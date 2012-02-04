‘Rango’ wins big at the 39th Annie Awards

The 39th annual Annie Awards were held this evening at UCLA’s Royce Hall in West Los Angeles. You’ll recall “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Puss in Boots” led the nominations and both were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.
It was “Rango,” though, that had the big night (and will surely take the Oscar later this month). The film won four awards, including Best Animated Feature. It did, however, lose Best Director to “Kung Fu Panda 2” helmer Jennifer Yuh Nelson (whose film won one other award, for production design).
It’s interesting to note an upset in the animated short category as the indie “Adam and Dog” beat out contenders from Pixar, Disney and the National Film Board of Canada (the latter having two nominees in the Oscar short category, both of which were in contention here).
Other nominees in the top field, by the way, included “A Cat in Paris” and “Chico & Rita,” both of which surprised by showing up on the Oscar slate (despite not being nominated in any other Annie category). “The Adventures of Tintin,” which did not make the Oscar cut, won two awards, for John Williams’s score and for animated effects in an animated production. The other DreamWorks entry, “Puss in Boots,” went home with a goose egg.
Finally, in the live action realm, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” were chalked up for animated effects and character animation, respectively.
By the way, I don’t know if anyone watched the live stream of the ceremony, but it was a total train wreck. Like a comedy of errors. When Bill Nighy won the award for voice acting in a feature production, he stood up, he walked toward the stage, or wherever you go to get to the stage, and he promptly disappeared. Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy stood awkward on stage as the music played, waiting for Nighy to walk out. He never did. Where did he go? Is he in some UCLA classroom right now looking for the stage?
Then there was this. Presenters end up presenting two or three awards before leaving the stage. But rather than hand them one envelope at a time, they have each of the categories they’ll be presenting in hand. You can see what’s coming, right? Yes, someone opened the wrong envelope, spoiling the winner of the NEXT category.
It was total anarchy. Patton Oswalt took it in stride but even he could barely contain his shock at all this. Hey, at least it spiced the show up a bit. Still, get a producer, guys.
(Line of the night, though, goes to Verbinski, regarding the animation community: “The Freemasons have nothing on you f***ers.”)
Check out the full list of winners below. And as always, remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
Best Animated Special Production: “Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters”
Best Animated Short Subject: “Adam and Dog”
Animated Effects in an Animated Production: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production: “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
Character Animation in a Feature Production: “Rio”
Character Animation in a Live Action Production: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Character Design in a Feature Production: “Rango”
Directing in a Feature Production: Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “Kung Fu Panda 2”
Music in a Feature Production: John Williams, “The Adventures of Tintin”
Production Design in a Feature Production: “Kung Fu Panda 2”
Storyboarding in a Feature Production: “Winnie the Pooh”
Voice Acting in a Feature Production: Bill Nighy, “Arthur Christmas”
Writing in a Feature Production: “Rango”
Editing in a Feature Production: “Rango”
Winsor McCay Award: Walt Peregoy, Borge Ring, Robert Searle
June Foray Award: Art Leonardi
Special Achievement Award: Depth Analysis
Nice Winnie The Pooh won something
Any idea what makes for great storyboarding? Are they awarding its ability to tell a story in an economical 52 minutes pre-credits or whatever it was?
I actually loved the awkwardness of it all. Maybe I have a bias, because I have such an immense respect of the animation community, but opening the wrong envelope was too funny for words and led to plenty of laughs. It was great to see the Annie Awards for the first time and I liked that they spread the wealth around.
Don’t know why happened with Bill Nighy, though.
the adventures of tin tin should have swept. There is nothing that award worthy for rango.
Ditto to Tintin sweeping. Was really hoping it would take editing.
I do had to wonder though, in light of Kung Fu Pands 2 taking the directing prize, how much of it not winning the Best Animated Feature was due to vote splitting.
Tintin also won “Outstanding Individual Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production.”
Tintin won animated effects as well, didn’t it?
Indeed.
I wasn’t so much amused by Nighy’s sudden disappearance as I was by the fact that they started playing the theme song from the kids cartoon series “Arthur” instead of music from “Arthur Christmas”!
I was following your tweets, Kris. Sounds like an interesting evening. ha! Glad Rango won. And, yeah, Go Pooh!
Admittedly, Bill Nighy disappearing is kind of appropriate, because not only was that not the best voice acting of the year, it wasn’t even the best Bill Nighy voice acting of the year!
Also, also, I almost hoped the animators would vote for their own and give Kung Fu Panda 2 the Best Animated Feature award so we could at least pretend to have some suspense in the Oscar category.
No other place to put this so I’ll say it here – “Real in Rio” IS a great song and I did remember it. Hope it wins.
By the way – this is missing from the Circuit but Tintin was best animated Feature at the International 3D Society Awards. Kung Fu Panda won for stereoscopy.
Didn’t even know those existed.
Yep, the come right at ya. Here’s some links:
[www.streetinsider.com]
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
John Williams’s score for Tintin was completely terrible. Worst score he’s ever done.
Well, you know what they say about opinions.
Wow. Hyperbole alert.
Not hyperbole. Though perhaps I should caveat – worst of his scores I’ve ever heard. It was just half-arsed and weak, and sometimes completely inappropriate.
Well I completely disagree, obviously. I’ve been listening to it ever since I saw the movie over a month ago. It’s wonderful.
There’s a lonesome feeling at the Pentagon,
John Goldfarb, Please Come Home!
You’re the kind of hero we depend upon,
John Goldfarb, Please Come Home!
As good as the film is, and as much as “Rango” would be a worthy winner… would anyone else have a problem with the phrase “Academy Award Winner Gore Verbinski” being used from now on?
No, not really.
Maybe “Gore Verbinski, member of the Academy’s Animation Branch” sounds a little weird, though.