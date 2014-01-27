Off the Carpet: How the BAFTA Awards could actually matter this year

When Alfonso Cuarón won the DGA prize Saturday night, I laid out my thoughts on why “Gravity” should be considered the de facto frontrunner in this year’s Best Picture race. With a PGA award (albeit in this case half of one) and a DGA honor in tow, it tends to be a done deal this time of year. But this isn’t a typical year by any stretch.
One thing that could end up playing against “Gravity” in the end is an elongated phase two. The Winter Olympics have stretched things out and that’s brutal for any film looking to maintain a certain buzz wave. At the moment, “Gravity” is cresting high on that wave (with added killer, relentless, epic new TV spots on key programming like last night’s Grammy Awards). But “12 Years a Slave” has been chugging along since the Golden Globes, steadily building steam. And it could hit a real high note just two days into the final phase of Oscar voting begins this year.
Yes, for the first time in quite a while (if ever), the BAFTA Awards could make a real difference. For years the ceremony across the pond was a more singular affair. For a number of years, in fact, it used to take place after the Oscars, away from the fray. The voting system used to be an inverse of the Academy’s, the entire membership voting on nominees across the various fields while the individual branches decided the winners in each category (save for Best Film and the acting categories, which were still open to the full membership).
However, all of that has slowly changed over the last decade. Beginning with the 2001 ceremony, the BAFTA Awards moved out of April and went back to taking place before the Oscars. But then that date began to creep up even more, eventually putting the show close to the start of Oscar voting in the first or second week of February. And then, finally, in the lead-up to the 2012-2013 awards season, the group completed its transition to Oscars shadow dancer by switching its process to mirror the Academy’s, individual branches voting on nominees and the overall membership voting on winners.
“The BAFTAs aren’t what they used to be,” a production-based industry insider with BAFTA ties across the pond tells me. “‘Filth’ and James McAvoy would have made it in here 10 years ago, truly great British cinema. Even [Best British Film nominee] ‘The Selfish Giant’ had to be saved by committee.”
All of that is to highlight the point that, more than ever, the BAFTA Awards seem to be in a real place of affecting the buzz wave this year as we find ourselves in a dead heat for the Best Picture Oscar, “Gravity” in one corner, “12 Years a Slave” in the other. The former led nominations with the Brits, but only just, as its Best British Film nomination sent it ahead of “12 Years” and “American Hustle” on the final tally.
That actually ended up being an interesting bone of contention for some members of the organization, though. In reporting on the nominations, our own Guy Lodge called the film “newly British,” noting his surprise that “BAFTA effectively claimed it as their own” with that Best British Film nomination. As it turns out, though, it’s entirely possible “Gravity” misses out on both the Best Film and Best British Film trophies as a response.
“It seems quite a few are reactionary voting for ’12 Years’ in Best Film and ‘Philomena’ in Best British Film because they feel ‘Gravity’ doesn’t truly feel like a British film (even though it genuinely is one, unlike ‘Saving Mr. Banks’),” my BAFTA insider says. “And a lot of them felt they were going to vote for ’12 Years’ in Best British Film, but then it didn’t get nominated there, hence the support in Best Film.”
Steve McQueen’s film passed the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) test for consideration as a “British film,” so it is a bit odd that it didn’t make the cut in the category. But that only seems to be galvanizing some members into supporting it. “People are truly proud of it,” the insider says. “BAFTA-winning British director, British cast (mostly). Plus, it’s just opened here, so the press was high on it right when ballots came out.”
There may be plenty of members sweep-voting the film, meaning it could walk away with wins for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay just two days after Oscar ballots hit mailboxes (and inboxes). Yes, Cuarón could hit his first real hiccup with BAFTA (not that his missing there would greatly affect his standing on these shores – with or without a Best Picture Oscar for “Gravity,” his award for directing seems secure). Below-the-line votes seem to be spread out a bit between the two films.
If suddenly “12 Years a Slave” looks like a muscular frontrunner coming out of the BAFTA Awards, then you can bet it will encourage some Academy voters who have shied away from watching it (there are still a number) to finally do so. And it would certainly go a long way toward fortifying conviction in supporters and/or influencing fence-sitters.
(It also, by the way, seems that the Coen brothers’ masterful “Inside Llewyn Davis” was met with the same collective shrug in BAFTA-land that it was over here. “It was my favorite film of the year, yet I haven’t met a single BAFTA voter yet who liked it,” our insider says.)
So the tide may be on the verge of turning. Academy members were quite enamored with “Gravity” after it released. It was a consistent topic of conversation for months and seemed to be the one simmering as a dominant force throughout the season. But maybe some of the high is wearing off. “Everybody I’m talking to is switching to ’12 Years’ because it’s the important film,” says one publicist affiliated with neither contender.
At the end of the day, though, none of these shifts are likely to settle anything in the minds of those gunning for the gold. Even films like “The Wolf of Wall Street” are finding traction and could get a BAFTA boost: the film ended up scoring the highest opening weekend of Martin Scorsese’s career in the UK last week and Leonardo DiCaprio’s second-highest. In a BAFTA Best Actor field bereft of Oscar frontrunner Matthew McConaughey, any votes not going to “12 Years” star Chiwetel Ejiofor appear to be going to DiCaprio, I’m hearing. That would be bad news for Focus Features, because if any of the other Best Actor Oscar nominees has an angle on upsetting McConaughey’s apple cart, it may well be DiCaprio.
“There is a hell of a long time between now and ballots even going out,” another publicist tells me. “Things could change a lot. Nobody is sitting down and rolling over right now; everyone thinks they can win something.”
Would you expect anything less of the most competitive Oscar race in recent memory?
(Final note: I’m finding I have even more to say about all of this, about the nastiness of these sorts of competitions, how both of these films are masterful pieces of work from consummate craftsmen and to see them shedding blood on the battlefield is tough to watch. But I’ll save it for now.)
You think Gravity will beat Philomena for British Film? And is Cuaron still the frontrunner at BAFTAs?
I agree that it is a shame to see Gravity and 12 Years slugging it out for a win. And I agree that BAFTA this year could hold the key.
Just one observation: it’s not the case that the BAFTAs were always after the Oscars until 2001. Since when I started watching them (1987), they were always before the Oscars (e.g. Cher presented Sean Connery with the BAFTA for The Name of the Rose a few weeks before she presented him with the Oscar for The Untouchables). And so, when I was a kid I always looked to the BAFTAs as one of the precursors to the Oscars. It was only in the Schindler’s List year that they started being after the Oscars – and it felt odd. When they returned to being before the Oscars in 2001, it felt like the BAFTAs were back in their natural place.
I should clarify. Thanks for noting.
No worries.
All 3 12YS actors winning BAFTA would not be the sign of their strength as nominees but of sheer pro-British bias. I mean, c’mon, they weren’t that good that actor from another movie cannot win at least one of acting categories! If this happens, that all 3 win, I hope there’s States-side backlash. Same if Cuaron loses Director because McQueen is British too. I don’t believe in sweeps because I don’t think that any movie is so superior in every category and 12Ys is no exception.
In the absence of both McCounaughey and Leto, I think all 3 TYAS actors are very likely to win.
Because BAFTA is reportedly sweep-voting for 12YS. If they were objective Leo would win Best Actor. If WOWS wasn’t released so late Leo would have been sweeping awards left and right. Best performance not only of the year but in a long time. Plus has a scene that everyone’s been talking about. One of the most baffling why-isn’t-he-the-frontrunner ever.
It’s hard to chill when the season is shaping up to be another disappointment for Leo fans. I wish that “Leo is due” narrative is deafening like “Meryl must win third Oscar” or “a woman (Bigelow) must win Best Director” but it isn’t. Damn.
I hear you.
Fishnets, if you’re thinking of people who are “due,” then the BAFTA voters may be thinking that Ejiofor is due. Over the last two decades, he has built a reputation – on stage, as well as on TV and film – as one of the finest actors of his generation, yet has few awards to show for it.
@Judy I understand that. It’s just that I’m sick of hearing stuff like “AMPAS won’t award Leo because they know he’ll have another chance”. Screw that. This is an iconic performance. About time they award an iconic performance, not just very good, excellent but not iconic. So BAFTA would help his case against MM whom I like a lot but think he was better elsewhere. Not in DBC. Loved him in WOWS and thought those 10 minutes were more memorable than anything he did in DBC. Also, Leo doesn’t have that many awards to show either. Two Globes and that’s it. No SAG, no BAFTA, no Oscar. I’m pretty sure Ejiofor swept some major theater awards (Isn’t he the best Romeo?hamlet/something Shakespeare ever?) and most lilkely TV too, so he isn’t totally unawarded either. I mean, I know he’s a favorite and due in Britain and BAFTA win is certainly deserved. But it’s possible Brit-biased sweep that rubs me the wrong way. Like, must they give every acting award to Brits and from the same movie no less? C’mon. It isn’t sweep voting, it’s sheep voting. AMPAS would be really dumb if they got completely swayed by such a thing.
I’d say Ejiofor’s performance is destined to be iconic, much more so than Leo’s, and I love Leo in WoWS.
Also, I agree with Judy, Ejiofor is an incredibly well-respected and versatile actor who’s always been a team player rarely ever taking the spotlight for himself. He gets that spotlight in TYaS and knocks it out of the park. It would be incredibly well deserved.
I think McConaughey’s is destined to be iconic, if it isn’t already. I don’t really get that sense from Ejiofor. As wonderful as the latter is, his is not exactly what you’d call a memorable character. He’s defined by passivity by design, and that has a tendency to not stand out as much (obviously). McConaughey’s is one of the most magnetic, electric *star* performances I’ve seen in ages, a charismatic character played to the hilt by a fully committed, equally charismatic actor. That’s the stuff of cinematic immortality.
And yes, I know we’ve had this debate before. ;)
JLPATT- I’m not really speaking in an opinional sense about Ejiofor’s performance. “12 Years a Slave” is going to be regarded as a cinematic landmark, regardless of whether it wins BP or not, and the film doesn’t register without Ejiofor’s performance. Any intelligent film viewer will recognize Ejiofor’s contribution to the final product of “12 Years” and it will go down as one of the great all time performances.
I find McConaughey’s performance to be a little superficial. Sure, he lost the weight, but he never bothered beyond that to take the sickliness of that character seriously. I mean there’s even one scene where he successfully puts another guy in a headlock? C’mon, he would be far to frail to be that physical. Really took me out of the movie. Nonetheless, people love this performance and he is magnetic. You’re probably right in that his performance is iconic too, but I think DBC won’t be nearly as well remembered which hurts him a bit.
In the first year I find DiCaprio’s nominated performance staggeringly good, he has the misfortune to be competing against a career rehabilitation story, an underdog veteran story, the ultimate prestige story, and Christian Bale’s way overdue first nod in this category. I will be pleasantly surprised if Leo wins, but I’m not betting on it. (And I’d be fine with any of the five winning, even if I’m only truly interested in hearing the speeches Ejiofor or Bale would give.)
“If they were objective Leo would win Best Actor.”
Translation: “If they were objective, they’d vote for my subjective favourite.” How old are you?
Thank you.
Ejiofor only has one Olivier award for his impressive theatre work so he is not plenty rewarded. Also, BAFTA has not been very ‘Brit’ friendly in awarding actors as of late that’s a bit of a myth, last year the only Brit winning in acting was Day-Lewis who was sweeping everything, the year before no Brits won acting awards.
@Guy I’m 12. :)
Old enough to know better, then.
So many thoughts. The ones jumping to mind are:
In a perfect world, Id like to see 12YAS win BP and Gravity win BD.
Both films are masterful. But I was more moved by 12.
Actor – wonder if Leo can just ride a wave that may have peaked for McConaughey 3 weeks ago? Orrrrrr … McConaughey is just the clear winner.
Well, Leo is campaigning which is unusual for him so he seems to think he can do it and should do it. I hope he wins because he’s simply the best thing year hands down. MM will be back in the race in no time because his career is soaring.
I’ll be crushed if Cuaron loses because his achievement is incomparable and he is really likable great guy. I seriously can’t image how could anyone root against him. The man spent 4 years of his life on developing technology to make his movie possible, and that technology will be used by others and maybe even his biggest competitor if he ever decides to stretch his muscle in sci fi or wherever else it’s applicable. Plus, as I said before, he is really great personality. I guess BAFTA’s don’t care much about that aspect but US awards do, so hopefully that also gives him the edge with Oscar voters on top of unprecedented achievement which should be enough itself.
I don’t buy it. Great article and I have huge respect for both Kris and this site, but I just don’t.
Once you like a film, you stick to it until the end. The “this film is more important” thing doesn’t play a tune, or you would have The Social Network and Lincoln as Best Picture winners.
If 12 Years a Slave wins the Oscar is because it was always going to win. You vote for what you like. That’s why Argo won the Critics Choice the same night Affleck got snubbed. It wasn’t a pity vote for Affleck, he was ALWAYS going to win. Same for the Globes.
You can shift things in one’s favor, but in the end the film that wins is the one that they were always going to vote for. There’s no such thing as “shifting the wave” if Braveheart and Silence of the Lambs are any indication.
Now in the Acting category, yes, I think BAFTA is key. McCounaghey could really lose some Steam like Julie Christie did once Cotillard was the new kid from the block after the BAFTAs.
It has been a wonderful year for cinema and a blast for those who follow the awards race. Let’s keep that as a profound memory of 2013, but above all, let’s not forget the masterpieces we have seen from people like McQueen and Cuarón. Yes, also from Scorsese and many more, even if those films are more divisive in terms of opinion.
I hear you but I think the usual logic gives a little in a year this close, and with a film like “12 Years” registering higher on the “important” spectrum for various reasons not necessarily confined to the actual content of the film than movies like “The Social Network” and “Lincoln.”
Whatever wins this year isn’t likely to win by much, so inherently, whatever wins wasn’t necessarily “always going to win.”
The “importance” factor does matter, and I think those are false analogies. The King’s Speech was of at least equal importance to The Social Network among voters who take the World War II era more seriously than Facebook, and Argo was actually even more politically pertinent than Lincoln.
I agree with Kris on this. This is why I’ve felt a split is possible. While you can certainly look at past patterns, each year is its own case. I see 12YAS as a film the Academy certainly respects even if they don’t love it. It is one of the most lauded films of the year. Few if any credible voices doubt its bonafides. A vote for 12YAS would certainly be honoring a gravely important subject while awarding a superior film. It would make Academy members feel good about themselves. “We did the right thing.” I don’t necessarily see it that way, nor would I vote that way, but I can certainly see voters buying into this logic. Regardless of whether it’s true or not, Gravity has been heralded as the directorial achievement of the year, even more so that 12YAS. I would venture to say Gravity might even be more well liked or more popular with Academy members. But again in such a tight year, I can see the Academy honoring the important film for Picture and the film they love (and the assumed directorial achievement of the year) with director. It’s just a theory, among many out there. Probably worth nothing. But the traditional logic of well, if they vote Cuaron or McQueen for director then so goes Picture, that feels false to me THIS year. That rule certainly applies most of the time. But this year, it doesn’t feel as reliable.
Also, and not sure this figures into their thinking, but a split would hand both Cuaron and McQueen oscars since they are both directors and producers of their respective films.
Yep, I think splits happened so far and many are rooting for repeat at the Oscars because they feel that both deserve to win major awards. So since one movie is deemed important (in historical, social, etc sense) and another a ground-breaking achievement in directing (though I love Gravity’s importance in proving Hollywood should keep taking risks in developing original movies and what a boost it gave to female-led movies outside of “chick” genres), Picture (12YS) and director (Cuaron) looks the most fair result.
i wonder if david heyman makes a difference to bafta voters and if they would like reward him finally and for hp series plus gravity screenplay nominations is like afleck for argo so I’m still thinking its gravity but 12 years is definitely there right behind it so it’ll be very interesting…
There are actually only two British actors in the rather large cast of 12 Years a Slave: Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Cumberbatch. Lupita Nyong’o is a Kenyan actress in the United States, and Michael Fassbender, the only other non-American in the cast, is from Ireland and Germany.
True, but Fassbender has been based in London, ever since he started drama school. He many not be a Brit by birth, but he’s lived there for nearly 20 years.
Kris,
It sounds like 12 Years supports are rallying now that Gravity has taken a “by a nose” lead in the Best Picture race.
Say 12 Years wins…everything at the BAFTAs, including Direction and Philomena wins British Film…Gravity goes home with a few techs. Do you think that could *then* rally Gravity voters to bounce it back?
Also, do you or any of your sources know when most voters vote? Early? Middle? Right before the deadline?
I should be clear that I don’t think anything — kind of to the point made by a commenter above — can drastically shift the race. It’s fence-sitters and whatnot that can be swayed and there are plenty this year. I don’t know that it’s a dramatic back and forth happening here, just interesting to note how the timing benefits some, and hurts others.
Historically most voters vote sooner rather than later. At least in my discussions over the years. I’d expect most of the tally to be in by the end of the first week or at most the second.
Interesting that you say nothing about the real hot movie of the month “American Hustle” like if it isn’t even in the running and who is currently making waves much more so than “12 Years” if not with critics and bloggers but with the public and OSCAR voters. Do you not consider it as a threat.
Great point… At least amongst Chicago moviegoers, it has the most buzz. Even friends who rarely go to the movies have seen American Hustle, and loved it… If Jennifer Lawrence wins (though I hope it’s Nyong’o), she should first thank the science oven.
Yeah, I really don’t get why he practically ignored American Hustle. It is still very much in the race. The only reason I can think of for him barely mentioning it is that it may not have much chance of winning for BAFTA, even if it does for the Oscar.
I’m not sure the evidence we have to point to that backs up the notion that it’s making as many waves as “12 Years.” SAG ensemble win. Globes comedy win. A non-factor in PGA (even when going to two films) or DGA, though.
The data’s just not there, so why mention it when it’s clearly a two-horse race at this point?
Because honestly, out of the Oscar websites I visit, you’re the only one who thinks this is a two-horse race. In fact, almost all of them think Hustle is ahead of Gravity. Check Gold Derby if you don’t believe me. And I thought you actually at least entertained the idea that Hustle could win on the podcast.
But who knows? Maybe you’re right. I do personally agree with you and think that the other experts are underestimating Gravity. But I definitely think you’re underestimating Hustle simply because you didn’t like it as much (not consciously of course)
I can’t speak to other sites, only to what I’ve been presented over the last week and a half. Am I saying “American Hustle” is completely out of the race? No, because frankly, these two could kill each other trying to get there and someone has to benefit. Plus, there’s a ton of time left. But I’m not sure what else “Hustle” really wins besides original screenplay in that scenario and it just doesn’t have the heft of the other two, it turns out (again, just based on industry awards reaction beyond a single SAG honor).
And anyone putting it above “Gravity” when that film has a PGA and DGA award in hand either isn’t paying attention or hasn’t updated his or her predictions to reflect the current state of affairs, I must say.
Also — ugh — NONE of this has to do with my opinion of the film. I think I’m gonna just STOP publishing opinions of films, because people think they can paint everything with that brush. (And I actually LIKE this one.) Again, looking at the industry awards. They tell the tale, not me.
Seriously, I was the guy first floating the notion that it could come up the middle a few weeks back, before the guilds starting announcing. Before it co-led nominations. None of this has anything to do with my take on a film. It’s reporting and reading tea leaves, AS EVER.
Point taken. And you’re right. I forgot that you mentioned that it might come up the middle earlier than most people. Though to be fair, if you were overlooking at it based on your personal opinion of the film being pretty good, but not an “oscar film,” I don’t think you would consciously be aware of that. Basically, I’m saying you would never intentionally inject your own opinion of the film into your predictions, but it does happen unconsciously. And don’t stop publishing your opinions of the films. Then we wouldn’t get to argue with you over them! Don’t take that away from us! Anyway, hope I didn’t piss you off too much, because that was not my intent.
“American Hustle” has the most nominations this year (ex aequo with “Gravity”, but still – the most), SAG win for best cast and Globe for best comedy/musical. It lost DGA and PGA.
Doesn’t it sound like “Shakespeare in Love”?
And IMO people overestimate the tie at the PGA. I mean: if “12 Years a Slave” got ONE VOTE less in PGA it would lose all major guilds’ awards – and there was only one movie in the history of SAG or PGA that won without at least one major guild award: “Braveheart”. Does one vote really make such a difference? On the other hand – if “Gravity” had one vote less it would still be the frontrunner because it won DGA (and DGA winner took best picture Oscar 52 times in the last 64 years).
So I don’t get all this talk about chances of “12 Years a Slave”. “Gravity” is a frontrunner (it has the most nominations this year, PGA and DGA) and “American Hustle” is close second (because it has actors on its side and actors are the biggest branch in the Academy).
Even if “12 Years a Slave” wins BAFTAs this year – it would look like “Million Dollar Baby” year to me: “Aviator” had PGA, Globe for best drama and BAFTA and it lost to “Million Dollar Baby” which had only DGA (it lost SAG to “Sideways”).
BAFTA does matter in acting categories but not in the best picture category. It never did there so it won’t this year (and the fact that rules of voting for BAFTA have changed doesn’t really matter in best picture category – because there anything has changed).
“because there NOTHING has changed”. Sorry. :)
“Crash” had far less… never count out the SAG ensemble winner.
Also, I have this unscientific theory that the Best Comedy winner at the Globes has a shot at the Oscar. The only two “comedy” films that lost at the Globes and won Best Picture at the Oscars are “The Sting” and “Annie Hall”. Well, “Hustle” won; so it still has a shot!
And what will it win? Supporting Actress, Screenplay. (I have no idea where this “Lupita is the clear frontrunner” talk is coming from.) Maybe even something random like Costume Design. And that’s not bad, considering there were posts on this very site last year wondering if “Argo” would win anything besides Picture.
No, I’m not predicting it either. “12 Years” FTW! But “Hustle” is definitely in the mix.
IMO Lawrence won’t win – simply because she won last year and she’s not Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy or Tom Hanks. Even Luise Rainer was older when she won two Oscars back-to-back and it was in the 1930s – now it should be far more difficult.
But “AH” still can win best costume design, best original screenplay and best editing (and best art direction or best leading actress aren’t impossible – but, admittedly, not very probable). “Argo” had less last year and it still won best picture Oscar.
Both “Argo” and “Crash” won with screenplay and editing. “AH” surely has a shot at these two awards. And more.
On the other hand – is “12 Years a Slave” in better position? It can only win best adapted screenplay and best supporting actress. All other awards seem impossible.
Just wanted to say that my brother, his girlfriend, my mother and aunt have all seen American Hustle, and all thought it has been overrated. Maybe there are some in the Academy who think the same.
Oh! And I don’t believe that BAFTA will persuade people to watch “12 Years a Slave”. If Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award and PGA did not do it – then why BAFTA? People surely didn’t change their mind in favour of “Brokeback Mountain” when it received BAFTA, did they?
So Kris, you’re back to predicting 12 Years a Slave for Picture?
Not quite. But I’m starting to lean that way (and note, for the first time, as “back” isn’t applicable — I’ve predicted nothing but “Gravity” from the beginning).
Oh, ok lol. Sorry for making that “back” assumption. I was going off the Gurus of Gold rankings pre-nominations, but I guess at that stage it means, “most likely to get nominated”, not “most likely to win.”
Tell Sasha Stone you’ve been predicting Gravity from the beginning, cause she’s giving Greg Ellwood all the bragging rights.
For me Gurus always means most likely to be nominated pre-nods. Always. I kind of hate that people assume the #1 rank there and then means who we’re predicting to win. For some, I guess it does. For me, I don’t see how it could.
Anyway, not concerned with bragging rights. Certainly not those that don’t even have a reason to exist yet.
I hope only a few British Academy voters are sweep voting because they are just acting like American Academy voters. I guess all this talk of 12 Years a Slave must win is making me root for Gravity. Gravity for Best Picture, Philomena for Best British Film, that makes sense to me.
Let’s not discount the Best Actress race. Thus far, Blanchett and Adams have yet to square off against one another in any race. Though many suspect that Blanchett’s win is a foregone conclusion, it’s clear that Adams is the most poised to upset her. If this sign of support is indicative of anything, such as any momentum that’s built in her favor, then this awards ceremony might shed some light on this race. (But they are British, and Aussie Cate has played the Queen, so she might still win here.) There still could be an upset at the Oscars if AMPAS decides to give American Hustle an acting win. And Lawrence isn’t gonna beat Nyong’o at this point. But I do think it deserves some consideration as a possibility.
Blanchett is an unmovable object AND unstoppable force. It’s done. This is the most locked of all categories.
Lawrence won’t beat Nyong’o because she’s smart enough not to want a backlash over being so young and yet getting too much. She isn’t campaigning, supposedly. Awardswatchers say so, I don’t know how accurate they are. OTOH, Lupita’s campaigning like crazy probably because she fears this is her only chance. And she is the absolute flavor of the season, beautiful, sweet, works red carpet like a pro, those things matter. So Lawrence seems OK with losing and why wouldn’t she be? She has much more prestigious Best Actress. IMO, she should have ben recognized for Hunger Games series not American Hustle. She’s beyond terrific in those movies, really awards-worthy.
I don’t see why BAFTA wouldn’t award the best actress award to Judi Dench who is getting on in years and they love Philomena.
Blanchett is winning BAFTA. Easily.
Blanchett’s win is inevitable, I guess. I would like a surprise, perhaps because I didn’t love Blue Jasmine like a lot of others.
I feel like Blanchett is even more of a lock at the BAFTAs than she is at the Oscars. Also, Cotillard over Christie demonstrated that they’re not particularly sentimental and/or patriotic in this category.
Yeah, I also think that if “American Hustle” wins acting Oscar – it would be Adams, no Lawrence. But as for now I stick with Blanchett.
Kris, is it Inside Llewyn Davis your favorite film of the year now? I thought you’d only bumped it up to 2nd…
That’s a quote from a source.
Oh, okay. Sorry, misread it.
Something I’ve noticed the last decade is that voters (certainly unconsciously) have had a very “one for us, one for them” sort of mentality when it comes to Best Picture each year. It used to be that you had to be a huge box office hit to win Best Picture, but since 2004 they seem to have gone back and forth between box office hits and critical hits. So in even years we get $100 million hits like Million Dollar Baby, The Departed, Slumdog, The King’s Speech, and Argo. Odd years we get low grossing films like Crash, No Country, Hurt Locker, and The Artist.
Again, this is all probably coincidental, but it’s one of the reasons I feel like 12 Years will beat Gravity. They gave it to a crowd pleaser last year, so this year they feel like they should give it to something a bit more weighty. Just one of those weird streaks you notice when you watch the Oscars for too long…
I really think it boils down to “Did I love 12 Years a Slave”? And I think Slave engenders more respect than love.
Just because Gravity won both the DGA and PGA doesn’t necessarily guarantee it BP. Have we neglected the year of Brokeback Mountain that easily? It won DGA, PGA, WGA, and the Golden Globe, but still lost the BP race. Gravity could undergo the same experience. It’s not invincible. I can’t imagine McQueen beating Cuarón at this stage, even though I think one day he’ll be the first black Best Director winner. But for BP, I’d say it’s very much a 3-horse race. American Hustle could very well be the Crash to Gravity’s Brokeback Mountain. It’s just a different and incomparable race entirely, due to 12 Years a Slave and even to some extent, the industry support that Dallas Buyers’ Club and The Wolf of Wall Street have. (I feel they might be the 4th and 5th at this stage. Wolf is 5th due to the lack of an editing nod.)
Anything can happen and everything will happen. For now, I just don’t see discounting anything as wise because even if things fall according to plan at BAFTA, a curveball can still be hurled at the Oscars.
I’m thinking one of the acting front runners won’t hold. And I’m hoping it’s MM or Leto. And it’s pretty sad that ppl seem to think a movie like “12 Years a Slave” can’t be “loved.” Even worse if that’s the case for most academy/bafta members.
This is a breakdown of which precursors (PGA, DGA, BAFTA) matched the Oscar BP, ever since BAFTA moved its ceremony back before the Oscars:
2001 – PGA, BAFTA
2002 – DGA
2003 – PGA, DGA
2004 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2005 – DGA
2006 – none
2007 – DGA
2008 – PGA, DGA
2009 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2010 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2011 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2012 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2013 – PGA, DGA, BAFTA
2014 – ???
So does BAFTA have a big influence on the Oscars? Meh, not really. PGA and DGA were already doing a good job influencing the Oscars before BAFTA moved back. And with the exception of 2001, BAFTA only matched the Oscars when both the PGA and DGA did as well.
In general, no. But the entire point laid out in this article is the timing of balloting and the fact that it’s a close race. So, yeah, BAFTA could be an influence this year.
I’ve always thought that the reason why Oscar voters turn in their final ballots so early is because their minds were already made up a long time ago (after all, the final ballots are simply the 2nd phase in a 2-phase voting system). Thus I don’t think timing matters much, even when there are fence-sitters.
For example, in 2002, it was a close race between A Beautiful Mind, Moulin Rouge and Gosford Park (winning BP drama, BP comedy and BD at the GGs respectively). Oscar final ballots were mailed out on Feb 27. On Mar 3, Moulin Rouge won the PGA. Perfect timing. A Beautiful Mind and Gosford Park had to wait until Mar 9 to win the DGA and SAG respectively. You’d think that Moulin Rouge would have won the Oscar on such a tight race, but it didn’t, despite its perfect timing.
In Gravity’s favour is the fact that it’ll be out on DVD/Blu-ray a few weeks before the Oscars, which will surely bring it a new wave of press and attention. 12 Years a Slave and American Hustle won’t have that, and by then they’ll probably not be in very many theaters either. I wouldn’t say that it’ll clinch a victory for Gravity, but none of the other Best Picture contenders are going to increase in buzz/press/attention either.
Gravity for the win.
Sweep voting isn’t only for 12 Years a Slave. 12 Years a Slave might be considered “important” British, but Gravity is considered “proud” British. Cuaron right now is the British cinema hero for Gravity. British visual effects and cinema is in the spotlight because of him.
Gravity will win Best Picture & Best Director. And deservedly so.