Rosamund Pike in talks to join Tom Cruise in ‘One Shot’

Rosamund Pike is in talks to star alongside Tom Cruise in director Christopher McQuarrie’s “One Shot,” based on the bestselling Lee Child novels.

The film centers on long-running character Jack Reacher (Cruise), a former military policeman-turned-drifter who investigates a complicated sniper murder case. According to Deadline.com, Pike would play the female lead, Helen Rodin, an attorney who teams with Reacher to capture the killers in a case where things aren’t quite what they seem.

Cruise and Don Granger will produce, along with Skydance Productions’ David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Gary Levinsohn and Paula Wagner. Ken Kamins will act as exec producer for the Paramount Pictures film.

Pike, who recently appeared in “Surrogates” and “Barney’s Version,” will soon be seen in “Wrath of the Titans,” “Johnny English Reborn,” and “The Big Year,” co-starring Owen Wilson, Jack Black and Steve Martin.



Not everyone’s happy about Cruise being cast as Reacher, but do you think Rosamund Pike is a good choice?