Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters taking ‘The Wall’ on tour

Legendary Pink Floyd album “The Wall” has been performed live only 31 times since its release 30 years ago, but Roger Waters has decided to to dust the performance off — in a big way.
The Pink Floyd co-founder has set 35 solo tour dates running September through December to play the rock opera in its entirety; the production will be utilizing a lot of the original stage cues, including the building of an actual wall erected between the audience and the band. The set includes mega-hits like “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2.”
Waters hasn’t been in Pink Floyd since 1984. Prior to that, he played “The Wall” with the band on tour 1980-1981, then as part of a one-time performance as the Berlin Wall came down in 1990.
“30 Years ago when I wrote ‘The Wall’ I was a frightened young man,” Waters told Spinner this week. “In the intervening years it has occurred to me that maybe the story of my fear and loss with it’s concomitant inevitable residue of ridicule, shame and punishment, provides an allegory for broader concerns: Nationalism, racism, sexism, religion, whatever… This new production of ‘The Wall’ is an attempt to draw some comparisons, to illuminate our current predicament, and is dedicated to all the innocent lost in the intervening years.”
Here are Roger Waters’ “The Wall” tour dates:
9/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center
9/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
9/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/8 – Buffalo, NY @ HSBC Arena
10/10 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
10/12 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
10/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ ScotiaBank Place
10/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills
10/26 – Omaha, NE @ Qwest Center
10/27 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/3 – New York, NY @ Izod Center
11/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center
11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center
11/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center
11/16 – Tampa, FL @ St. Pete Times Forum
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
12/6 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion
12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place
12/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
