Oscars’ Seth MacFarlane says ‘No Way’ to the idea of hosting again

02.26.13

Seth MacFarlane brought some new blood to the Academy Awards this year, to mixed reviews. Although ratings were strong, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the “Family Guy” and “Ted” creator will be seen emceeing the show again next year.

When asked by a fan if he would consider hosting again in the future, MacFarlane’s very final-sounding Tweet said, “No way.”

However, he added, “Lotta fun to have done it, though,” so there are clearly no regrets on his end.

He previously elaborated on his reasoning in an interview conducted a few days before the show, telling The Associated Press, “I’m happy to be doing it and I will be thrilled to have done it, assuming I get out of there in one piece, but I really think this is a one-time thing for me. I just don’t like working 150 hours a week.”

In addition to his Oscars appearance, MacFarlane still has “Family Guy” and “American Dad” on his plate, as well as the inevitable sequel to last year’s hit comedy “Ted.”

“If you’re working around the clock, the work starts to suffer,” MacFarlane confessed, “and it hasn’t thus far, but I’m glad [I’ll be done] in a week and a half because I’m getting close to the point where I can’t do six jobs at the same time.”

