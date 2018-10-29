AMC

Spoilers for The Walking Dead will be found below.

I have already written it twice now, but it bears repeating here: Rick Grimes is not dead. Yet. But the writing is on the wall, and the wall has crumbled into a pile of concrete and rebar, and the rebar is poking through the stomach of Rick Grimes. He doesn’t have long for this world, or at least, he doesn’t have long for the show. Andrew Lincoln’s departure in next week’s episode is not a mystery. It is a foregone conclusion. Whether he dies or is airlifted away from Alexandria in a helicopter, however, remains to be seen.

In the meantime, this episode felt a lot like Rick was saying his last goodbyes. When Carol told Rick that she was headed back to The Kingdom, and Rick’s eyes watered up, it felt like Andrew Lincoln was also saying goodbye to Melissa McBride. “If anyone gives me hope, it’s you. You know that, right?” In fact, the entire exchange felt like The Walking Dead giving itself a pep talk as its lead actor rode off into the sunset. “So, it’s up to them to figure out who they want to be.” Carol was talking about the Saviors in a post-Negan world. Melissa McBride was talking about The Walking Dead in a post-Andrew Grimes world. Maybe it can even be a better show, as Andrew Lincoln himself recently suggested. “It’s beautiful watching and seeing my dear friends who are incredible actors doing extraordinary things and turning it into a new show. And that is enormously gratifying.”

I don’t know if it will be better or worse, but it won’t be the same. I’m going to miss Rick Grimes.

Here’s some questions we had after this week’s episode.

1. Does Rick die from this injury? Or another one? — We have to start in the end here, with the likely life-threatening injury to Rick Grimes. Caught between two hordes of zombies, Rick is kicked off his horse (in a callback to the pilot episode) and he lands on a pile of concrete. A piece of rebar punctures through his stomach. Rick is stuck on that rebar, the hordes of zombies are closing in, and there’s no one around to help Rick, and unlike in the pilot episode, there’s no tank around for him to crawl under.