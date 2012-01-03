PGA nominees include the usual, plus ‘Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘The Ides of March’

The Producers Guild of America has announced its list of 10 films competing for the Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award as well as the animated feature nominees that will compete separately. The group announced documentary nominees last month.

The surprises included two Sony films — “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Ides of March” — making the cut, while the rest of the field was pretty much as expected.

These nominations are key in that the PGA, like the Academy, uses the preferential balloting system. So it gives you an idea of how a large group of industry types sees the year. But like I mentioned yesterday, the balloting phase was December 5 through January 2. We’ve only just entered the Academy’s balloting phase and now is the time when things can shift.

It’s heartening to see “The Ides of March” stick in there, even if it’s probably going to be one of the films on the PGA list that doesn’t translate to an Oscar nod. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is a real eyebrow-raiser for me. Adoration for Scott Rudin? It’s a very un-PGA-like nomination, despite my feelings on the film.

None of the critically acclaimed blockbusters made the cut, so no “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” or “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” Pity. This is where films like that would have had a real chance at some industry recognition.

The endurance of “Bridesmaids” this season is becoming, well, annoying. And I love the movie. But if any place makes sense for it to find some love, I guess this is that place. The film was successful financially and the PGA loves to recognize that kind of excellence. It will soon get a WGA nomination to go along with its SAG ensemble bid, meaning many will be foaming at the mouth to declare it a sure-fire Best Picture nominee at the Oscars. They will, of course, willfully ignore the fact that it won’t get a DGA nomination for Paul Feig.

And that’s the slate that will really help clear things up, next Monday’s DGA announcement. For now, though, I feel fairly confidant that our Best Picture nominees are all represented in the list below. As I explained yesterday, the PGA was going to stick to 10, whereas the Academy this year will end up with anywhere from five to 10 depending on how the passion falls.

The seven films I’m currently predicting in our Best Picture Contenders section are all represented, so I’m sticking with them.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Artist”



“Bridesmaids”



“The Descendants”



“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”



“The Help”



“Hugo”



“The Ides of March”



“Midnight in Paris”



“Moneyball”



“War Horse”



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Adventures of Tintin”



“Cars 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rango”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest”



“Bill Cunningham New York”



“Project Nim”



“Senna”



“The Union”

