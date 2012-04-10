Black Keys, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline Lollapalooza 2012

It will be a colorful Lollapalooza this August as headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, the Black Keys and Jack White.

The line-up for the Aug. 3-5 festival, held at Chicago”s Grant Park, broke on the Lollapalooza website at midnight Central time.

The Black Keys are also headlining this year’s Coachella, which will be held April 13-15 and April 20-22. Similarly, RHCP are headlining both Lollapalooza and June’s Bonnaroo. They last headlined Lollapalooza in 2006. The Black Keys played Lollapalooza in 2010, but this is their first go-round as a headliner.

[More after the jump…]

Other big names played the Perry Farrell-curated festival include Florence + The Machine, a reunited At the Drive-In, Bassnectar, The Shins, The Weeknd, Passion Pit, Sigur Ros, Frank Ocean, and Afghan Whigs.

A number of dance artists, including Avicii, Kaskade and Justice, are also on the bill. Interestingly, the bill also includes “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart and fun., whose “We Are Young,” has been lodged at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This year’s line up is light on hip-hop big names: last year, Eminem headlined and in 2009 Snoop Dogg was one of the top draws. Kanye West headlined in 2008.

Early bird 3-day passes are already sold out for the festival, but regular 3-day passes, priced at $230, remain.

The full line-up for Lollapalooza (and the official announcement video) are below:

What do you think of the 2012 Lollapalooza slate?

Alabama Shakes

Aloe Blacc

Amadou & Mariam

Ambassadors

Anamanaguchi

Animal Kingdom

At The Drive-In

Avicii

Band of Skulls

Bassnectar

Bear in Heaven

Big Gigantic

Black Sabbath

Blind Pilot

Bloc Party

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bowerbirds

Calvin Harris

Chairlift

Chancellor Warhol

Childish Gambino

Dawes

Delta Spirit

DEV

Die Antwoord

DJ Mel

DJ Nihal

DJ Zebo

Doomtree

Dr. Dog

Dry the River

Dum Dum Girls

Empires

Fidlar

First Aid Kit

Florence + the Machine

Frank Ocean

Franz Ferdinand

fun.

Gary Clark Jr.

GIVERS

Haley Reinhart

Helena

Hey Rosetta!

Imaginary Cities

J. Cole

Jack White

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound

Jeff the Brotherhood

JJ Grey & Mofro

Justice

Kaskade

Kevin Devine

Kid Color

Knife Party

Kopecky Family Band

Laura Warshauer

Little Dragon

Los Jaivas

LP

M83

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Madeon

Metric

Michael Kiwanuka

Miike Snow

Milo Greene

Mona

Moon Taxi

Nadastrom

Neon Indian

Nero

O RAPPA

Oberhofer

Of Monsters And Men

Orchard Lounge

Overdoz

Paper Diamond

Passion Pit

Polica

Porter Robinson

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Oblivion

SALVA

Santigold

SBTRKT

Sharon Van Etten

Sigur Ros

Skream & Benga

STAR SLINGER

Sub Focus

Tame Impala

The Afghan Whigs

The Big Pink

The Black Angels

The Black Keys

The Devil Makes Three

The Dunwells

The Gaslight Anthem

The Growlers

The Head & the Heart

The Jezabels

The Sheepdogs

The Shins

The Tallest Man on Earth

The Temper Trap

The Walkmen

The War on Drugs

The Weeknd

The White Panda

thenewno2

Toro Y Moi

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Trampled by Turtles

Tune-Yards

Twin Shadow

Wale

Walk Off The Earth

Washed Out

Wax

White Rabbits

Yellow Ostrich

Yuna

Zedd

Zeds Dead



