Rosamund Pike in talks to join Tom Cruise in ‘One Shot’

#Tom Cruise
08.17.11 7 years ago

Rosamund Pike is in talks to star alongside Tom Cruise in director Christopher McQuarrie’s “One Shot,” based on the bestselling Lee Child novels.

The film centers on long-running character Jack Reacher (Cruise), a former military policeman-turned-drifter who investigates a complicated sniper murder case. According to Deadline.com, Pike would play the female lead, Helen Rodin, an attorney who teams with Reacher to capture the killers in a case where things aren’t quite what they seem.

Cruise and Don Granger will produce, along with Skydance Productions’ David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Gary Levinsohn and Paula Wagner. Ken Kamins will act as exec producer for the Paramount Pictures film.

Pike, who recently appeared in “Surrogates” and “Barney’s Version,” will soon be seen in “Wrath of the Titans,” “Johnny English Reborn,” and “The Big Year,” co-starring Owen Wilson, Jack Black and Steve Martin.

Not everyone’s happy about Cruise being cast as Reacher, but do you think Rosamund Pike is a good choice?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSONE SHOTROSAMUND PIKETOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP