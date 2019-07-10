When Star Trek: Picard was first announced, I was worried. There’s already one (admittedly quite good!) Star Trek show on now — do we really need another one? (If you think saturation isn’t a potential issue, you haven’t seen Solo.) Then I came to my senses and remembered it’s Patrick Stewart playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Of course it’s a good thing this show exists, especially now that I know there’s a dog involved.
That’s Jean-Luc Picard hanging out with A Very Good Boy at a winery, continuing the theme of the Comic-Con trailer, with a whole bunch of space stuff in the background. Is Picard going to be like John Wick… but in space?
Make it so.
“A lot has happened to Jean-Luc Picard in the intervening years. He had to deal with some new things, and some old things. Both things collide together and he’s made choices that he’s not necessarily feeling great about,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman recently said about Picard. “Something has caused him to leave Star fleet and we will find out a lot more about what happened.”
We’ll find out more when Picard likely debuts at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 (the series launches on CBS All-Access later this year), but for now, let’s just enjoy a cape-wearing Picard hanging out with his new Number One.