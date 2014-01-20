Off the Carpet: The closest Best Picture Oscar race ever?

It’s wonderful when an exemplary year of filmmaking yields an awards season as unpredictable and wide open as this one is. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” won Globes. They each led guild nominations. “Gravity” and “Hustle” led Oscar nominations, but “12 Years” wasn’t far behind. “Gravity” and “12 Years” tied for the PGA Award, but “Hustle” won the SAG ensemble award. And each film was given a Best Picture prize of some sort at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. (Some of them dubious but that was clearly the point of the BFCA adding those categories: the opportunity to spread wealth.)
Do you know how difficult it is to tie on a preferential ballot? Do you know how even the distribution of votes has to be? It’s mind-boggling that that happened. I thought 2000 was a tight year. Three different films won the top guild honors. A Best Picture/Best Director split happened at the Oscars. But three films this evenly dispersed? Call it. This is the most competitive Oscar season I’ve ever covered.
Last night’s Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony was supposed to clear things up. After all, it’s the only organization that also uses the preferential ballot on the circuit. Whatever won there, as it has for six straight years, was bound to win Best Picture. No. A tie. A TIE.
So let’s look at the nominations themselves. I look at the announcement from Thursday and I see four fairly obvious wins for “Gravity”: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. But Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and especially Best Director are certainly within reach if not easily chalked up from here. That’s seven. Is “Gravity” really “Cabaret?” Is it a film that can rack up that tally and still miss Best Picture? I suppose in a field this tight, it absolutely could be.
What does “12 Years a Slave” seem primed for? Best Adapted Screenplay, probably, though “Philomena” has a shot at that one (it does). Lupita Nyong’o has proven she’s the frontrunner in the supporting actress category. And throw in Best Director as a possibility. Those three and Best Picture? Does that compute?
“American Hustle” seems like a good bet for Best Original Screenplay and maybe costumes and/or production design (two races that could also go to “12 Years a Slave” or, frankly, to “The Great Gatsby’s” opulence). Strangely enough, though, for all the talk of the actors helping to carry it through and with that SAG ensemble win in the bank, none of the four nominated stars are frontrunners in their races. I suppose if it ends up strong enough to win the big prize then Russell is in play for Best Director. So again, four including Best Picture? Does that compute?
And by the way, does it really matter if Cuarón wins the DGA prize next weekend, as most expect? I’m not sure there is anything that could definitively tip the scales at this point. And the WGA Awards won’t do anything to clear up matters; “Gravity” isn’t nominated and “12 Years a Slave” isn’t eligible. Other than the DGA next weekend, the PGA was the only guild that had all three facing off against each other and it ended in…a TIE. So it’s all probably going to come down to certain envelopes on Oscar night, and as ever, I’d have a keen eye on Best Film Editing for the potential answer.
This is all you can hope for this time of year, a little bit of intrigue. The notion that it’s not a telegraphed march to Oscar glory through countless precursor ceremonies that all bring the same news. Though ironically enough, it’s those various precursors’ inability to agree that is making this such an interesting season.
And the best part? Ballots don’t even go out for another month. You can almost hear the various gears turning in the offices of campaign strategists across town. Everyone knows they have an angle.
This is fun.
i think 2000 was a closer race with Gladiator, Traffic and Crouching tiger. Probably 2006 was as tight
2000, yes, but not 2006. “Little Miss Sunshine” won the PGA and SAG, which made some people think it was a strong contender (or even the frontrunner), but with only four total nominations (Director and Editing not among them), it was never as strong as, say, “American Hustle” is this year. Also, it didn’t win any major critics prizes, and it lost the Golden Globe even in the comedy category. In retrospect, it doesn’t seem like it was quite as strong as people thought it was at the time. I think “The Departed” was the frontrunner, even if it wasn’t made sparkling clear by the guilds.
“Babel” was a serious contender in 2006.
Crouching Tiger had an angle at Best Picture??
10 nominations four wins and a DGA victory? I’d say so. I may have even predicted it (can’t remember). It was back at a time when DGA was pretty much considered the end-all, because DGA usually yielded Best Director, which usually yielded Best Picture
I’m still heartbroken Ang Lee lost Best Director that year. I think it’s the closest we’ll ever get to a foreign language film winning Best Picture.
Funny… I don’t remember that being one of the better foreign films I’ve seen. Maybe I have to revisit. I was very young. Traffic should have won that year. And Almost Famous should have been nominated. In fact, that Best Picture slate could have looked much better, and I’m sure it would if voted for by today’s Academy.
I was also pulling for Ang Lee and Crouching Tiger, but my long-time hero Soderbergh had a somewhat surprise win, and gave one of the best Oscar speeches I’ve ever heard. So I wasn’t too upset.
And of course, Lee has been justly rewarded since, including last year over Spielberg in a stand-up and cheer moment (at least for me).
“Gravity” winning the DGA won’t tip the scales because it seems like that rare film whose Best Director chances are being viewed separately from its Best Picture chances. However, I do think that a win for “12 Years a Slave” or especially “American Hustle” would tip the scales.
I’d also say the WGA could be revealing only in the unlikely event that “American Hustle” doesn’t win there, which I think would hurt it at least a little bit.
I agree. If Her (for example) were to win the WGA award over American Hustle, then I think it would be particularly considered over for its chances for best picture. But, who knows?
I also really do think this is going to be a split best picture/best director year. I just don’t see how Alfonso Cuaron could lose the award at either DGA or the Oscars. But I do see how 12YAS (or possibly) American Hustle could still take the award for best picture. So it is going to be really close.
Is new “Oscar Talk” with Anne coming soon? I expected it on Thursday, as you said it would be.
Anne is in Sundance and didn’t bring her mic. Yell at her.
Oh AAANNE!!!! (in my best Laura Petrie) ;-)
I don’t know how to yell… I talk quietly and carry a dog with me. ;-)
It will be posted after Sundance, I presume…
Hope so.
Because there’s a month’s wait before ballots are handed out, does this mean there’s a possibility of an upset in the Best Actor race? I want anyone but McConaugh-please-don’t-win-ey. And if Ejiofor has no chance with the Oscar voter, give it to Leo, the Annette Bening of male actors.
My guess is Ejiofor has a pretty good chance with the Oscar voters. I’d say it’s between him and MsConaughey. But DiCaprio could be a late surging spoiler. But then, so could Dern, who reportedly has a lot of support in the Academy. Ha! I’ve just made a case for all but Bale! But I still think its most likely between McC and Eji, with McC in the frontrunner position.
With all due respect to the others (especially Ejiofor), DiCaprio’s performance is the only one that I don’t think any other actor could have pulled off that well. Because of his commitment to this project (both pre-production-wise and onscreen), he really should be rewarded this year. How many reviews have called this career-best work?
Yeah, I have a feeling that the thought of another speech by Matt McConaughey might be enough reason to vote for someone else. But not Leo for WoW, it seemed a little too broad with too little a heart to be deserving.
Tom Cruise could have pulled it off.
I’m kind of thinking American Hustle ends up being another Up in the Air and wins either nothing or next to nothing.
It probably has the best chance at winning screenplay but that could easily go to Spike Jonze.
But Up in the Air was considered a lock for Adapted Screenplay at the time. American Hustle isn’t really considered a “lock” for anything. So it would probably be more akin to True Grit or Gangs of New York if it went home empty-handed.
Kris, does Hustle or Gravity have a real shot at winning best picture at BAFTAs, or is it gonna be an easy sweep for 12 Years? Also, could Gravity beat Philomena for Best British Film? I’m frankly surprised it got nominated in that category, but maybe it’s primed for winning there now.
Gravity is the only British film and Hustle was clearly loved by BAFTA so yeah… that could really go to any of them, even if 12 years appears like the runaway favorite for at this point, I don’t think it’s that clear.
How much could the BAFTA wins influence the race? Or would most ballots be in by then?
It doesn’t always, but this year? At the least it’s a PR win for whomever takes it. My bet for BAFTA is 12 Years A Slave.
12 Years a Slave is currently #1 in the box office in the UK. On less than half the screens but at least triple the screen average of the rest of the top 10 movies. Which is kind of sensational compared to its art house platform slow and steady release pattern in the US. That can only help its chances at the BAFTAs. [boxofficemojo.com]
Those who are true film buffs — those who are interested in films that weren’t just made in the last 10 years — will recall the year that “A Streetcar Named Desire” “A Place in the Sun” and “An American in Paris” all were front runners in 1951, with “Streetcar” winning 4 awards, “Sun” winning 5, and “Paris” winning 6, including Best Picture. (While “The African Queen” and “Strangers on a Train” weren’t even nominated for Best Picture.
A “true film buff” probably knows that “A Place in the Sun” won six Oscars, not five.
Look out, everyone. A true film buff here on the internet. Glad we finally have one of those.
Liz drops the hammer.
I was gonna say…
This could be the most pretentious comment I’ve ever read.
In terms of what wins Best Picture, I know that actors comprise the largest branch, but could there be any credence to the notion that Gravity could get a major amount of #1 or #2 votes from most of the Below the Line members, thus carrying it to a win?
When you add up all the branches, they certainly total more than the actors. :)
While “Gravity” isn’t an “actors’ movie”, unlike some other effects-heavy stories that haven’t had much support there, it is anchored by a really strong central role. Ryan is the sort of role actors, male or female, dream of getting; pretty much a whole movie to yourself.
I think American Hustle is a distant third. The fact that Russell doesn’t have a chance at best director really hurts it’s chances.
As long as it has strong support from the actors (which, per SAG, it would appear to) I would hardly call it a “distant” anything.
I think Russell definitely has a chance at Director simply because this is third straight nomination. A lot of voters will think he’s due.
I think Russell definitely has a chance at Director simply because this his third straight nomination. A lot of voters will think he’s due.
But it’s also Payne’s third directing nomination in a row. Not that there isn’t validity on that line of logic for O. Russell, but he’s not the only overachiever here — and since Payne’s already nabbed two screenplay Oscars, the voters may end up doing the same thing for O. Russell, giving him his dues over there should Cuarón be ready for a best director win.
But I’m still not 100% sure they’ll be doing that, tho.
I tend to agree–it wasn’t in the top two at the PGAs. And a SAG victory isn’t the same thing. In races where all three have been up against each other–meaning no “comedy” category and not SAG (where Gravity wasn’t really eligible) it never wins. I’m not saying it can’t happen, but it seems to me it’s not up there with 12 Years/Gravity at this point.
I would like for the brilliant fun romp film “American Hustle” to win the best picture award but at this stage I really don’t care who wins it. I like movies so I am just glad that people are going out to see “American Hustle” and the nominations help in that respect. Being partial and having seen all but two of the nominated films “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Inside L. Davis” I can’t see why the actors of “American Hustle” aren’t individual favorites in their categories. for me they should be. This said, A TIE in the PGA should give “AH” a lift and a chance to take it all.
That makes no sense whatsoever. That TWO films beat American Hustle at the PGA does NOT give American Hustle a lift, it actually puts it back in third place behind both of them.
Basicallyn yes, it does. Now the voters might go back and think again as to who their number one votes and number two votes will be and that film could very well be “American Hustle”.
Inside Llewyn Davis is not a Best Picture nominee, unfortunately.
Amazingly close race; eecially when alllllll the talk has been and was AH until last night. And now its suddenly 3rd.
I think Gravity receive lots of 1s, 2s, and 3s on ballots, in general. Its very well respected and liked.
I think 12YAS gets lots of 1s and then 2s and 3s out of respect for its predigree/power/importance/intangibles, etc.
I think AH gets lotttts of 1s, but also has the capacity to be on the lower end of ballots with plenty of voters. Its a LOVE or mehhh type.
So yeah, still nothing clear, haha.
I think the PGA showed this with the preferential balloting. Had there been only one winner you could say, okay, maybe Hustle was second. But now we know it was third at best. And of course it was going to win SAG Ensemble–look at that cast. But I think that’s all it’s getting. *Maybe* WGA?
I tend to presume The Great Gatsby is fixed by default Academy mindset for Production Design and Costume Design, and American Hustle is rewarded in Screenplay (with Her perhaps getting its due in Score, where Arcade Fire is the “hip” choice a la Slumdog/Social Network).
So that leaves Gravity with Cinematography, Editing, Visual Effects, Sound Mixing and Sound Editing. 12 Years a Slave can have Supporting Actress (the Lupita momentum seems hard to stop at this point) and Screenplay, less than Gravity but two far more significant prizes. I can see either adding Picture and Director on top of it, but I don’t see them splitting (Picture/Director splits are usually kind of by accident). I look forward to seeing what DGA and BAFTA have to say about it, since I can see one winning either or both just as easily as the other. I’ve been expecting Gravity to win for weeks, but I must admit my hunch is starting to suggest that the Academy will well consider 5 tech wins sufficient for Gravity and 4 major wins worthy of Slave.
Not convinced that Gatsby will take those two. Costume Design could go to The Invisible Woman or 12 Years, and Production Design to Her or Gravity.
For fellow 2000 nostalgists, does anybody agree with me that the best picture of the year (“Cast Away”) wasn’t nominated for BP?
Yes, I agree that the best picture of the year (“Almost Famous”) wasn’t nominated for BP.
:)
But the 2 best of the year, “Requiem for a Dream,” and “American Psycho,” weren’t nominated either. What were they thinking?
That is true. “Wonder Boys” wasn’t nominated.
God, I love Wonder Boys.
Actually, I think Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated.
Correct. O Brother, Where Art Thou wasn’t nominated.
Right, “Billy Elliot” wasn’t nominated. Although Daldry was.
Billy Elliot–what a wonderful movie.
Ah, yes. The Contender.
For my money “Almost Famous” was the movie of the decade (that screenplay… good God), so all the more egregious an oversight.
SAG Ensemble means nothing, ask Inglourious Basterds, Little Miss Sunshine or The Help. It’s over 100K unemployed actors voting for a big, starry cast versus something like 2,000 actor in the Academy. And ensemble doesn’t equal picture. While Hustle isn’t out of the race, I wouldn’t put a SAG Ensemble win on par with a PGA win at all.
“SAG Ensemble means nothing” is taking it too far. It has long been noted as something that isn’t specifically “best picture,” but it certainly becomes that default for SAG in certain races.
It means something. Crash proved that.
I wouldn’t put much stock in a SAG ensemble win. Only something like 1/100th of SAG voters are Academy voters. I think SAG-AFTRA has something like 150,000 voters and the actors branch of the Academy is 2,000 max. And with Gravity not in play, the ensemble win went to the movie that made the most money packed with big name actors who everyone loves.
I love your comparison of Gravity to Cabaret. It won pretty much everything it was nominated for, such as directing, cinematography, editing, sound, score, except for best picture and screenplay. It lost BP to The Godfather, which won only three prizes, BP, leading actor, and adapted screenplay. This could happen to Gravity and 12 Years a Slave too. The technical achievement of the former is undeniable; the artistic value of the latter is hard to ignore. Both of them are cinematic masterpieces and each would make a very deserving winner, but when there are two great films in the running, I think the academy is inclined to give the top prize to a film that is important to American cinema.
Sort of unrelated but am I crazy to think that DiCaprio could take Actor? Hear me out.
– He hasn’t been in direct competition with McConaughey yet but won Comedy Actor at the Globes and Critics Choice. He wasn’t nominated for SAG but likely because voters didn’t get a chance to see it in time. DiCaprio got a BAFTA nom, McConaughey did not.
– WOWS is a hit at the box office and is one of the most talked about movies of the year. Even with all the controversy, DiCaprio is out there in the press defending it.
– WOWS got more support than expected with the Academy, landing (sort of) unexpected noms for Director and especially Supporting Actor.
– DiCaprio carries all 3 hours of the movie. He’s getting some of the best reviews he’s had in years and is overdue. This is only McConaughey’s first nom so he can wait. This could also be a way to honor his ongoing collaboration with Scorsese. Also helps that he had another big hit with The Great Gatsby this year.
– With so many great films to choose from, the Academy might decide to spread the wealth. They can honor DBC by checking off Leto’s name and 12 Years by checking off Lupita and then check off DiCaprio to honor WOWS somewhere.
– His character isn’t particularly “likable” but that’s not as much of a requirement with actors as it is with actresses. His performance has a lot of physicality, some long speeches, very charismatic.
I’m not saying he will win but I think maybe he’s being underestimated. I think DiCaprio could take BAFTA. If he does, Best Actor will get a lot more interesting.
What do you guys think? I never thought that McConaughey could win for some reason so I assumed Chiwetel might. But DiCaprio might make more sense.