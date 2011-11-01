Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters puts another brick in ‘The Wall’ for a 2012 U.S. tour

Roger Waters will bring Pink Floyd”s “The Wall” tour back to the U.S. in a slate of new shows starting May 1. Tickets for the tour, promoted by Live Nation, go on sale Nov. 7.

The multi-media presentation features the Pink Floyd co-founder performing the masterpiece from start to finish with a full band. Over the past two years, Waters” “The Wall” has played to more than 1.6 million fans.

Starting at Houston”s Toyota Center on May 1, the 36-date outing will wrap at Philadelphia”s Citizens Bank Park.

In a statement, Waters said the themes that drove him to write “The Wall” 30 years ago still resonate. “”Thirty years ago when I wrote ‘The Wall,” I was a frightened young man,” Waters recalls. “In the intervening years it occurred to me that maybe the story of my fear and loss with its concomitant inevitable residue of ridicule, shame and punishment, provides an allegory for broader concerns: Nationalism, racism, sexism, religion, whatever! All these issues and ‘isms are driven by the same fears that drove my young life.” That may be, but we just like chanting “We don”t need no education.”

Waters brought “The Wall” to a number of U.S. cities over the last two years.