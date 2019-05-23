Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even since the long-rumored Star Trek series focusing on the legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard was confirmed last summer, fans have been left to wonder what, exactly, the CBS All Access show might be about. Obviously, it’s going to be about Patrick Stewart’s iconic Starfleet officer in his old age, but at what point? And in what context of the greater primary Star Trek timeline, in which the story is set? We still don’t know, but the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard does offer a few scant clues.

The teaser, which dropped on Thursday, is more atmospheric and moody than not. It consists of several shots of the Picard family winery in France, where the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “All Good Things,” found the retired Starfleet officer. A voiceover from an unknown female character offers some context for what we’re seeing: