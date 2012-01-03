PGA nominees include the usual, plus ‘Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘The Ides of March’

The Producers Guild of America has announced its list of 10 films competing for the Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award as well as the animated feature nominees that will compete separately. The group announced documentary nominees last month.
The surprises included two Sony films — “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Ides of March” — making the cut, while the rest of the field was pretty much as expected.
These nominations are key in that the PGA, like the Academy, uses the preferential balloting system. So it gives you an idea of how a large group of industry types sees the year. But like I mentioned yesterday, the balloting phase was December 5 through January 2. We’ve only just entered the Academy’s balloting phase and now is the time when things can shift.
It’s heartening to see “The Ides of March” stick in there, even if it’s probably going to be one of the films on the PGA list that doesn’t translate to an Oscar nod. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is a real eyebrow-raiser for me. Adoration for Scott Rudin? It’s a very un-PGA-like nomination, despite my feelings on the film.
None of the critically acclaimed blockbusters made the cut, so no “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” or “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” Pity. This is where films like that would have had a real chance at some industry recognition.
The endurance of “Bridesmaids” this season is becoming, well, annoying. And I love the movie. But if any place makes sense for it to find some love, I guess this is that place. The film was successful financially and the PGA loves to recognize that kind of excellence. It will soon get a WGA nomination to go along with its SAG ensemble bid, meaning many will be foaming at the mouth to declare it a sure-fire Best Picture nominee at the Oscars. They will, of course, willfully ignore the fact that it won’t get a DGA nomination for Paul Feig.
And that’s the slate that will really help clear things up, next Monday’s DGA announcement. For now, though, I feel fairly confidant that our Best Picture nominees are all represented in the list below. As I explained yesterday, the PGA was going to stick to 10, whereas the Academy this year will end up with anywhere from five to 10 depending on how the passion falls.
The seven films I’m currently predicting in our Best Picture Contenders section are all represented, so I’m sticking with them.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“The Ides of March”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“War Horse”
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Cars 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:
“Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest”
“Bill Cunningham New York”
“Project Nim”
“Senna”
“The Union”
They had their nominees for best doc chosen weeks ago didn’t they?
Yes, as noted in the copy and yesterday and posted weeks ago.
Save for The Artist, every film nominated has earned at least 30 million in the box office
As I read somewhere out there, this is a perfect list if you have 6 years old. No “Drive” and “Tree of Life” is dissapointing. These two movie are two true passionate film phenomenon this year and I just really cannot believe the Academy is snubbing all the this buzz. The presence of “Bridesmaids” is very unconfortable as it is “The ideas of March” over “Drive”.
What is uncomfortable about a comedy on the list? For all its ‘bathroom humor’ I’d say it had substance to spare.
Well, the Academy hasn’t said (or snubbed) anything yet! This is the PGA, an organization that usually goes for consensus titles plus a few box-office successes that are on the fringes of Oscar buzz (that would be Bridesmaids this year). I do think, however, that ultimately, The Ides of March has a better chance of being nominated for Best Picture than Drive does, the two films being what they are. Let’s see if there are surprises waiting for us on nomination day…
OMG SENNA!!! In your face, Academy!!
LOL i just found out it was already announced a month ago, nevermind -,-
No SAG or PGA, looks like ‘Extremely Loud’ isn’t going any further. Could J. Edgar follow suit?
(even if DiCaprio and Hammer received nods).
You could tell me DiCaprio and Hammer were IN for sure, and I still wouldn’t pick J.Edgar for BP–so yeah, I think it’s done.
I applaud the PGA members. Drive, The Tree of Life, and Melancholia were the three most overrated films of 2011, and I’m glad to see them not make the cut.
I would say that honor should go to The Descendants.
Drive overrated? Seemed more polarizing to me–plenty of well-respected thumbs-downers. (I loved it, of course.)
The Descendants is up there too (probably #4 most overrated), as is Midnight in Paris (which I liked, but isn’t of the eminence of Match Point or Vicky Cristina but is being pumped up because it is non-threatening).
Clearly those movies are no where near as good or memorable as Bridesmaids, Midnight in Paris, The Ides of March, or The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo. Thank God the PGA stayed away from mediocre movies this year! Looks like the Academy will follow suit now. I can’t wait!
No other film can claim the overrated title with The Descendants and Bridesmaids around.
I would have to give that title to Bridesmaids. I really liked it when I saw it in theaters back in May, but while watching it over the holidays I seemed to admire the performance of Wiig more than I did previously but I also became more and more underwhelmed with the film as a whole. It didn’t hold up well (at least for me) as some others have (aka Drive).
For me, it’s Bridesmaids or Midnight in Paris. Haven’t seen The Descendants next week, checking it out next week (hope it doesn’t belong on the list, of course).
They’re not really contenders, but I think that Super 8 and Hanna are the most overrated.
Ides of March is a curious choice.
Isn’t it, though? I wonder what the stat-line is on movies with PGA noms and GG Drama noms NOT getting Oscar noms? Because I think that club is about to grow by one.
It’s interesting because critics be damned (and really, it got decent reviews, just no raves), HPFA loved it and now the PGA. Maybe it DOES have a shot. It’s profile seems higher than anticipated.
Hmm. Not having Drive or Tree of Life on the list makes this a disappointing one for me. I was hoping one of them would make it.
yeah I was too :^( This is reminding me of 2008 season (a whole lot of dull films being nominated over more interesting but divisive work.) Maybe next year will be better….
I’m with you guys. Really was hoping for Drive and TOL… I would have more faith in the Academy but I guess if they don’t make the PGA cut it’s one hell of an uphill battle.
This year’s “Little Miss” movie is getting married! Well, she’s a Bridesmaid. Best Pic, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay.
Should we expect Sound/Sound Mixing as well?
Well, I really liked or loved every movie on that list, with exception of The Descendants (blech).
Good list. Though, I echo those who are disappointed that Drive and The Tree of Life seem like faraway chances for a BP nom (not that Drive had a great chance, anyway, but).
What I think this means for each of the snubbed contenders:
The Tree of Life isn’t out just because of this. It’s really always been up to the directors and tech branches to carry this to a nomination, so it will be right back in the conversation if the DGA nominates Malick, which is quite possible. The BAFTA’s might go for it as well.
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is just about dead. The DGA won’t nominated Daldry. The only way this can be saved is if the BAFTA’s shower it with nominations. They were, after all, the only group that foreshadowed The Reader’s success at the Oscars.
Drive probably wasn’t ever a serious Best Picture contender. It’s really a critics’ darling with little crossover appeal.
Harry Potter wasn’t a real contender either, but this snub is still quite surprising considering so many people thought this was its best chance at a big nomination this season. They even nominated Sorcerer’s Stone back in 2001, and that’s when they only had FIVE nominees. So I think it’s quite a shock that it couldn’t make it in here.
Yeah, your take on all these sounds pretty right on the money to me.
Right. REALLY surprised and disappointed by no Harry Potter. And Dragon Tattoo being included is interesting. The Tree of Life isn’t dead, but it not being here is somewhat worrying.
Dragon Tattoo is in an interesting position right now. The BAFTA’s were very generous to the Swedish version last year (they gave it Best Foreign Film and nominated Noomi Rapace for Best Actress), so there’s a decent chance that Fincher’s version could also score with them. I think that if we were still on the 10-nominee system that was used for the past 2 years, Dragon Tattoo would have a legitimate shot at a Best Picture nomination, but with the new system, I don’t think it has much of a chance at all. Ditto to Bridesmaids, actually. In fact, if the 10-nominee system were still in place, those would probably be my predictions for the 9th and 10th slots right now.
“The only way this can be saved is if the BAFTA’s shower it with nominations. They were, after all, the only group that foreshadowed The Reader’s success at the Oscars.”
Not true. The Golden Globes and the BFCA did, too.
Thanks for pointing that out. I had completely forgotten that it scored with those two groups as well (perhaps that shows how insignificant they are in the long run). In that case, EL&IC is even more of a long shot than I thought.
Kris, you may be getting tired of the support for Bridesmaids, but I’m getting tired of the hateraid for it! If the actors, producers and HFPA want to support it, I say go for it. I’ve made my adoration for the film well known on these boards, but I just dont understand what you have against this film gaining any kind of momentum. It’s only going to help it get a writing nomination, and that’s a very good thing.
I say go for it, too. Doesn’t mean I won’t have something to say about it. :)
Any chance Refn could get a DGA nod? I know the critics awards aren’t any indication, but if there’s one surprise I’m hoping for in the Best Director category on Oscar nomination morning, it’s him. I think he has a better chance than Gosling in Actor.
Also, I’m very pleased about all the mentions Bridesmaids is getting. Dramas are very rarely as good as their awards season hype makes them out to be; I don’t understand why comedies are deemed unfit to compete amongst them. It may not be highbrow, but it’s a great movie that both critics and audiences loved. Not every film on that list is one of the best films of the year, but comedies are picked on more viciously than anything with prestige tacked on to it.
I think Refn has an outside chance at a DGA nod. If he gets in, it’ll be like when Nolan was nominated for Memento back in 2001. It won’t necessarily boost the Oscar chances of Drive, but it will at least be an acknowledgement of the directors’ admiration of the film.
And yes, Refn does have a better shot at Best Director than Gosling has at Best Actor. That’s not to say it’s much of a chance, but the Best Actor category is already pretty tight this year, while the Best Director category only has 3 real solid spots. Payne, Hazanavicius, and Scorsese are in, but the other 2 slots are fairly flexible as of now. Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Bennett Miller, and Terrence Malick look to be the main contenders, but Refn could pull off a surprise inclusion due to possible vote-splitting.
As usual around this time I’m more looking forward to Guy’s Berlin coverage than any announcement of nominations or awards winners.
Agreed! And Kris is going to Sundance too so that will be exciting as well!
This is disappointing. TOL, Drive, and Arthur Christmas (wtf CARS 2?!!! Really?) are 10000000x better than some of the films that were recognized. Welp, on to Sundance… I’m pretty much over this Oscar season.
Oh wait, The Kennedy’s (very bad) was nominated alongside Mildred Pierce (very good). I can’t take these noms seriously.
I couldn’t agree more with you about this Oscar season. There seems to be such an unfortunate trend for uninspiring and mediocre films (IMHO) being nominated that it has completely sucked out any passion or excitement I had for the outcome (unlike the last two years when I was thoroughly invested in quite a few of the top nominees.) This is seriously like 2008 all over again, and I am just ready for it to stop.
On a side note – I just watched the trailer again for Albert Nobbs and wanted to pluck my eyes and ears out. I’m just glad that Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close didn’t seem to catch on b/c I was really dreading having to watch that film – and now that it will not be nominated for any of the big categories, I can thankfully skip that one.
At least I have Haywire to look forward to (more Fassbender yay!) in just a few weeks. And then Sundance and Berlin are right around the corner so it is on to the next year’s group of films and this awards season can just slowly die down and be forgotten.
I guess there is nothing too shocking about these nominations. And the big names behind these movies got nominated. Although I still hope they will register with the Academy one way or another, I think films like the Tree of Life and Drive will probably age well with or without the awards recognition. I highly doubt that the people involved in these films were aiming for that either.
But this does amuse me in a way. From one of the sites that keeps track of the critics top 10 lists, both ToL and Drive scored very high. They ranked at #1 (322 lists with 63 one spots) and #2 (298 lists with 63 one spots) respectively. The Artist is at third with 256 lists and 44 one spots followed by the usual suspects. with 600 critics lists I would think that these lists are a bit more mainstreamed than our average NYT critics. The Academy to me is always somewhere between the high brows critics and the mainstream, maybe they will still find the passion in them to nominate these films? Maybe it’s just my wishful thinking.
the nomination for HUgo over Harry Potter is just the worst!
I think Hugo is one of the top films of the year. If Harry Potter hadn’t been divided into two parts, it probably would have been nominated.
Is anyone talking about how it flopped? I liked Hugo but its box office performance has been more or less kept out of the conversation… what gives?
Hugo has nearly had a 5x multiplier since it was released, which is very good. I don’t think the marketing helped. But then, it’s a strange duck of a movie to promote (for kids, and yet, could register most with older adults). I think it’ll continue to do okay in North America. And I hope it does well overseas. But yeah, it will prob be considered a flop as far as box office is concerned (against it’s huge budget).
Yeah I would think the producers would be a little hard on a film that isn’t likely going to even recoup its budget when combining both domestic and international box office, but I guess not. I think Hugo was a fun thrill ride of a movie, but I don’t really think it stays with you as long afterwards as other films that were snubbed seem to do (for me at least.)
Hugo’s box office is actually good BUT the production budget was just way too high
If anything is overrated it’s The Tree of Life, and I’m a Malick fan. And Midnight in Paris is totally forgettable. Now that the Ides of March has been recognized by the PGA and the Globes, maybe this film is more of a favorite than everyone has predicted. I wish Harry Potter had gotten in there over Bridesmaids.
“Midnight in Paris” is the complete opposite of “forgettable.”
I’m surprised at how quickly ppl have thrown out Ides of March.
The Academy loooves political drama. And the love Clooney. Add in Gosling flavor of the year, and you have a real competitor.
Do not count it out.
That’s basically how I look at it, too.
Been saying this for a while now. And I’ve been encouraged by Sony going back to the well on it. Commercials suddenly popping up lately. Took on an added strategist. Etc.
I was surprised by the hate for it. You would think it sucked, but it’s pretty good. I dont think it’s great though. It’s a much better HBO pilot than it is a full movie.
Kris/Guy: How do you see Ides’ chances for an adapted screenplay nomination now? I wouldn’t have thought much of just a Globe script nod, but the Globe script plus NBR plus PGA says something. Add to that a potential WGA nom because of weaker scripts and ineligibilities in play (War Horse, Help, Tinker Tailor, Drive, dead Extremely Loud).
Actually, I might’ve just convinced myself.
I don’t quite understand your comment about Bridesmaids. You love the film and yet, you’re annoyed it’s doing well this awards season? Shouldn’t you be ecstatic?
If anything, I’m the one who should be annoyed, seeing as I hated Bridesmaids, haha.
In a weird way, I kinda understand. I loved Bridesmaids, but I feel like it’s getting attention in the wrong places. And though I loved the movie, there may be others I loved as much that are getting squat.
“Shouldn’t you be ecstatic?”
No. It’s this kind of overkill on a movie that really should just be what it is and nothing more that tends to put a bad taste in one’s mouth over even the stuff we love.
I would honestly be fine if all the buzz and talk was focused on the screenplay. That would be a fair enough nod. But McCarthy? Best Picture? Just bizarre to me.
^ exactly. Wiig nommed at Globes is nice, but kinda expected. I wish the focus were more on Wiig, Byrne, Screenplay, and not McCarthy/Picture. I’m happy the film is doing well awards-wise. But I understand Kris’ feelings.
The Ides of March is my favorite of the year, so I’m glad to see it here, even if I’d currently agree with your prediction that the buzz for it still isn’t strong enough to earn a BP nom. It’s absolutely ridiculous SAG didn’t go for it, though.
I, too, was shocked SAG didn’t go for it (Clooney, Gosling, PSH, Giamatti, ERW, Tomei, the list goes on).
Looks like the Best Picture race is going with 8 nominees this year:
The Artist
War Horse
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
The Help
The Descendants
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
I don’t think Tattoo is in. If there’s an eighth it will be Tree of Life. Otherwise, you’re list is right.
Ugh. Rogue apostrophe. Sorry world.
I’m thinking 7: Artist, Descendants, Help, Hugo, Midnight in Paris, Moneyball, War Horse — with an outside shot of Tree of Life or Dragon Tattoo for an 8th.
Ides would be 9th or 10th
Bridesmaids, LOL.
Nice for Dragon Tattoo and The Ides of March. Their odds for Best Picture nominations are slim, but it certainly doesn’t hurt their outlook to get on this list.
I really hope the Academy nominates The Ides of March. Still one of my personal favorites of the year.
Bizarre list. Seriously, those are the best 10 films? Here’s a very disgruntled studio exec about the nominations list…
[mankabros.com]
Dragon Tattoo and Idea of March from the producers? Really? I was sure Harry Potter was in. It’s a strike for The Tree of Life, but I still think it’s likely to slip in..
I have to admit that I am genuinely shocked Harry Potter didn’t make it in here. I thought if anyone was going to recognize that movie during awards season, it would be these guys.
The Ides of March has finally taken off. Surprised, but in a good way. It’s just occurred to me if Gosling ever has the slightest chance of getting an Oscar nomination, it’d be for Ides of March. Hmm.