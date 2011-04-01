Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Roger Waters briefly reuniting for ‘The Wall’

Pink Floyd”s Roger Waters and David Gilmour are performing together for a rare performance sometime this spring, during the former”s The Wall Live tour in England.

Waters told Sky News that “it”s beginning to look now as if [Gilmour] will do one gig,” for one song: “Comfortably Numb.” “It”s a big secret when.”

The Wall, which already made its way around America, is scheduled for May 11-12, 14-15 and 17 at London”s O2 Arena and May 20-21 at Manchester”s MEN Arena. During the show, an actual 240 ft. wall is constructed as Waters and his band play through the famed 1979 double-album”s tracks.

The pair reunited briefly last summer at a charity event, playing acoustic versions of Phil Spector’s “To Know Him Is To Love Him” and Pink Floyd’s own “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Before that, it was Live 8 when they last collaborated on stage, in 2005.



In an interview early last year, Waters said that Gilmour didn’t care to reunite again after their Live 8 appearance, and wasn’t interested in joining him on his “The Wall” tour