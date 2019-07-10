‘Star Trek’ Fans Are Thrilled That Patrick Stewart Has A New Friend On The ‘Picard’ Poster

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.10.19

CBS All Access

When Star Trek: Picard was first announced, I was worried. There’s already one (admittedly quite good!) Star Trek show on now — do we really need another one? (If you think saturation isn’t a potential issue, you haven’t seen Solo.) Then I came to my senses and remembered it’s Patrick Stewart playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Of course it’s a good thing this show exists, especially now that I know there’s a dog involved.

That’s Jean-Luc Picard hanging out with A Very Good Boy at a winery, continuing the theme of the Comic-Con trailer, with a whole bunch of space stuff in the background. Is Picard going to be like John Wick… but in space?

Make it so.

“A lot has happened to Jean-Luc Picard in the intervening years. He had to deal with some new things, and some old things. Both things collide together and he’s made choices that he’s not necessarily feeling great about,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman recently said about Picard. “Something has caused him to leave Star fleet and we will find out a lot more about what happened.”

We’ll find out more when Picard likely debuts at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 (the series launches on CBS All-Access later this year), but for now, let’s just enjoy a cape-wearing Picard hanging out with his new Number One.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Patrick Stewart#Star Trek
TAGSDogsPATRICK STEWARTPICARDStar Trek
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP