.
As well, I really love Helen McCrory’s supporting work in Hugo as Jeanne Melies. She is one of the beating hearts of that film and really acts as an anchor to Kingsley’s performance.
I’d also like to see Ryan Gosling recognized for either of his leading turns this year, but Drive has a special spot in my heart so that would be great too.
Totally agree with your observation regarding McCrory. She was wonderful in Hugo.
She is, after all, wonderful in everything. I’ve always felt Helen McCrory is a grossly undervalued actress. I’ve seen her in some bad movies, and in some roles that were hardly worthy of her (Narcissa Malfoy, for example), but she always gives the best performance possible in everything I’ve seen her in.
Also love the McCrory. She was wonderful in Hugo, as well.
Ditto to all the McCrory support.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think Winter’s Bone holds a candle to MMMM nor does Lawrence’s performance to Olsen’s. There’s also something inherently likeable about Olsen and Durkin.
Should be a fun day tomorrow. Although I don’t expect it to ultimately figure into the oscars, with the exception of Brooks, I’d love to see Drive get a mention or two over the next few weeks.
Would also love to see Shannon get noticed for Take Shelter. Still probably my favorite performance I’ve seen so far this year.
Funny to see Kingsley over on the sidebar now under Supp Actor. After seeing Hugo this past weekend and considering how the Academy has nominated him a number of times before and the reception Hugo has received, I’ve been thinking he’s a likely nominee for Hugo.
My favourite performances I have seen this FYC:
JEONG-HIE YUN – Poetry
KIRSTEN DUNST – Melancholia
RYAN GOSLING – Drive
MICHELLE WILLIAMS – Meek’s Cutoff
CRAIG ROBERTS – Submarine
SAORISE RONAN – Hanna
FYC, Corey Stoll, Midnight in Paris
(Any love for MiP will do)
Bryan Cranston, Drive
(Don’t get the Brooks love)
Charlotte Gainsbourg, Melancholia
(She’s waaay better than Dunst)
Haven’t seen We Need to Talk About Kevin, but I’ll be happy to see Tilda Swinton get some recognition. She’s a Movie Goddess and everyone should bow at her feet.
Forgot to add KRISTEN WIIG, in Bridesmaids.
One of the best female performances this year.
So as I’m sitting here procrastinating from writing a paper, I’ve been reading some vague tweets about Dragon Tattoo from those trying not to break embargo. Sounds like a winner.
Obviously take that with a grain of salt…
As long as there isn’t the sheep mentality like last year, this should be at least a bearable time.
I think that Pitt should get nominated for Best Actor for Moneyball rather than The Tree of Life. Hopefully his performances won’t split the vote. I also hope that Win Win gets some attention here and Midnight in Paris was also fantastic.
It shouldn’t since he’s being pushed as (and seen as) supporting in Tree.
Supporting? I don’t see that, but never mind. I suppose then he has an equal shot in both categories now.
I sure hope Tintin gets in for animated. I see that list of contenders and it depresses me. What is even more depressing is that last year was a FAR better year for animation, and they only allowed 3 nominations, leaving out stellar work – esp. Tangled, which IMHO is better than ANY of the contenders this year.
Tangled was fantastic, I agree. The Illusionist was also amazing. At least that one got nominated.
Supporting Actress – Carey Mulligan, Shame; Plus picture and director. (Of course Fassbender too)
Perhaps Brad Pitt for supporting in Tree of Life or John Hawkes in Martha Marcy May Marlene.
Tilda Swinton for Best Actress.
For Your Consideration:
SHAME – In all possible categories.
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN – ditto.
YOUNG ADULT – ditto.
DRIVE – ditto.
BRIDESMAIDS – ditto.
TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY – ditto.
‘Take a Deep Breath’ is right. My one main wish for this season is variance of winners/nominations. I want surprises (deserved ones, of course).
I would love to see notices for Gosling, Michele Williams, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain (from The Help, to mold a narrative), Pitt in Supporting in ToL (to free up a Best Lead Actor spot), etc..
Rubbing my hands in anticipation for critics awards season. :)
FYC – Midnight in Paris for Best Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing and everything else within range.
FYC – Winnie the Pooh for Best Animated Feature and Original Song/s.
FYC – Jane Eyre for Best Cinematography.
FYC – The Case for Best Live Action Short Film (I know, I know… just kidding).
I’ll honestly be sorely disappointed if Kirsten Dunst wins critics prizes over Tilda Swinton, whose performance is just…so much better. Like, a lot better. But I fear that will be the case in New York tomorrow and that a worthy performance that needs critics spotlighting it like Swinton will be ignored like Manville’s was last year in favor of people like Annette Bening…ugh. Hardly as maverick-minded as they claim to be.
Maybe just maybe Hunter McCracken will get some notice for TOL. That would be awesome (and highly unlikely).
Be interesting to see if LA nominate more foreign language films and performances after last year (Olivier Assayas, Kim Hye-Ja and Niels Arestrup).
And will National Board of Review give J. Edgar a prize? They love their Clint!
Its worth pointing out – Avatar won just a single critics group – NYFCCO which is one of those throwaway groups and their vote took place one day after the Avatar screening.
Also worth noting, Slumdog might have won many critics awards but it did not make a dent in the Top 3 – NY, LA & NSFC. No Country dominated its year but won only one of the Top Critics (NY), the other 2 went with There Will Be Blood.
Danny Boyle won Best Director from the LA Critics — and was a runner-up with the New York group. It also won Best Cinematography from both NY and the NSFC. So it definitely made a dent.
Kris, thanks for pointing out the inappropriateness of the unprofessional comment made by John Anderson and others in the NYFCC questioning the quality of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” I was appalled by the tone of the comment, which inferred that the film must be of questionable artistic quality if it wasn’t ready to screen for their organization’s awards voting cycle. I’m glad to see I wasn’t the only person to think this statement was in TERRIBLE taste.