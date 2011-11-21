Off the Carpet: Deep breath before the critics have their say

Such a weird year for movies, this. I feel like it’s been a rather weak one, to be honest. Not in terms of the quality of what’s there, but in terms of the quantity of quality. And even then, I note that so many of my favorite movies this year carry that designation with more caveats than normal.
Yet I really am enjoying 2011 in cinema, or at least, I’m enjoying my favorite movies from the year quite a bit. And it’s interesting to note so many of them are all about a state of mind. “Rampart,” “Shame,” “Drive,” “Take Shelter,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” all films that play in the abstract and put the viewer into a character’s frame of perception, at times painting a bit of a dreamscape to do so. Fascinating.
Where the art is meeting commerce, there are still joys to be had. “The Descendants” opened this weekend and landed on my doorstep this morning. Even though I was cooler on it than most at Telluride over two months ago, I find myself eager to give it another look. “Young Adult” and “Hugo” are films that expect to be repeat viewings on my Blu-ray player when I get them, as will “Moneyball” and, most definitely, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”
And I haven’t been as excited to receive a screener as I was when “Midnight in Paris” showed up, funnily enough. That says a lot about that film, which may be a trifle to many, but is no less delightful to most.
I’ve already written about 2011 as a Rorschach season, though. And I mention screeners now because it’s getting to be crunch time for many studios looking to bring their product back around for awards voting bodies. Generally most critics groups and the like have just about everything, save for the really late-breaking films, by Thanksgiving. That gives the holiday to mull over everything again or catch up with elusive titles and then, traditionally, voting is held in the first or second week of December for these guys.
Well, things changed this year when the New York Film Critics Circle cravenly opted to jump ahead of the National Board of Review and be FIRST! out of the gate with an assessment of the year’s best. They made it easy for their colleagues on the west coast, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, to look classy when that organization opted to stay in the usual mid-December frame for its vote.
Though word is Sony will not be able to screen “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” for New York press in time for the November 28 vote, so things were delayed until November 29. That still gives them a day’s cushion before the NBR announcement on December 1, though. So no sweat off their back, I guess.
However, Warner Bros. will not be screening Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” for either the NYFCC or NBR. It’s been in the editing room for quite a while and I legitimately think it just won’t be ready, but alas, if you have to be FIRST!, you miss out on this and that. (And it’s worth mentioning that NYFCC chief John Anderson has reportedly noted in a letter to the membership notifying them of this development that they are to “draw their own conclusions” about this, which is vaguely casting an aura of failure onto the film for having the gall not to meet his asinine early deadline. How professional.)
The LA critics vote on December 11. Coincidentally that is the voting deadline for the BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards picks. Those nominees will be announced two days later on December 13. Then there will be the countless critics groups across the continent who make their picks, which will hopefully be more varied and inspired than last year’s snooze fest of group think. Two weeks later AMPAS ballots hit the mail on December 27 and then it’s one mad publicity dash until polls close on January 13.
Oh yeah, and there are still films waiting to be screened for a great many: “War Horse,” “We Bought a Zoo,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey” and the aforementioned “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” How will they figure into the race? We’ll find out soon enough.
A note on prediction updates this week. As previewed two weeks ago, Guy and I are now splitting up the Contenders section between us. We’ll have a separate space for final predictions further down the line, but for now, throughout the season, we’ll be sharing these duties. Who is tackling what can be noted by the commentary section of each category. Those predictions are reflected in the right sidebar, as always, though now the sidebar paints a more inclusive portrait of multiple takes on the race rather than the exclusive portrait of just MY take. So head on over there now and have a look at what we’re thinking this week.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I am hoping both Fassbender and Oldman get in there but I can’t imagine which A-lister AMPAS will boot.
It would have to be DiCaprio. Clooney and Pitt have strong films behind then, no? I still think Fassbender is the guy who gets shafted. “Shame” isn’t exactly an Academy movie, and not all of the reviews I’ve read have been so over the moon. If, as I suspect, TTSS is a decent crossover hit and gets best of the year reviews, Oldman will be a lock at that point.
Guy has nixed DiCaprio. Which I don’t have the heart or balls to do at the moment.
I can’t seem DiCaprio not getting nominated. Every review singles out his performance as stellar. Oldman will probably have to sit this one out if Fassbender can break through. It won’t be Oldman and Fassbender in the top 5, though. Not with DiCaprio waiting in the sidelines.
*see
Yeah, as of now (many things can change), I feel strongly that Clooney, Dujardin, and DiCaprio are in. Pitt seems like a sure thing, but I need to see some precursors, and there may be vote-splitting with Tree of Life (I know it’s Supporting, but still). I think the 5th spot is up for grabs between Oldman, Fassbender, & maybe Gosling. That’s how I feel at this juncture.
If they like Leo enough they will nominate him. They nominated Penn from I am Sam didn’t they? And from the look of it, Shannon, Oldman, Fassbender, Harrelson and Bichir are all doing the rounds to campaign for that fourth or fifth slot (where the hell is Hardy, Giamatti and Gosling!?). Fassbender probably has the most heat and is mounting the most aggressive campaign of the five, but I agree the role and the film may hurt his chances no matter how hard they push it. The film received a underwhelming meh reception when it screened here last week at our competitive film festival and didn’t end up winning anything. But maybe it plays better in the US? I think one of the vets will get in. Most likely Oldman, but maybe both.
I can see Fassbender and Oldman fighting for that last spot. It’s Clooney, Pitt, Dujardin, and DiCaprio for now. I do have my doubts about Pitt as a definite lock, though. Moneyball has lost a lot of heat since it premiered, so it needs to find its way back into the awards conversation to resume its momentum.
Yeah, I’m still feeling like Pitt, Clooney, Dujardin and DiCaprio are good bets with Oldman, Fassbender and Harrelson shuffling for that last spot. Personally, I’d definitely save a spot for Shannon, but it’s looking tougher for him. I’d like to think Gosling still had a better than average shot, but I sense he’s fading. He’s just not a part of the conversation much anymore. Course, who knows how things shift over the next few weeks?
I don’t think Gosling cares to campaign, which unfortunately is necessary unless you’re an assumed frontrunner (and even then, you need to maintain visible… take Clooney for example) or you happen to be Monique. Gosling left most of the Blue Valentine campaign on Michelle Williams’ shoulders, so it was pretty apparent he wasn’t in it to win it. He barely campaigned for Half Nelson. The guy just doesn’t like campaigning (and I don’t blame him). He’s too busy intervening in street fights and starting Occupy People Mag movements.
The Descendants is an absolute lock for a nomination. It’s sort of crazy not to have it in your “good bets” category…
But…it IS in the “good bets” section.
Now it is. Five minutes ago it wasn’t ;)
It was there when I posted the article. Caching issue? I dunno. Anyway, indeed, it’s a good bet. Nothing is an “absolute lock,” though.
… apart from The Descendants and The Artist :)
I can’t see Rooney taking that final slot in the BA category. It’s Theron’s most likely. Theron knows how to work the circuit and has a very likeable personality. Her interviews are often funny and an all around good time. I went to school with Mara, and assuming she hasn’t changed much, she’s not the most personable individual (a bit cold and uninviting), which I think counts a lot when you’re campaigning… especially in Theron & Mara’s case, distinguishing yourself from an edgy character.
Do you go to GWU, or NYU maybe? I friend of mine knows her parents.
I think once “Young Adult” gets major exposure, Theron isn’t going to be sitting at the bottom of that category. I mean jesus, she’s the only one who’s in a film that is likely to be a critics hit (some critics, anyway). I think the fact that you have four good performances in films that are lesser than those performances is going to make things very interesting once the critics start voting. Are they really going to push Williams or Close? Even Davis and Streep won’t get that much support form them
John G- Nope, UNC. I went to high school with her.
Dylan S- I agree with you. Theron will get that 5th spot, which I wouldn’t even consider a “bottom” spot. But Williams’ film is quite good, I don’t know why some critics are knocking it down. It’s not revelatory by any means, but where it lacks in depth it wins on performances. Plus, it gives one of the best looks at Marilyn Monroe of any film. I wouldn’t count Williams’ out as a frontrunner. I think Davis and Streep will have a hell of a lot more competition once Williams’ and Theron start hitting the awards circuit. I would like to see the two blondes battle it out- Monroe vs. Mavis!
I think the best actress category is fascinating this year because of what all of you have just reiterated. Davis, Streep, Close, and Williams are all in weird positions where their performances are bigger and better than the mediocre films they’re in. I think Streep and Davis are obviously set for a nomination, as well as Williams (and I actually think MWWM will be a decent hit at the box-office. I’ve talked to so many people who are going to see the film and are excited about it). I’m not entirely sold Close is locked for a nomination. I know she’s getting a gazillion career honor awards now and she’s working the press, but something tells me that many will just not warm to her performance.
I think many are underestimating Theron. Everyone says her performance is revelatory, but too dark to actually win. Funny, because that’s what many said about Portman last year (granted, she hadn’t won an Oscar like Theron has). However, if Swank can win two Oscars, I have a lot of hope in Theron.
I also could really see the critics rally around someone like Dunst, Swinton, or Olsen and really boost their chances for that fifth Oscar slot.
Close’s movie is The Remains of the Day meets Boys Don’t Cry, but her performance is more Hopkins than Swank. She’s great, but it’s Janet McTeer who stands out in her juicy supporting role. Close will probably get in, but more because of the campaigning and the overdue factor.
This whole NYFCC/NBR pissing match is baffling to me as an industry outsider. I can’t believe they are so full of self importance as to expect film makers, studios, etc. to change their production schedules to suit their arbitrary deadline. I know every organization has to have a deadline. But late November? And then to dump on the film for not making their DL? Even if the film turns out to be total crap, I find that kind of smug dismissal sight unseen bordering on hostile. And not to sound all romantic, but isn’t this supposed to be at abou honoring art? You’d think they’d want to uphold that pretense at least.
Sorry. Little sleep last night. I meant, “baffling to me as someone outside the industry.”
Woody Allen in the top 5 directors. Finally!
My thoughts exactly, Ivan.
Great new predix, guys. I guess I have to differ with the status of Albert Brooks. I love him… (Defending your Life is an underrated gem, in my opinion) but I don’t think Drive is going to generate much of anything… and I haven’t felt much heat from the press on his performance lately. I can see some others picking up steam based on release dates and surpassing him.
What late-releasing “others,” though? It’s not as if the category has a surfeit of buzzy contenders.
Brooks is one of only two nominees I feel safe predicting there.
I actually made a rather bold move to predict both Hardy & Cumberbatch.
I think depending on the reaction of the American viewers/critics, Focus will make a push for a supporting actor. I’m betting either Hardy or Cumberbatch.
I think “Tinker” is being underestimated (at least by Kris; Guy has it listed several places). It seems to have so much going for it (British vote, based on a famous book, critical raves, etc.). I know it’s rather emotionally cool, but it’s not like “No Country for Old Men” or “The Hurt Locker” were weepies.
I’m still banking on Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay, and one Supporting Actor (most likely Benedict Cumberbatch).
Finally had the chance to catch up with Drive and I must say Bryan Cranston is THE MAN. Brooks was fine, but I don’t get the buzz he’s getting.
Billyboy, I think your opinion that Cranston is better than Brooks in ‘Drive’ is a pretty popular one, actually.
Guy, I guess I feel that Drive is suffering from buzz that came too early (or wasn’t buzzy enough from the get-go)… kinda similar to Warrior, unfortunately. I think the late-season buzz for films with later release dates will result in von Sydow, Oswalt, Branaugh, and perhaps Kingsley and Hanks… to leapfrog Brooks. Remember when Nick Nolte seemed like a lock? I see the same thing happening to Brooks. If there is an “early” release date nomination in this category, I actually see it coming from Clooney or Pitt before Brooks.
With the 5% rule, films that have passion but could be divisive will likely have a better chance of being nominated than films that are considered just good by most people.
So that being said you think Dangerous Method, Warrior, Coriolanus, My Week With Marilyn, The Iron Lady and others in your predictions have a better chance than Shame?
Yep. Maybe not Coriolanus.
Has buzz suddenly started popping up for Judy Greer in The Descendants? I think she was wonderful in the film, but I figured her role was too small to really get people talking. I only ask because Guy has debuted her at number 9 in the Best Supporting Actress category, and I’m curious if there’s some word of mouth growing for her or something, or whatever reason he put her there.
I don’t know about “buzz” exactly, but her work appears to be gathering admirers and she’s hit the interview trail hard recently. I don’t think that category runs very deep in terms of real contenders for a nomination, hence the high debut.
Yeah, that makes sense. Thanks! I do hope she’s recognize one day, though, I think she’s mighty underrated.
*recognized
This year’s been odd, I’ve seen a lot more films that I’ve loved this year than in most years (at least since 2007), but I think it’s much more of a year of passion rather than consensus. Some of my favorites from this year are stuff like A Separation, Tree of Life, We Need To Talk About Kevin and Weekend which don’t look slated to slay the awards circuit as much as stuff like The Descendants and The Artist. Both of which were nice, I guess, but in a year with such inspired choices I think it would be rather anti-climactic if either of those won. This upcoming season can either be really depressing or really exciting, if not both.
Seems like you’ve seen We Need to Talk About Kevin (unless you’ve seen it before I just missed it). Thoughts?
My picks for the year thus far: The Tree of Life, Beginners, Bridesmaids, Margin Call (check this out if you haven’t), The Skin I Live In, Moneyball and Return of the Apes. I’m hoping things pick up the next few weeks, but this is a pretty solid list. Still, nothing like the crop from recent years, though I have a lot to see. Can’t wait for Young Adult and TTSS.
Hate to be a pain in the ass, but still no love for Corey Stoll’s Hemingway? If the film should get an acting nod this is it, guys. At least you should list him under the rest of the field…
He should be there. Oversight on my part. Thanks.
“Rampart,” “Shame,” “Drive,” “Take Shelter,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Young Adult,” “Hugo,” “Moneyball,” “The Tree of Life.”
I’d say it’s been a pretty damn good year for the movies, actually. And there’s still a good amount of big titles left to see.
I think it’s an okay year at best. 2010 was leagues better.
Drive – It’ll be in the top ten of the decade.
Midnight in Paris – My first theatrical with Woody.
Bridesmaids – Wiig’s the next generation Burnett.
The Help – Instantly made me a Chastain fan.
*Waiting for my first theatrical with Almodovar
*Waiting for new Fincher
*Yeah I only saw 4 new movies so far – tickets are too exprensive to subject myself to bullshit.
Rango for Screenplay? Really?
Yes. It has a fantastic screenplay.
It should be noted that the sidebar predictions put Terrence Malick over Stephen Daldry (not counting The Help’s Tate Taylor) for Best Director although Tree of Life is not in Best Picture predictions. Usually it’s Daldry who got to kick someone to make room for him. Will this year the opposite happen?
It’s worth noting that Kris did the Best Picture predictions, while I did the Best Director ones, so they’re not exactly tied to each other. I would have The Tree of Life in my Best Picture predictions, for example.
Is Carey Mulligan going to kick out Woodley or Chastain? That is the question.
My thoughts exactly. I think Mulligan is in. Who she replaces, however, is up for debate. I wouldn’t count out Sandra Bullock either.
So glad to hear that it wasn´t you who “nixed” DiCaprio, just a few weeks after your initial reaction to his performance, Kris. Three cheers for sir´s balls and heart.
We need to talk about why Kevin’s mom looks like a dude.