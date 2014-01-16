The Academy’s shame: ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’

It’s their party. That’s what I always say. Though “and I’ll cry if I want to” often follows, and today, I have to say, I’m crying over “Inside Llewyn Davis.”
The writing was a bit on the wall for this film. Even with some solid below-the-line guild/society recognition, the Coen brothers’ latest was clearly landing with a thud in the industry; it received nothing from the major guilds – PGA, DGA, WGA, SAG. There was no major support from the critics awards circuit to push the issue until the National Society of Film Critics chimed in, too late (though bless them for actually waiting until the year is over to vote).
This film, that is so textured, so of a piece with the best of the Coen canon, that has inspired so much great film writing this year, in fact (including one of the best reviews A.O. Scott has ever delivered). managed a paltry two Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Mixing. Both are of course well-deserved, but Oscar Isaac gave, to my mind, the single greatest performance of the year. The Coens outdid themselves on the page, behind the camera and in the editing suite. Jess Gonchor’s meticulous production design, Susan Bode’s detailed set decoration, Mary Zophres’ singular costume design, it was all immaculate, across the board. And it’s such a shame.
I don’t think it’s telling stories out of class to say that Scott Rudin phoned me up not long ago to talk about the film’s chances, and he was still trying to be optimistic. What I said to him, though, is this: “Inside Llewyn Davis” is a film with treasures that reveal themselves to you upon multiple viewings. It is something that does not gratify instantly and asks for you to experience it a few times, if you’re willing, to discover its density. The Oscar season, I told him, has no patience for this sort of thing. And so it played out the way it did this morning.
I watched the film for a third time earlier this week. It was so much richer to me yet again, a film so elegantly about giving up. In Llewyn Davis, so many see an annoying ne’er-do-well. I see a figure ultimately (tragically) self-aware. A man whose passion passed him by. An artist who didn’t have “it,” and who came to unflinching terms with that with an “au revoir.” It’s a masterpiece. And some time after publication, it bumped up a tick on my list of the year’s best films to #2 because, well, it’s my list (and I’ll cry if I want to).
I don’t know what I’m trying to say here. That’s an overt headline, I know. No one needs to be “ashamed” for not chalking the film up because, again, it’s not something that is instant in its brilliance. It’s a lingerer. And I think, should they give it the opportunity, many of the artists who did not give it the proper support to see it through to more than two nominations today will in time register this as a missed opportunity. And “Inside Llewyn Davis” will be filed away as one that just wasn’t to be in its time. I get it. I found it “minor” upon first viewing. I find it staggering now. But I had that privilege to keep revisiting. It’s my job to do so, in fact. I get it.
But boy is it a bummer.
Being distributed by CBS films killed it’s chances, I think.
Um, no. They ran a classy, expensive campaign. Had absolutely nothing to do with the distributor.
Not Inside Llewyn Davis, but yes the mediocres overrated American Hustle and Dallas Buyers Club. I hope Academy knows reward the best and that is 12 Years a Slave with all of its actors.
If 12 Years wins, I’ll be as disappointed as last year when Argo won. I haven’t seen Philomena yet, but of the rest, I’d put it in on about a par with Nebraska and Phillips, which sit a level below the other nominees which are all great. Llewyn Davis and HER sit head and shoulders above everything, way I see it.
Thank you, sir. I needed very badly to read this today. And “shame” seems, from my vantage, an entirely appropriate way to sum it up.
Odd, too, that they found “A Serious Man” somehow more accessible (though I loved it also). I like to think that someday the Coens may receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom or something, which would help to put the Academy’s tastes in better perspective.
I think ASM making it in has something to do with it being a slightly weaker year. That’s just me. Different year, different vibes, different campaigns, etc..
Sasha Stone has got to be pissed you used The Academy’s Shame as the headline for this one. You know she’s going to write a similar type of article about The Butler.
ILD was a turgid, self-congratulatory way way way over-hyped waste of time. It was a genuinely uninteresting phony piece of garbage that is truly a miserable experience. Hackneyed “script”, insipid music (so glad no songs were nominated), dull performances, and all to make the audience feel smart when it’s, in fact, the emperor’s new clothes. Pure drivel for those who think everything the New Yorker publishes is gold and every song Bob Dylan writes is genius.
Genuinely sorry for you. Hope you have it in you to revisit it at some point.
No songs were nominated because they were disqualified since they weren’t original. Just wanted to take away that gloat for you.
Love the movie, not particularly crazy about Dylan, and I know others who feel the same way. Make of that what you will.
Well, how about this: consider the long, prestigious list of films that didn’t even manage to garner a single nomination in their day. Then think that at least this one managed a couple. Another masterpiece that only received two nods (similar ones, also, for Sound and Art Direction)? “Vertigo.” The Coen brothers’ film is in wonderful company.
Absolutely.
well put
Yeah it strikes me as a movie that sort of benefits from being left out of this one. In fifty years it won’t matter, it’ll be a classic. In 10 years it’ll be seen as having been too smart, too challenging, too cool for the square Academy
Thanks so much for this – I’m so sad that Inside Llweyn Davis got shut out entirely (almost) this morning. In what kind of world that Philomena and Dallas Buyers Club are “best” of the year and a masterpiece like ILD is totally omitted?
Sure, there will be many explanations why. The reality is this a decent year for films and not all could be included. Voters probably looked at the subject matter (on the surface it sounds like a drag) and some of its stars (sorry Justin Timberlake will never be considered a serious actor), then moved onto more showy films.
I think the Coen brothers carry enough weight to force people to give anything they try a chance. They just didn’t take to the film.
the one glaring omission in a year where I think the Academy otherwise demonstrated good taste. Her, Nebraska and Wolf of Wall Street, my 2, 3 & 4 on my top 10 list, respectively, all received major recognition, including best picture noms. This film is a treasure though, and it truly deserved more than this.
Wonderfully put. I personally nom it for Pic, Dir, Actor, OS, Edit, Prod Design, Smix. I only saw it once so far. But I’m sure I’ll even love it more on repeat viewings, as Kris notes.
I’d also add Carey Mulligan. It’s a small role, but one that really registers in a big way.
You wouldn’t nominate it for Cinematography?
I’m sure that’s an oversight. I think Delbonnel deserves to win that category in a landslide. Such a rich and thoughtfully considered piece of work. It lands right alongside his work on “Amelie” as one of the greatest photographic achievements I’ve ever seen in a movie.
Bahh! Of course. Dylan is right, oversight, :)
A million dittos Kris.
Damn.
Awards coverage pundits on HitFix are working overtime today. Every time I come back, there’s a new piece up.
Have not had the opportunity to see ILD yet but this is just another reason to do so. *
Tapley: “until the National Society of Film Critics chimed in”. Even there it came in 5th in the initial voting, but, there idiotic rules only allowed for the 14 – yes, FOURTEEN, critics who attended in person to vote on subsequent rounds. I guess the group hasn’t heard of skype and cellphones!
Sorry, a lot of Academy members probably felt that is was a long drawn-out snoozer with little character development AND an unsympathetic hero.
And boy they couldn’t have been more wrong.
But Kris…it did have little character development and an unsympathetic hero. The film’s greatest crime though is it lacks much of a point behind the misery bestowed on Llewyn.
I’ve read what the critics say, that it’s about the pointlessness that accompanies the reality of bad luck, even when somebody has talent…whatever that means. It was depressing, sparingly funny, and it didn’t challenge me intellectually.
It only had little character development if you need such a thing spoon fed to you. And sympathy is in the eye of the beholder.
“Spoonfed”.
Again with the snark with people who didn’t like LLEWYN (not to mention WOLF OF WALL ST).
MOST of us who didn’t like that pair “got it” – we just didn’t think LLEWYN or WOLF did it well.
You’re free to not like the film but if you say something that is patently untrue then you’re gonna get called on it. There’s nothing subjective about it, either. Inside Llewyn Davis has character development.
And for my part, snark on Wolf only comes when people say something moronic like “it’s celebrating this hedonism.” It’s not taking people to task for not liking the films. It’s taking them to task for weak sauce reasoning. Do a better job of defending yourself and/or your view or just leave it at “it wasn’t for me” (which no one can, nor should, argue with). But don’t get mad if thin reasoning that doesn’t connect is called out, Joe.
I’m with you – it’s a great movie, top 5 for me this year – but nothing hurt as much for me this morning as Bobbitt getting left out for cinematography. Gravity is awesome and all, but 12 Years is my favorite photgraphed film of the year. Huge eff up by the academy.
I agree with Bobbitt made me quite angry.
I had a sad feeling ILD would not make it into BP, and I didn’t predict it. However DBC making screenplay (and I’m sort of a fan) seemingly over ILD really ticked me off. That last 20-15 minutes of DBC is both poor and lazy.
I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t generally pick up on subtleties, themes, metaphors, etc., in movies. I’ve tried, but it’s just not in my nature. Yet, it’s important to me to not become stagnant in my artistic tastes, so despite a history of not liking/understanding movies like Inside Llewyn Davis, I still went to see it. And anyway, I didn’t get it.
Are there any articles you’d recommend about this movie that get deeper into true analysis? Most movie writing I can find, including that A.O. Scott article you reference, are movie reviews, and don’t do a lot to help someone like me “get” what a movie is about.
If you don’t get a movie, then it’s the movie’s fault. I don’t think you should read someone to tell you how you should see a movie just to turn it into a good one for you. It’s going to be his/her interpretation, not yours.
And I have to see it yet.
“If you don’t get a movie, then it’s the movie’s fault.”
Kind of ignorant, no? I don’t imagine a 5-year-old “gets” Tarkovsky.
And one can be enlightened by reading others’ takes on movies. No need to make it a crutch but it can open doors.
sometimes a film clicks for people and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s not necessarily about “getting” it. The only thing you can do is go into a movie with an open mind and if it doesn’t click for you the first time but you feel like there’s something deeper going on, then you give it a chance and watch it again later.
Kris, we’re talking about the Coens here, entertainment, not Tarkovsky.
I don’t see how can relate.
“And one can be enlightened by reading others’ takes on movies.”
Sure. But you don’t need other’s opinions just to get a movie. That’s my point. I like to read other people’s takes on my favorite movies (positives or negatives), but I don’t need them to change my mind about a movie.
Thanks for the responses, but I’m not looking to have someone convince me I liked a movie I didn’t like, I’m just looking to learn more about film in general and Inside Llewyn Davis in particular.
An example: Mad Men is my favorite show. After I watch an episode, I’ll read various blogs about it that will point out things I didn’t notice, like “every character in this episode was dealing with rejection from a father figure” and that deepens my appreciation for what the episode was doing. My biggest pet peeve with TV reviews is when the person says “this obvious subtext was beaten over our heads” while for me, I didn’t catch even a whiff of it. I like it when people point out subtext or themes or symbolism in reviews/analysis because my brain isn’t wired that way, but I still think it’s neat.
But movies don’t have analysis articles for people who have already seen the movie the way TV shows do. I wish they did, and if there’s a website that’s doing that, I’d like to know. And since Kris already responded to my comment without recommending anything for me to read, I take it he doesn’t know of any. Oh well.
I agree 100%. I really don’t see the appeal of AH or DBC (although I really wanted to feel something for that one, with a subject so often ignored) ILD with only one viewing, has not left my soul since…beautiful film making all around.
I agree with you about the quality of the film though I have a different interpretation. At the end, I thought–in a Buddhist sense–Llewyn Davis is reliving his life until he gains enlightenment; and he makes a few less bad decisions this time around. In any case, these days, any film in which the story can’t be understood literally is going to lose about fifty to sixty per cent of the audience. Besides, the film was too honest about failure to appeal to guild and academy members. It’s too good to win an Oscar.
What’s the point in making a film about failure without any glimmer of hope or redeeming qualities in the protagonist? Seriously, who wants to listen to that sort of thematic claptrap?
People who understand what’s profound about failing, TR.
Can’t wait for the next time Oscar Isaac has a little more buzzfeed-fame and gets nominated for work that isn’t as good as his work here over someone else who’s lesser known who’s work is as good but can’t get nominated over the more famous folks because they need to make up for them not getting nominated for this performance.
Do you think perhaps the topic of abortion played a part of the lack of recognition? I thought it played well in the context of the film and it would land in my top 10. What do you guys think?
It’s almost strangely fitting, given the film and its themes, for it to be overlooked in this way. Overall I was very happy with the nominees, at least compared to recent years. I’m in the camp that found American Hustle average, but its big nomination haul wasn’t a surprise. Llewyn Davis getting left out is sad, but like another comment stated, it’s in good company and will certainly maintain a strong following. At least it got that well deserved cinematography nod.
So is ILD, Gravity or Prisoners going to provide the #1 shot of the year, Kris? ;-)
This is one of the few movies from this year that I expect to see more than once. There is something wrong with the voting system when a film of this quality gets sidelined. I strongly suspect with the #1 votes cascading down, it has become a matter of movies released in November and December that the promotional people think are “hot”. The rest of us just wait for cable on the nominees and may not even bother then.
I found it pretty minor on first viewing (the other night) as well, and hope it reveals itself as something more in subsequent viewings.
Sorry, but I don’t consider nominating Bruno Delbonnel or the Sound Mixers to be “paltry”. Each category is important, no one less than the other. The Coens would agree I’m sure as they are very tight with their crew.
ILD was #1 on my list FWIW…and yes, it grows in stature. Reminds me of when Scorsese had never won an Oscar and Harvey Keitel was asked to comment and he said “Of course he’s never won. They’re excluding him from their mediocrity”. Or words to that effect. ILD was too good a film in a way for the middlebrow Oscars.
Reminds me of 1997, year of Titanic and L.A. Confidential. My favorite film that year? The Ice Storm. Brilliant film. Zero nominations. I’ll give you another one this year. “Rush”. No nom for Daniel Bruhl who WAS nominated by SAG and BAFTA and GG. No sound awards for those guys or for Anthony Dod Mantle for DP? I could do this all day…sorry Kris.
We’ve covered craft categories with a vengeance for years around here. We’re very convinced of their value. The categories themselves aren’t “paltry.” The NUMBER of nominations — two — absolutely is.
It happens…with another recent example being “Cast Away,” from 2000. (“Gladiator”?!?) I still think it holds up better than any of the five BP nominees.
I’m with you, Kris. Absolutely one of the Coens finest works.
Thanks for writing this Kris. I loved the film from the first viewing but then I relate to melancholy, regret and not always winning.
Another thing: I did not find the movie depressing at all.
This is really nicely written and thoughtful. Thanks.
I have decided to boycott this year’s Oscars and instead will sit in a movie theater and watch Inside Llewyn Davis for a second time. It’s that good. Shame Shame on the Academy. But then again, that’s Hollywood.
Thank you for writing this piece. ILD was my 3rd fave film of the year after Her and Nebraska. All three rich moviegoing experiences. But more,often than not the Academy goes for more star driven accessible fare eg American Hustle Dallas Buyers Club. Onto 2014