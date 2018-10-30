‘The Walking Dead’ Teases A Violent Death For Rick Grimes In His Final Episode Photos

10.30.18 4 Comments

AMC

In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes was thrown off a horse onto a pile of concrete, and rebar punctured him through the stomach while walkers begin to surround him. It was a nice callback to the pilot of the AMC zombie series, where he escaped certain-death in downtown Atlanta. We’ll find out whether Rick can recapture his early season magic this Sunday in “What Comes After,” Andrew Lincoln’s final Walking Dead episode. (He’s leaving the show to spend more time with his family back in the U.K.) Maybe he won’t, as teased in the new opening credits! Maybe he’ll die another way! Maybe he’ll survive and finally bounce from Alexandria! Anything is possible.

Let’s search photos from the episode for clues.

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

