The ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Trailer Asks What It Will Take To Bring Back One Of Starfleet’s Greatest

05.23.19

Even since the long-rumored Star Trek series focusing on the legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard was confirmed last summer, fans have been left to wonder what, exactly, the CBS All Access show might be about. Obviously, it’s going to be about Patrick Stewart’s iconic Starfleet officer in his old age, but at what point? And in what context of the greater primary Star Trek timeline, in which the story is set? We still don’t know, but the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard does offer a few scant clues.

The teaser, which dropped on Thursday, is more atmospheric and moody than not. It consists of several shots of the Picard family winery in France, where the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “All Good Things,” found the retired Starfleet officer. A voiceover from an unknown female character offers some context for what we’re seeing:

“15 years ago today, you led us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable. What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?”

