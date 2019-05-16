Marvel Studios

(WARNING: This post holds spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.)

Avengers: Endgame is a bittersweet experience all around, but especially for Robert Downey Jr. Eleven years ago he helped kickstart this whole MCU shebang with the original Iron Man, the movie that took him from brilliant but troubled actor vying for a comeback to one of the biggest stars in the world. The latest money-gobbler will likely be his last, and he decided to preserve his final day shooting online for posterity.

The video posted on his Instagram account finds the Oscar-nominated in Pinewood’s massive studio in Atlanta, Georgia, where all the MCU films are made, surrounded by a sea of crew, some of whom he’s no doubt worked with since the start. He shouts, “That’s a wrap,” and is greeted with applause from all around. He hugs people, clearly trying to bat back tears, and saunters off to the next chapter of his life.

This of course happened months and months ago, and since then he’s been hard at work on the troubled shoot for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, the latest attempt to turn Hugh Lofting’s animal converser into a blockbuster. (Unlike the Eddie Murphy versions, this sticks with the Victorian-era setting, as did the notorious 1967 version starring Rex Harrison.)

Downey’s performance in Endgame has been singled out for praise, even considering the epic contains quite possibly the most amount of acclaimed thespians ever in a single motion picture. Joe and Anthony Russo think he should get an Oscar-nomination, and not only because they’re the ones who directed him.

