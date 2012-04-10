Black Keys, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline Lollapalooza 2012

It will be a colorful Lollapalooza this August as headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, the Black Keys and Jack White.
The line-up for the Aug. 3-5 festival, held at Chicago”s Grant Park, broke on the Lollapalooza website at midnight Central time.
The Black Keys are also headlining this year’s Coachella, which will be held April 13-15 and April 20-22. Similarly, RHCP are headlining both Lollapalooza and June’s Bonnaroo. They last headlined Lollapalooza in 2006. The Black Keys played Lollapalooza in 2010, but this is their first go-round as a headliner.
Other big names played the Perry Farrell-curated festival include Florence + The Machine, a reunited At the Drive-In, Bassnectar, The Shins, The Weeknd, Passion Pit, Sigur Ros, Frank Ocean, and Afghan Whigs.
A number of dance artists, including Avicii, Kaskade and Justice, are also on the bill. Interestingly, the bill also includes “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart and fun., whose “We Are Young,” has been lodged at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This year’s line up is light on hip-hop big names: last year, Eminem headlined and in 2009 Snoop Dogg was one of the top draws. Kanye West headlined in 2008.
Early bird 3-day passes are already sold out for the festival, but regular 3-day passes, priced at $230, remain.
The full line-up for Lollapalooza (and the official announcement video) are below:
What do you think of the 2012 Lollapalooza slate?
Alabama Shakes
Aloe Blacc
Amadou & Mariam
Ambassadors
Anamanaguchi
Animal Kingdom
At The Drive-In
Avicii
Band of Skulls
Bassnectar
Bear in Heaven
Big Gigantic
Black Sabbath
Blind Pilot
Bloc Party
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bowerbirds
Calvin Harris
Chairlift
Chancellor Warhol
Childish Gambino
Dawes
Delta Spirit
DEV
Die Antwoord
DJ Mel
DJ Nihal
DJ Zebo
Doomtree
Dr. Dog
Dry the River
Dum Dum Girls
Empires
Fidlar
First Aid Kit
Florence + the Machine
Frank Ocean
Franz Ferdinand
fun.
Gary Clark Jr.
GIVERS
Haley Reinhart
Helena
Hey Rosetta!
Imaginary Cities
J. Cole
Jack White
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
Jeff the Brotherhood
JJ Grey & Mofro
Justice
Kaskade
Kevin Devine
Kid Color
Knife Party
Kopecky Family Band
Laura Warshauer
Little Dragon
Los Jaivas
LP
M83
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Madeon
Metric
Michael Kiwanuka
Miike Snow
Milo Greene
Mona
Moon Taxi
Nadastrom
Neon Indian
Nero
O RAPPA
Oberhofer
Of Monsters And Men
Orchard Lounge
Overdoz
Paper Diamond
Passion Pit
Polica
Porter Robinson
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Oblivion
SALVA
Santigold
SBTRKT
Sharon Van Etten
Sigur Ros
Skream & Benga
STAR SLINGER
Sub Focus
Tame Impala
The Afghan Whigs
The Big Pink
The Black Angels
The Black Keys
The Devil Makes Three
The Dunwells
The Gaslight Anthem
The Growlers
The Head & the Heart
The Jezabels
The Sheepdogs
The Shins
The Tallest Man on Earth
The Temper Trap
The Walkmen
The War on Drugs
The Weeknd
The White Panda
thenewno2
Toro Y Moi
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Trampled by Turtles
Tune-Yards
Twin Shadow
Wale
Walk Off The Earth
Washed Out
Wax
White Rabbits
Yellow Ostrich
Yuna
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Wow! what a lineup. I’m so happy to see Jack White on there, he’s been putting out some great new stuff. Definitely buying Blunderbuss on 4/24