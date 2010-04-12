Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters taking ‘The Wall’ on tour

Legendary Pink Floyd album “The Wall” has been performed live only 31 times since its release 30 years ago, but Roger Waters has decided to to dust the performance off — in a big way.

The Pink Floyd co-founder has set 35 solo tour dates running September through December to play the rock opera in its entirety; the production will be utilizing a lot of the original stage cues, including the building of an actual wall erected between the audience and the band. The set includes mega-hits like “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2.”

Waters hasn’t been in Pink Floyd since 1984. Prior to that, he played “The Wall” with the band on tour 1980-1981, then as part of a one-time performance as the Berlin Wall came down in 1990.

“30 Years ago when I wrote ‘The Wall’ I was a frightened young man,” Waters told Spinner this week. “In the intervening years it has occurred to me that maybe the story of my fear and loss with it’s concomitant inevitable residue of ridicule, shame and punishment, provides an allegory for broader concerns: Nationalism, racism, sexism, religion, whatever… This new production of ‘The Wall’ is an attempt to draw some comparisons, to illuminate our current predicament, and is dedicated to all the innocent lost in the intervening years.”

Here are Roger Waters’ “The Wall” tour dates:

9/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center

9/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

9/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/8 – Buffalo, NY @ HSBC Arena

10/10 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

10/12 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

10/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ ScotiaBank Place

10/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills

10/26 – Omaha, NE @ Qwest Center

10/27 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/3 – New York, NY @ Izod Center

11/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center

11/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center

11/16 – Tampa, FL @ St. Pete Times Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/6 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place

12/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center