The adorable, real-life raccoon used to model the animated, machine-gun toting Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies has gone to the big trash can in the sky. Director James Gunn used rotoscoping with real animal models to make Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) look as realistic as possible, with the tame and friendly Mr. Oreo quickly becoming the best choice to model for Rocket. Oreo was so friendly he even accompanied Gunn to red carpet events, as seen above. And not only was he friendly and cooperative in the animating studio; just look at that cute face: