Report: 2014 Oscars producers have asked Seth MacFarlane to host again

Recently Academy president Hawk Koch made his mark on the 2014 Oscar ceremony, despite the fact that he’s only serving one year in the position and probably shouldn’t be making decisions on the next Academy Awards, by tapping producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron to come back on board. Citing a need to maintain “consistency,” Koch sang the producers’ praises, despite the production being criticized for tastelessness in many quarters.
If consistency is what they’re after then it only stands to reason that Zadan and Meron would like to bring host Seth MacFarlane back on board. But that’ll never happen, right? From the horse’s mouth, MacFarlane said “no way” when asked if he would ever come back to emcee the show. Well, not so fast…
Just Jared is reporting that Zadan and Meron have already made an overture to MacFarlane. “After defending his performance, the producers reached out to Seth and invited him back to host the show again,” the outlet’s source says. “He”s not sure if he”s going to do it, but he has to decide within the next couple of weeks.”
Take that as you will but I kind of doubt MacFarlane would want to come back for another bloodbath. I can only imagine his stern “no way” was partly due to the response. Obviously they’re trying to duplicate the magic of a ratings boost last year, but I say again, if you don’t think the ratings had mostly to do with the movies, you’re just kind of bone-headed.
Anyway, who should host? It’s the age-old question. And presumably the producers are trying to answer that very question lately. Tell us in the comments section. (And for a refresher, check out a few suggestions from last year’s query.)
They’re unqualified to know what a good show is. Not these producers per se but the Academy itself. They should have eliminated the short form categories from the main telecast for the purpose of length — no they’re now encouraging everyone to see them to vote for them. The members don’t bother watching all the titles nominated for BP. They’re so ass-backwards — there are ideas to shake things up drastically.
You guys know Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are getting divorced right?
Even though I am a big fan of any of his shows, except of American Dad!, and while I think his comedy is crude and crass, I would not be against him hosting again. He’ll certanily have enough charisma to make it through. But I’m just not sure how many telecasts he’ll go through without doing his Stewie or Peter voice.
Justin Timberlake. Hands down!
Will there be a one year anniversary tribute to the ten year anniversary tribute to CHICAGO — the film that invented musicals?
Moronic comment, hands down. Prove they said “Chicago invented musicals” and I’ll eat my own stool
Sounds like you have severe irony deficiency, Jay. You may want to get that treated.
Micguar’s comment quite literally made me laugh out loud.
haha!!! Loves it.
Quick devil’s advocate defense of Seth:
A lot of the loudest negative reaction he got afterwards were from people that decided he would be horrible from the moment he was announced as host. If you were talking to someone about the new Star Trek movie and they went, “JJ Abrams is a hack! He doesn’t know how to write or direct anything. That last Star Trek movie was awful! Everything he’s ever done was a piece of shit!” then that same friend goes to see the new Star Trek movie and they walk out talking about how it’s the worst movie they’ve ever seen and it offended them as a movie fan how bad that movie was…would your takeaway be that the new Star Trek movie must be horrible?
Kris: this isn’t intended to sound harsh, but this is the kind of knee-jerk speculative reporting that I hope to avoid when I come to your site. If I wanted that, I could just go to the front page of Yahoo! They post junk like this all the time.
Oh… but how can I resist… MacFarlane was a fine host. Sure, he wanted to have it both ways (being tasteless, and yet making fun of that very tastelessness). But whereas other hosts gave in when the going got rough, Seth kept at it. You can’t teach that kind of hosting confidence. Sure, there are better choices out there (my vote goes to Ellen DeGeneres again); but I definitely prefer him over the Jimmys (Kimmel and Fallon).
Knee-jerk speculative reporting? I’m not “reporting” anything; I’m passing along another report and offering a personal opinion on whether Seth may or may not come back. Pretty benign, Joe…
(And have you missed my repeated comments about liking the show and MacFarlane’s work on it just fine?)
I know. It’s not like I’m upset about it or anything; it’s just odd that “they’ve reportedly asked…” counts as news these days. This is the sort of “I’m told by Person A, who heard from Person B, a reliable source…” stuff that you don’t usually get here.
I’m well aware of your opinions on the show, and for the most part, I share those opinions. I didn’t mind it at all. It just seemed like we exhausted the “was he a good host” discussion a while ago.
Time has a way of smoothing out the memory. I wasn’t a fan of the show or Seth. But I honestly don’t know what bothered me more, the self-serving, poorly thought out tributes and overall low rent feel of the production or Seth. I can live with Seth if the show is better. But I’ll be a miserable oscar fanatic again if they both miss the mark. Granted, I’m not sure that Seth stunk as much as he’s just not my cup of tea. I can admit that.
I think the thing that seemed missing to me most from the production was that sense of WE LOVE MOVIES and the history of Hollywood. Even when montages and tributes have been long or poorly edited in the past, they at least set a tone of reverence for the form and what the oscars are about. There was none of that this year. Like I said, low rent. The show should also aspire to be classier than the MTV Movie awards. It used to anyway. Stuffy, yes. But I like it stuffy!! ha!! It’s the oscars! I’m something of a traditionalist though, and I know that doesn’t bring in the coveted demo. *eye roll*
Inviting McFarlane back would show that they can’t learn from experience so they won’t know how to fix their mistakes. It also shows an insulting disregard for a large proportion of academy members (women, professionals, people with taste).
How about Patton Oswalt for host?
Patton Oswalt would be an amazing host, because unlike pretty much every other host they’ve ever had, he’s actually a huge movie buff. Part of me thinks they’d never ask him because he’s not nearly a big enough name, but then again, he’s probably only a step or two down from Seth MacFarlane on the fame scale, right? I’d be all for it.
I think Kevin Spacey would be classy and great. I remember there were rumors about Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon last year, and although they wouldn’t be on my wish list, I certainly wouldn’t oppose either of them. Or maybe they could try for Eddie Murphy again now that the drama has died down. I’m still curious about how that would have been.
I love the Patton Oswalt idea. And how about Anna Kendrick as a co-host? THE KING AND QUEEN OF THE INTERNET TOGETHER ON STAGE.
I’m pretty sure the universe would implode due to the sheer awesomeness. Sure, the Academy might not like it, but the interwebs will have a field day. START THE CAMPAIGN NOW!!!!!!!
Oswalt is pretty good, but he seems more of an Emmy than an Oscar guy.
With these two tools in charge, I don’t see the show being any good.
And Harvey Koch really sounds desperate for attention and making sure people don’t forget he was Academy president.