Red Hot Chili Peppers set to release 18 new songs on 7″ and digitally

The Red Hot Chili Peppers normally take about 3 or 4 years between albums, with their most recent — “I’m With You” — coming out last August. This week, however, the band revealed that they’re moving into first gear and will soon be unleashing an album’s worth of new material, just not in traditional album form.

During their current extensive tour behind “I’m With You,” the L.A. band has been writing new tunes, as well as organizing some b-sides and outtakes from their previous sessions.

Some of those songs — a whopping 18 of them, in fact — will be released, as 7″ singles and/or as digital-only releases.

Bassist Flea tweeted, “yes we have been writing stuff while touring. we are also going to put out 18 new songs over the next 6 months on 7 inch and digi.”

Not to be shown up, drummer Chad Smith also tweeted some more news, “Over the next 6 months at leat 10 more IWU b sides I promise!”

Details about the releases are likely forthcoming. Will the 7″ singles be available as a pre-paid subscription series, or just for individual sale? And, as for the new songs they’re writing, when and where will they be recorded?

Stay tuned, Peppers fans.

Meanwhile their tour itinerary is bringing them all across the U.S. and Europe this summer/fall, including stops at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago and the Austin City Limits fest.