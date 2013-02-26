Oscars’ Seth MacFarlane says ‘No Way’ to the idea of hosting again

Seth MacFarlane brought some new blood to the Academy Awards this year, to mixed reviews. Although ratings were strong, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the “Family Guy” and “Ted” creator will be seen emceeing the show again next year.
When asked by a fan if he would consider hosting again in the future, MacFarlane’s very final-sounding Tweet said, “No way.”
However, he added, “Lotta fun to have done it, though,” so there are clearly no regrets on his end.
He previously elaborated on his reasoning in an interview conducted a few days before the show, telling The Associated Press, “I’m happy to be doing it and I will be thrilled to have done it, assuming I get out of there in one piece, but I really think this is a one-time thing for me. I just don’t like working 150 hours a week.”
In addition to his Oscars appearance, MacFarlane still has “Family Guy” and “American Dad” on his plate, as well as the inevitable sequel to last year’s hit comedy “Ted.”
“If you’re working around the clock, the work starts to suffer,” MacFarlane confessed, “and it hasn’t thus far, but I’m glad [I’ll be done] in a week and a half because I’m getting close to the point where I can’t do six jobs at the same time.”
RT @crusephoto: @sethmacfarlaneWould you host the #Oscars again if asked? // No way.Lotta fun to have done it, though.
– Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 26, 2013
Good riddance!
Very glad to see him go.
If the work did suffer, who could tell?
He was hilarious. I guess the Hollywood socialites didn’t like the jokes at their expense. He was the only reason I paid any attention at all to the Oscars, and I’m a part of that youth demographic they are desperately trying to court. Not interested in Tina, Ellen, Crystal, Woopie.
I didn’t think he was bad, but it’s good to not repeat presenters. So, as long as there’s no Billy Crystal (or no James Franco) next year, I’m fine.
But my choices would be one out of:
Louis C.K.
Conan O’Brien
Stephen Colbert, possibly with Jon Stewart
Bill Murray
Brian Cranston
Rick Gervais
Kevin Spacey
And of course Amy and Tina.
As much as I love Louis C.K.–by which I mean, I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Louis C.K.–I really doubt the Oscars would be right for him. We’d end up with a watered down, uncomfortable version of Louis C.K., which would really be sad to see.
I’ve been suggesting Kevin Spacey for years now. I truly think he’d make the best host.
Bill Murray would probably kill, but I seriously doubt he would agree to do it given all the negative comments he’s made about the Oscars.
I will say, however, that I was actually kind of excited back when Eddie Murphy was set to host. Maybe they can try for him again, but without Brett Ratner as a producer.
Otherwise, Spacey all the way.
Please Academy take away the permission to vote to people like Joan Rivers, gosh, she doesn’t know anything about cinema, she voted for Jennifer Lawrence. Please Academy think about that.
In a later tweet, MacFarlane compared the gig to the Kobayashi Maru test from Star Trek, you know the one that’s intentionally unwinnable. Which, even though I was mixed on his performance, I think is a pretty apt comment. Remember we got MacFarlane because everyone above him on the Hollywood totem pole turned the job down. And who can blame them? Which means, for next year we’re strictly in MacFarlane or below territory.
Professional protesters (like politicians) are always eager to find something to be offended by. They are best ignored.