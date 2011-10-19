NY film critics preempt NBR this year

FIRST!
In a very surprising twist, the New York Film Critics Circle has announced today that it will be revealing its list of superlatives on November 28, a full two days before the National Board of Review’s announcement (the group which traditionally signals the beginning of the precursor season).
A number of awards-giving bodies, from the Gotham Awards (announcing nominees tomorrow) to the Hollywood Film Awards like to consider themselves the starting gun of the precursor season, but it’s really always been the National Board of Review, going on 100 years now. It’s the first gauge of where things might start going, with a few quirky things thrown in here and there. We all know it’s just a bunch of New York film enthusiasts and not a critics group, but nevertheless, that’s just been the lay of the land.
No more. In the NYFCC announcement, chairman John Anderson says, “As the nation”s preeminent critics” group, we are excited about kicking off the annual end-of-year discussion with our new early voting date. On the basis of the films we have seen thus far, we are looking forward to another passionate debate amongst our members.”
The real question, of course, concerns films like “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “War Horse” that might not even be ready for the NYFCC’s screening deadline. “The Iron Lady” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” are both still in the editing bay. The NBR has even run into this before with their early December announcement, some films missing the cut or just barely making the deadline.
The rest of the release is the usual nauseating self-propelling mumbo-jumbo. “The Circle”s awards are often viewed as harbingers of the Oscar nominations. The Circle”s awards are also viewed-perhaps more accurately-as a principled alternative to the Oscars, honoring aesthetic merit in a forum that is immune to commercial and political pressures.” Etc.
The sad thing is, with language like that, it’s painfully obvious the NYFCC is just looking to be a substantial part of the awards season and not just one of a number of critics groups handing out awards. It’s entirely self-serving. Let’s not pretend it’s about honoring the highest in film accomplishment more than it is puffing yourself up in an already stuffy and crowded time of year. Alrighty? You’re basically telling studios, “Finish your film now or else.” It’s nonsense. And with the number of confessed “film lovers” in the NYFCC’s ranks, you’d have expected more.
Recent winners of the NYFCC’s award for Best Picture include “The Social Network,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Milk,” “No COuntry for Old Men” and “United 93.”
Yeah, this seems entirely self-serving to me, about ego. Admittedly, I’ve tended to like their choices. I guess I don’t get running the risk of handing out awards before seeing all potential contenders. I understand they have to have deadlines, but I’m not getting the advantage for this, at least not for the noble reasons they’re trumpeting. Granted, it’s highly unlikely they’d award War Horse with major awards. But I could see them liking Tattoo. In sum, I find this obnoxious.
Agreed. This is just ridiculous. Like the top of the article implies, it’s the equivalent of those doofuses on message boards who only post “FIRST.”
Sucks for late releases. I was hoping A Separation might tickle the fancy of this group in particular but it being so low-profile and only released at the extreme tail-end of the year, this maneuver seems to do as much as completely screwing films like that over.
Well, in the case of a film like that, which has been on the festival circuit since Berlinale, I think it’s safe to say most members have seen it, whether at Telluride or Toronto or what have you. And it’s screening frequently enough. The danger is in films that really aren’t quite ready until late November or sometimes December.
Any chance the Contenders will be up and running today? Ha, sorry to ask… I’m excited.
I know. Sorry. Fingers crossed.
I think it’s too bad the NY Times critics do not vote for the NYFCC awards.
I was looking at Awards Daily tweets; apparently there’s an ethics policy against voting for this kind of thing. Which is weird. Not the existence of ethics, but none of the other major critics are barred from being in critics’ groups.
NYT is pretty strict in general on their ethics policies.
Just another small step towards an end of January Oscar broadcast. Works for me.
Hmm of the 8 critics/pubs I pay attention to NYFCC inc Variety, Time, EW, Travers. Chicago basically matters because of Ebert. LAFCA has LAT/THR.
NSFC has all of the above. Why isn’t the NYT anywhere?
Policy instituted in 2003.
So they went for United 93- wonder if that means they’ll be down with Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close? Looking at their recent winners, it seems they definitely don’t shy away from violence – HoustonRufus might have a point, Dragon Tattoo might play well.
Sigh. United 93 is great. Extremely Loud will not touch it.