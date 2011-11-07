Off the Carpet: The ultimate Rorschach season

I started writing this week’s column with the age-old tactic of trending in mind. And as I thought about a number of this year’s hopefuls, I thought maybe the season was very much about the power of memory over who we are.
In “Hugo,” a boy struggles to understand the key to remembering his father (as well as a classic filmmaker’s desire to forget who HE was).
In “The Muppets,” a fan of the forgotten characters fights for their posterity. In “Young Adult,” a delusional author lives in the memory of an old flame and the fantasy of rekindling it.
In “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” a young woman struggles to separate memory from the present following a poisonous run-in with a cult and in “The Tree of Life,” a man remembers his family life in strokes both vague and vivid, his parents boiled down to archetypal essence.
But that only got me so far. Soon I found myself stretching to fill the concept, reducing films like “The Descendants,” “The Artist” and “Midnight in Paris” to over simplification. What struck me in that moment was how truly wide-ranging the field of themes and narratives in the Best Picture category really is.
We have Spielberg and Scorsese working with their trusted crews to crank out epic stories with massive design elements. Both are sentimental in nature, in some quarters considered (dismissively) “children’s movies.” But each is playing in adult themes of war, loss, emotional repair and, well, cinema history.
Alexander Payne is working in his usual gray area between drama and comedy to find basic truths while Steve McQueen is digging even deeper for truth, deeper than many will likely want to go.
There are spy dramas, biopics, animated extravaganzas from commercial live action directors, uncompromising dark comedies, nihilistic character studies, saccharine history lessons and just about any and everything in between. It truly is a season with something for everyone. So it becomes about settling on what the season is for you.
The best films of the year are films outside the Oscar box. Of course, they typically are, but it’s true this year more than ever. While all eyes are on “The Descendants” or “The Artist” or “The Help,” I find myself more enlivened by Terrence Malick’s masterpiece “The Tree of Life,” the organic despair of Oren Moverman’s “Rampart,” Jeff Nichols’ penetrative study of paranoia in “Take Shelter” and Asghar Farhadi’s moving, universal portrait of moral and social complexities in “A Separation.”
I’m also cognizant of a certain current about art and artists flowing through films like “Midnight in Paris,” “Anonymous,” “Hugo” and even “Moneyball.” It’s the ultimate Rorschach season.
Anyway, short column this week. Recent screenings have been assessed in this space with more to come. Better to chew on everything for a bit, but I’ve run a comb through the Contenders section and updated the sidebar predictions.
Which brings me to an announcement. I’ve decided to relinquish the stranglehold I’ve had on the sidebar predictions and Contenders section for so long and bring Guy into that fold. As a result, the field of predictions will be a mixture of our takes on the race and the categories we handle separately will be indicated with a byline at each contender page. The next update will include that change.
melancholia>>>tree of life…How exactly are u enlivened by tree of life Kris? Cinematography is amazing..acting is good enough.but the movie? was it even a movie? It seemed so pretentious and hollow..whatever it aimed it could not achieve.I found it to be a source of not much meaning…melancholia on the other hand even though forced and manipulative in ways, draws out emotion and is profound and involving..tree of life for something claiming to be so spiritual leaves many viewers cold.. Your veiws?
[www.voicefilm.com]
[www.theglobeandmail.com]
this is quite how i feel too …uplifted!
My views:
[incontention.com]
and
[www.incontention.com]
I’m surprised you dropped the M word on Tree of Life. I thought you only use that word twice or so a decade.
I guess I’m surprised I did, too, come to think of it.
hmmm looks like u connected and enjoyed it..i wish i could..i am the badlands/days of heaven guy…new world makes me doze
I couldn’t even finish Melancholia. From the ultra slow-mo perfume commercial opening I knew me and Von Trier don’t mix
Tree Of Life has problems. For the record, I don’t buy even a smidgeon of the spiritual or theological meaning heaped onto Tree Of Life like extra dollops of free ice-cream. I still think its a superb magnificent film because of the film-making.
I couldn’t stand Melancholia either.
As for Malick I enjoyed Tree of Life more than New World but it doesn’t touch TTRL, DOH or Badlands.
Red: As I’ve mentioned before, I think the theology is more universal from afar. It’s specific in the text of the film because, after all, it’s a depiction of Catholics. But I’ve always taken a much more universal interpretation from it.
Kris, I am an atheist. The film does not speak me to as it would to those who believe. But I can say that I could see the potency it would have for Christians or believers at a larger scale, Bing Bang and Evolution notwithstanding.
I was still dazzled not by the meaning, but by the direction and the masterful skill with which it was put together. It could have felt like a youtube home video (and to some it does), but to me it felt like an interesting inquiry, the subject of which while not having any personal significance to me, I could admire the process atleast.
“I’m surprised you dropped the M word on Tree of Life. I thought you only use that word twice or so a decade.”
Doesn’t mean that one of those uses can’t come early on in a decade’s existence.
When I first saw Tree of Life, I would say I fell in line more with Shank’s view. But I’ve watched the film again and the more time that passes, the more my admiration grows. I was very moved upon viewing it the second time. I have a feeling it will emerge as my favorite film of the year or close to it, which surprises no one more than it does me.
I definitely didn’t have a strong initial reaction. It took a second viewing for all the moving parts to gel for me.
“was it even a movie?”
Speaking as someone who’s only half sold on The Tree of Life myself, I’m baffled by this question. What is the film if not cinema that makes use of every resource available to the medium? What is “a movie”, then? Are you thinking in narrative terms, and if so, what’s the qualifying line you draw? I’m interested.
A movie is not just anything that moves is it? Yes there needs to be a narrative…[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Guy are these movies? Well if not a narrative then atleast something of meaning
Documentaries or narratives Every movie has a voice..now if someone watching warhol’s empire state building movie starts saying that he felt that the building represented a phallic symbol of modern human power,impregnating the sky representing nature…Well if that was what warhol as a film maker intended then fine i ll give him that..But he didnt.
I remember gia the 1998 movie had talking heads intermittently but that didnt make it into a documentary.So did Up in the air.And senna has such narrative!
Tree of life seems like an art installation more than a movie..A ‘make your own meal’ buffet..Just imagine Francis coppola’s twixt live editing…that is perfectly suited to tree of life..it can be edited any which way every day giving a new movie
Well cinematic just doesnt suffice does it…Kubrick’s works are cinematic.
Whatever malick’s style, shouldnt it support the narrative?
the moors and horses and the bad weather have something to say about the characters in andrea arnold’s wuthering heights
okay the dinosaurs bit about nature versus grace had some sense…The jellyfish went on top of my head
The trees in uncle bonmee had something to say…so did the barren lands in badlands
Ans if you want to talk abstract lets talk about david lynch
His movies can be termed disjointed as well…but everything in mulholland drive does serve purpose in its own way..
It is what he intended ..the imagery serves purpose..the dwarf guy, silencio ..It can be interpreted in many ways which probably wasnt how the director intended but still seems attached.everything in 2001 a space odyssey is united in a way..
The hallways in The shining added something
And Guy cinematic doesnt make it a movie does it…Ryan reynolds’ buried was a movie not very cinematic..so wasnt dogville but they are more of a movie than tree of life to me..
A movie needs to have a filmmaker who wants to achieve something…elicit something
And if malick wanted to show how inconsequential we humans are,that didnt come across…probably the turin horse with its repition of day to day activities does a better job of that
If he wanted to bring some cosmic sensibility to an intimate drama..or wants to see the drama from the cosmic perspective(whatever the hell that means)
then melancholia surely does a better job
Well basically i am calling it on malick’s deeper meaning or symbolism or whatever..Pushing badlands,days of heaven aside,how exactly does the nature bit contribute to any meaning..
I am basically calling Mr.Malick a Mr.Brainwash(Exit through the gift shop).A man doodles something on a paper and people rush to find meaning in it when there is none.Sean penn or some other actor i cant remember who has already said that while filming malick is like a child and if anything fancy in the background catches his eye he cuts away from the actors
REGARDS to its acclaim:
tree of life feels big
De Niro on choosing “The Tree of Life” for the top prize…
“It’s very difficult to make these decisions because there are other movies that are very good also and they too have great qualities. It’s never perfect. You have to make some sort of compromise. This wasn’t a compromise, but the process is never 100%. Most of us felt it was the movie with the size, importance, intention…whatever you want to call it, that seemed to fit the prize”
Tree of life does feel like the arthouse gone with the wind..Its the arthouse bait
it is finding the sweet spot and gullible people …it is throwing the bait…and people are falling for it.
tree of life made me feel profound..But how?
It feels as grandly manufactured as gone with the wind for the arthouse guys..Gone had the sets,costumes..while tree throws trees,jellyfishes,atoms,modern architecture,waterfalls,beaches,
And i am pretty sure it is going to pop in on many lists with people saying it was beautiful,they couldnt understand it though..but it felt big and felt like something..well arent they falling for pretention then?
I want to borrow some rottentomatoe critic who says tree of life is all vault and no coin
And suppose we strip the movie of all the nature/cosmic shots and distill it just to the story even then the movie fails.As in we just dont get what sean penn’s problem is..why is he upset?why the need to look back? And what lessons does he remember? And how are those memories helping him? I really think if he had retained a lot of sean penn’s stuff in the movie it would have made it a lot easier to understand whatever he is searching for
A lot of interesting points here, as well as a lot of straw man arguments — but there’s little point in me engaging since we part ways as early as your unsupported assertion, which you seem to take as given, that The Tree of Life has no narrative.
It does have a narrative..But i dont think it works..Even with the narrative it is too abstract..and regards to the m word…i think that is something which needs a lot of time and a lot of consensus..and i dont think tree can ever get the consensus to be termed masterpiece
I don’t really want to get in the mix of the Tree of Life argument (I happen to think it is a perfectly fine film, but nowhere near as engaging as Badlands or Days of Heaven) – BUT, I do want to just add that I could not possibly agree more about Melancholia. That was one of the most overwhelming experiences for me in a theater this year, and I will gladly through around the “M” word in that film’s direction (and could care less what anyone else thinks about that.) The really good thing about this season (as Kris pointed out in his piece) is that there is no consensus across the board. Everyone is gonna have to go their own way this year to find their own favorite films, and it isn’t likely to be drawn from the list that the Academy will end up choosing. I couldn’t be any more happy about that tbqh.
^and I meant to say that I would gladly “THROW” the M word around (not “through”….)
Finally, Midnight in Paris makes the BP contender list. It’s nothing great, but it’s a pleasure to watch.
I’d like to see Rango for Orig. Screenplay and Editing.
I agree, it took Kris quite a while to put it up there. But it is still missing from the top 5 directors! Maybe next week…
J. Edgar is crashing and burning on RT :/ I feel so emotionally invested in it… mainly because I adore Leo DiCaprio and Armie Hammer, but I just want to see these two nominated dammit!
I haven’t even seen it yet, but I too am sad watching the RT score plummet. Holding out hope that I like it and/or that some critics take to it. But then … I’m such an optimist. Other than the lowest of trash cinema, I don’t like seeing any film do poorly (critics-wise). I always hope that any given film is good or that people/critics respond positively.
Guys, just look out how many reviews there are. 12 is hardly enough to get a consensus.
I’m with you, JJ1. I haven’t seen it either but come Friday, that will have changed! :) I know it’s only a few reviews in and Eastwood loyalists will probably have nicer things to say but I REALLY hope it scores higher than friggin’ Tower Heist, Harold/Kumar, and/or Reel Steel… even though it’s silly to compare RT scores. Maybe it will end up like The Reader- which ultimately did not score too high but did fine awards-wise. Here’s hoping, anyway.
Yeah you’re right DylanS- too emotionally invested over here! :/
“Other than the lowest of trash cinema…”
Which would include..?
I’m seeing The Tree of Life this weekend. I better agree with you review, Kris, or else…:). I’m kidding. I really enjoyed The Thin Red Line, so I’ll probably enjoy this as well.
I feel like I have been waiting forevvvvvvver for The Tree of Life. It never came near me in it’s b.o. run. It’s been on my netflix queue for quite a while. And it’s not on my on demand. Grr.
JJ1- where do you live? I only ask because it’s the kind of film you HAVE to see in theaters. A computer screen won’t do it justice!
Does anyone know if TOL will be re-released to qualify for the Oscars? Or does that even matter?
Why would TOL have to be re-released?
The Tree of Life qualifies for the Oscars, just like any theatrical release of its ilk — what do you mean, Laura?
I live on Long Island, NY. TOL was playing 45 min from me and I was waiting for it to come to my arthouse that was 25 min away from me. It never did, went away, and I missed my chance (this is all June/July).
Wrong choice of words, my bad- I meant will it be re-released for Oscar consideration… like Midnight in Paris? Does that make sense?
I saw Tree of Life once at my local art-house theater, and it never expanded. (I know how you feel, JJ1; I thought it would eventually end up in more theaters, and it never did.) I’m hoping it’s nominated for Best Picture so I can see it again when AMC does their Best Picture showcase.
J.Edgar is not getting too many good reviews (with the exception of Eastwoods admirers). Definitely not a BP contender, or anything else for that matter (maybe art direction and costume but TTSS might have that covered) except for acting.
I feel bad for DiCaprio and Hammer, but maybe one the outliers will make it to best actor (Goseling, Harrelson, Fassbender)which I would like to see.
I loved The Messenger but the script for Rampart didn’t go anywhere after the first hour. I don’t know if the director made some edits after September but the audience at Toronto left the screening I attended very frustrated. The performances in Rampart are fine but I felt I learned nothing new about Harrelson’s character by the end.
Ah, I see you’re now going with just “The Adventures of Tintin.” Should’ve listened to me before. ;)
“Daddy Issues” seems to be a big theme this season, with “The Tree of Life,” “Hugo,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”. Stretching the concept, you might include “The Descendants” and “We Bought a Zoo” as being “All About Dad” as well…