Avengers: Endgame isn’t just making an ungodly amount of money; it’s also a critical fave. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the MCU epic has an outstanding 95%, based on 433 reviews. (As usual with comic book movies, the few dissenting critics are being viciously attacked online.) As such, it’s not completely insane to bust out some Oscar talk. That’s exactly what Joe Russo, one of the film’s two directors (along with brother Anthony), has done.

Speaking to The Washington Post, the filmmaker — whose previous credits include not only Avengers: Infinity War and the second and third Captain Americas, but also, let’s not forget, the 2005 Owen Wilson comedy You, Me and Dupree — singles out the MCU cast member who started it all: the one-time Derek Lutz himself, Robert Downey Jr.

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” Russo told the Post. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture.”