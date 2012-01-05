Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ box set includes unreleased demos and works-in-progress

On February 28, Pink Floyd will reveal that “The Wall” is much bigger than you first thought.

The landmark 1979 album is getting the deluxe re-issue treatment, and EMI has released details about the multiple versions that will be available.

The 7-disc “Immersion” box set will include a DVD featuring a vintage film clip from the 1980 tour and “The Wall Live,” taken from the band’s 1980-1981 original tour. That legendary trek was comprised of 31 shows in the U.S., U.K. and Germany during which an actual 40-ft. brick wall was slowly constructed between the performing band and the audience.

The “Immersion” set also features the “Behind The Wall” documentary, and dozens of Roger Waters” original demos, excerpts and work-in-progress versions of familiar songs. Also included are previously unheard versions of guitarist David Gilmour”s original demos for “Comfortably Numb” and “Run Like Hell.”

It also includes a small treasure trove of Floydian knick knacks from the era, including a 44 Page booklet, an exclusive photo book, a Gerald Scarfe art print, replicas of The Wall tour ticket and backstage pass, and more. It even includes a scarf for Floyd fans living in cold climates.

Both the “Immersion” box set and the more affordable 2-CD “Experience” edition include a rare demo recording of “Another Brick In The Wall Part 1” and “The Doctor,” which eventually evolved into “Comfortably Numb.”

Since 2010, Waters has been touring the world with a new live production of The Wall. In a rare semi-reunion in May 2011, he was joined onstage in London by Gilmour and Floyd drummer Nick Mason. The tour will continue in 2012.